Tucker Carlson Says America ‘Must Defeat’ BLM Movement ‘If We’re Going to Survive’ [VIDEO]

*In a segment on his Fox News show last week, Tucker Carlson said America “must defeat” the Black Lives Matter movement “if we’re going to survive as a country.”

“Anarchism goes by many names. Right now, it’s called ‘antifa’ and ‘BLM.’ But the poison is always the same. And the consequences of imbibing it never change,” Carlson said on Thursday, Yahoo reports. “If we’re going to survive as a country, we must defeat this.”

Carlson once called white supremacy a “hoax,” and his head writer was recently fired after it was revealed that he’s hardcore racist.

He also recently argued on his show that Democratic leaders’ warnings about climate change amid the raging California wildfires are “like systemic racism in the sky.”

Tucker Carlson argues that climate change is like “systemic racism in the sky” in that it doesn’t exist but liberals want you to believe its there. pic.twitter.com/dMaZ1QOtqy — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 12, 2020

“You can’t see it, but rest assured, it’s everywhere, and it’s deadly. Like systemic racism, it is your fault. The American middle class did it. They caused climate change. They ate too many hamburgers. They drove too many SUVs. They had too many children.”

Carlson went on to give some nonsensical definition of what it means to be a climate change denier.

“What is a climate change denier? A climate change denier is anyone who thinks the ruling class has done a very poor job running their state, running their country, or protecting the people they were hired to protect and watch over,” he said.

“So are we climate change deniers if we point out that the state of California has failed to implement meaningful deforestation that might have dramatically slowed the spread of these wildfires? Does that make us deniers?”

In a July edition of “The Federalist Radio Hour” Carlson said, “I think Black Lives Matter is poison.”

“Their job isn’t to make it possible for my children to live in this country,” he said.