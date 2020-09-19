Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith to Play Host of Airbnb’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Rental
*Will Smith has announced that the iconic mansion from his hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is for rent on Airbnb — and the actor will play host!
“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”
The mansion’s current owners are allowing Smith to play host for the property for a limited time, per PEOPLE.
“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”
READ MORE:Cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Reunion Special on HBO Max
Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.
The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.
The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.
“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.
Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which reportedly includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.
Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
*Kanye West is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts on Wednesday.
We previously reproted… a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts and claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.
Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”
Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.
“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
Complex writes, “It is true that Jay did, in fact, sell his share of Roc-A-Fella, the label that released all of Yeezy’s albums from The College Dropout until Yeezus. Hov also managed to buy his own masters back, but to connect these two is somewhat of a reach. Jay sold his share of Roc-A-Fella and purchased his masters rather than selling his share of the label in order to ensnare Kanye’s masters.”
West also fired off this grim message to his eldest child North West:
Earlier this week, Kanye attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts to Twitter, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
West then shared a video of his Grammy award in the toilet as he urinates on it — watch below:
Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Masika Kalysha’s Former Landlord Calls Her ‘Garbage Can Human Being’ After Squatting in His House
*”Love & Hip Hop” star Masika Kalysha is being accused by her former landlord, David Weintraub, of not paying her rent and squatting in his house. He also claims she stole some of his appliances after leaving the property.
During his recent appearance on Brandi Glanville‘s podcast, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” the producer described Masika as “the biggest garbage can human being,”
While discussing her lease, Weintraub said: “When I say the biggest garbage can human being, disgusting lying scam artist low-life person is this woman Masika Kalysha Tucker that happened to be on one of our shows, Love & Hip Hop — who attempted to buy a house from me but committed fraud,” he said.
via Ace Showbiz:
David then explained that he rented one of his houses in Calabasas to her, but it appeared Masika avoided paying the lease agreement by using COVID-19 eviction moratorium. Not only that, but the reality TV star apparently also squatted in his house, which prevented him from visiting or selling the property. Furthermore, once she finally left the house, Masika allegedly stole some of his appliances like washer and dryer.
Hear David go off via the Instagram clip below.
READ MORE: Masika Kalysha Fired from TV Show After Disastrous Sex Trafficking Stunt
View this post on Instagram
Masika’s former landlord says Masika was a squatter and stole the washer & dryer when she left (Allegedly)
Last month, Masika was fired from the show “Double Cross” after faking her own kidnapping.
The singer and reality TV caught major heat over the promotional stunt for her OnlyFans account.
Masika posted a disturbing clip on Instagram of her bloodied and bruised and claiming to have been kidnapped. Clad in lingerie, she tearfully explained that her kidnappers wouldn’t let her go unless people subscribed to her OnlyFans account and left tips.
“I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I’m so scared!” she captioned the video. “They took all my money and they want more! Please! Help Me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my only fans and tip me so they’ll let me go!!! They’re coming!!!!”
Many of her followers weren’t buying it, and they called her out for doing the most for money.
Kalysha responded to the criticism in a follow up video confirming she had not been kidnaped. The fake kidnapping was allegedelly part of a project about sex trafficking.
Christel Gibson, creator of the series, reportedly pressured Masika into issuing a public apology. When she refused, she was axed from the show.
