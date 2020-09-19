Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO

*New York – iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and Charlamagne Tha God, one of the most influential and authoritative voices in media, announced today a historic joint venture partnership to launch “The Black Effect Podcast Network.”

The Black Effect Podcast Network is positioned to become the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners, bringing together the most influential and trusted voices in black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more.

The multi-genre venture will feature a luminous roster of marquee talent and culture-shifting voices committed to enlightening, educating and entertaining audiences curated by Charlamagne himself. The programming will provide a bridge to understanding information and interaction rooted in diverse perspectives.

“Blackness has an immediate, culture shifting effect on everything,” said Charlamagne. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard. Unapologetically Black experiences, unapologetically Black thought, unapologetically Black ideas. Black, Black, Blackity Black, Black, Black, Black. Everything Black. Black Everything. The vision for The Black Effect is to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent. Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future. As a long-time partner of iHeart, it’s an honor to make history with them.”

TOO MUCH INFO!! Joe Budden Admits He ‘Plays’ with His Dogs to Make Them Feel Good – Twitter Reacts

The Black Effect Podcast Network creatives will include comedian/actress Jess Hilarious, Social Justice Activist Tamika Mallory, American attorney and TV Host Eboni K. Williams and many more. The Black Effect Podcast Network has also partnered with other widely successful podcasts like “All The Smoke,” “Drink Champs” and “The 85 South Show,” and will debut with 18 podcasts this fall on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available.

Additionally, Charlamagne’s wildly popular, co-anchored, nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” will bring its replay podcast to The Black Effect Podcast Network as its flagship show, effective immediately. With over 4.5 million weekly listeners, “The Breakfast Club” has become the most sought after media destination for A-list talent and influential thought leaders.

“As our country’s number one audio company and podcaster, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to give new voices a massive audience platform for creativity and innovation—and for important ideas that need to be heard,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia. “Charlamagne Tha God is an unparalleled multi-platform creator whose impact extends across radio, digital, social, TV, events and podcasts. He is uniquely qualified to bring The Black Effect Podcast Network to life, and we are lucky and honored to be his chosen partner and to continue our successful partnership of over a decade in this exciting and fast-growing arena.”

The Black Effect Podcast Network will also produce exciting limited series podcasts in conjunction with various high wattage creators and talent, musical artists, actors, actresses, sports and literary superstars to support their upcoming films, music releases and related projects.

All shows on The Black Effect Podcast Network will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network which is home to more than 750 original podcasts. With over 225 million downloads each month, iHeartRadio is the leading podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with a substantial lead over the next largest commercial podcaster. iHeartPodcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between – making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world. iHeartPodcasts are distributed on all major podcast platforms, including the iHeartRadio app.

PepsiCo Beverages, in collaboration with its agency partner OMD, has signed on as an inaugural partner of The Black Effect Podcast Network with others to be announced. “We knew we wanted to support this groundbreaking partnership as soon as Charlamagne and iHeart shared their vision for the network. This opportunity connects our brands to consumers through the newer trusted medium of podcasting, and more importantly, supports the overall PepsiCo strategic initiative to invest in Black communities and support diverse voices,” said Katie Haniffy, PepsiCo Beverages Head of Media. “We’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Charlamagne in the past and look forward to our continued partnership with him and iHeartMedia on this incredibly exciting venture.”

The Black Effect Podcast Network launch lineup will include:

“Drink Champs” with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN

“All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes

“The 85 South Show” with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean

“Whoreible Decisions” with Mandii B and Weezy

“Dropping Gems” with Devi Brown

“Holding Court” with Eboni K. Williams

“Carefully Reckless” with Jess Hilarious

“Street Politicians” with Tamika Mallory and Mysonne

“Hot Happy Mess” with Zuri Hall

“Untitled” with Bonang Matheba

“Hello Somebody” with Senator Nina Turner

“P.O.D.” with Ashley and Tammy

“Straight Shot No Chaser” with Tezlyn Figaro

“Laugh and Learn” with Flame Monroe (executive produced by Tiffany Haddish)

“Checking In” with Michelle Williams

“Cut To It” with Steve Smith Sr.

“No Ceilings” with Glasses Malone

“Gangster Chronicles” with MC Eiht, James McDonald and Norman Steele

Fans can go to iHeart.com/apps to download and listen on all their favorite devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions, gaming consoles and more.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the most potent, influential, and authoritative voices in media today. He is the widely coveted, outspoken, thought-provoking co-host of the hottest nationally-syndicated radio show in the U.S., ‘The Breakfast Club,’ heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week. Charlamagne’s production company, CTHAGOD World Productions, discovers and advocates for original content and emerging talent who resonate with popular culture long before they are recognized mainstream. A cultural architect and executive producer, Charlamagne is the co-host of the popular podcast, ‘Brilliant Idiots,’. He is a New York Times bestselling author of the book, ‘Black Privilege’ and global bestseller ‘Shook One,’ which propelled him to become one of the world’s leading voices in the mental health discussion. Charlamagne will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in October.

About The Black Effect Podcast Network

The Black Effect Podcast Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God. In an historic joint venture with the world’s number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the most important Black culture-shapers on the planet—in education, politics, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspective and creative vision have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform and empower.

source:

Marvet Britto

Global Brand Strategist

The Britto Agency

[email protected]

Angel Aristone

EVP of Communications

iHeartMedia

[email protected]