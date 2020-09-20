News
Tucker Carlson Says America ‘Must Defeat’ BLM Movement ‘If We’re Going to Survive’ [VIDEO]
*In a segment on his Fox News show last week, Tucker Carlson said America “must defeat” the Black Lives Matter movement “if we’re going to survive as a country.”
“Anarchism goes by many names. Right now, it’s called ‘antifa’ and ‘BLM.’ But the poison is always the same. And the consequences of imbibing it never change,” Carlson said on Thursday, Yahoo reports. “If we’re going to survive as a country, we must defeat this.”
Carlson once called white supremacy a “hoax,” and his head writer was recently fired after it was revealed that he’s hardcore racist.
He also recently argued on his show that Democratic leaders’ warnings about climate change amid the raging California wildfires are “like systemic racism in the sky.”
Tucker Carlson argues that climate change is like “systemic racism in the sky” in that it doesn’t exist but liberals want you to believe its there. pic.twitter.com/dMaZ1QOtqy
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 12, 2020
“You can’t see it, but rest assured, it’s everywhere, and it’s deadly. Like systemic racism, it is your fault. The American middle class did it. They caused climate change. They ate too many hamburgers. They drove too many SUVs. They had too many children.”
Carlson went on to give some nonsensical definition of what it means to be a climate change denier.
“What is a climate change denier? A climate change denier is anyone who thinks the ruling class has done a very poor job running their state, running their country, or protecting the people they were hired to protect and watch over,” he said.
“So are we climate change deniers if we point out that the state of California has failed to implement meaningful deforestation that might have dramatically slowed the spread of these wildfires? Does that make us deniers?”
In a July edition of “The Federalist Radio Hour” Carlson said, “I think Black Lives Matter is poison.”
“Their job isn’t to make it possible for my children to live in this country,” he said.
Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH
*It took a looooong time, but Saturday night it all came together for non-other tan Eddie Murphy who won his FIRST ever Emmy!
Yes, it’s pretty hard to believe, but before last night it hadn’t happened. So what did he get the elusive Emmy for you ask? Well, he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” last year.
What kinda makes it memorable as well is the fact that it was Murphy’s first “SNL” appearance was the first time in 35 years since he last hosted. If you watched that show, you’ll remember that he reprieved some of his classic characters, including Buckwheat, Mister Robinson and Gumby.
Eddie appeared to be quite grateful for the honor, too. He gave thanks to the Academy and props to SNL head man Lorne Michaels. He was gracious, thanking the cast, writers and crew.
“Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy. I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live, this is my first Emmy, so thank you so much. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together, and making this happen. And I want to thank, the cast, the writers and the crew at SNL. This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I’m still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”
Oh yeah, there’s this. Eddie is promising to to do more comedy going forward. He said if it wasn’t for the pandemic he’s already be out there in front of live audiences. And once he gets the go-ahead, that’s the plan.
Congratulations on your long awaited Emmy, Eddie! 🙂
VIDEO: Police Dodge Bullets to Make Arrest
*TAMPA, Fla.—Police responding to a shooting at a Tampa nightclub found themselves under fire by a drive-by shooter.
The altercation, which was captured on video, took place outside a nightclub in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Tampa in the early hours of Sept. 13. The Tampa Police Department arrested Michah Omari Dozier, 22, in connection with the shootings at Club 1828.
The suspect faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Here’s how police said the shooting unfolded: At around 12.40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a gunfire inside the club that resulted in three patrons and a security guard being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. While investigating, police said gunshots were fired at officers, a security guard and patrons from a vehicle traveling north toward Hillsborough Avenue. With police vehicles in pursuit, the suspect’s car crashed a few blocks away. Its three occupants fled on foot and were subsequently captured.
The trio of suspects have been identified, and two were released pending the investigation. Dozier, who the police say was driving, remains in custody.
The Tampa gunfire is one of 453 mass shootings that have taken place thus far this year across the U.S. according to the Gun Violence Archive. (The archive defines mass shootings as any in which four or more people are shot and/or killed.)
(Edited by Stephen Gugliociello and Matthew Hall)
The post VIDEO: Police Dodge Bullets to Make Arrest appeared first on Zenger News.
Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)
*As you no doubt know by now, Cardi B recently filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years. Well, to clarify things, the “WAP” creator headed to the ‘Gram, to spell out exactly why the two of them didn’t make it.
In her post (which, by the way, is all audio) Cardi, 27, revealed that she has “not shed one tear” over their split, adding that the divorce has nothing to do with Offset’s past infidelities, which led to their initial separation in late 2018.
“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”
UH OH. WHAT WENT DOWN? Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset pic.twitter.com/noOheUY1gD
— Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020
It boils down to this, according to the Bronx born and bred raptress … she and Offset simply grew apart.
“I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.
“I been with this man for four years,” she went on. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
The pair has signaled that they will co-parent 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi is not requesting spousal or child support.
