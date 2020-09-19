Obama/Trump/Political
President Obama’s Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
*Sixty years ago, Ruth Bader Ginsburg applied to be a Supreme Court clerk. She’d studied at two of our finest law schools and had ringing recommendations. But because she was a woman, she was rejected.
Ten years later, she sent her first brief to the Supreme Court – which led it to strike down a state law based on gender discrimination for the first time. And then, for nearly three decades, as the second woman ever to sit on the highest court in the land, she was a warrior for gender equality – someone who believed that equal justice under law only had meaning if it applied to every single American.
Over a long career on both sides of the bench – as a relentless litigator and an incisive jurist – Justice Ginsburg helped us see that discrimination on the basis of sex isn’t about an abstract ideal of equality; that it doesn’t only harm women; that it has real consequences for all of us. It’s about who we are – and who we can be.
Justice Ginsburg inspired the generations who followed her, from the tiniest trick-or-treaters to law students burning the midnight oil to the most powerful leaders in the land. Michelle and I admired her greatly, we’re profoundly thankful for the legacy she left this country, and we offer our gratitude and our condolences to her children and grandchildren tonight.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored.
Four and a half years ago, when Republicans refused to hold a hearing or an up-or-down vote on Merrick Garland, they invented the principle that the Senate shouldn’t fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in.
A basic principle of the law – and of everyday fairness – is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous in the moment. The rule of law, the legitimacy of our courts, the fundamental workings of our democracy all depend on that basic principle. As votes are already being cast in this election, Republican Senators are now called to apply that standard. The questions before the Court now and in the coming years – with decisions that will determine whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives, and our democracy endures – are too consequential to future generations for courts to be filled through anything less than an unimpeachable process.
Source: The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama
Baltimore - Ferguson - Michael Brown
‘Is This The Same Joy That Paraded Around in Blackface?’: Black GOP Candidate Calls Out Joy Behar on ‘The View’ (Watch)
*Things went left on “The View” Friday with the appearance of a Black guest from the right.
Kim Klacik, the Maryland GOP candidate running for Baltimore’s congressional seat last held by the late Democrat Elijah Cummings, gained national attention over the summer after her campaign ad showed her walking through the city’s poorest neighborhoods and blaming Democratic leadership for poverty and crime.
All parties were appearing on “The View” from their homes due to social distancing. Klacik, 38, had already gotten side-eye vibes after spending the first part of her interview defending President Trump’s racism by citing his restoration of “funding for HBCUs” and “criminal justice reform.” When co-host Joy Behar called her out for refusing to acknowledge that Trump lied about the severity of the coronavirus, Klacik asked, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”
Behar became enraged. “That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The Black community had my back,” she said. “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.”
“The Black community has my back as well,” Klacik replied.
That’s when co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. “The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?”
“Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown—” Klacik explained before getting cut off again by Hostin.
“Wow! Wow!” Hostin continued.
“Can I speak, or are you just going to scream over me?” Klacik asked.
“All right, before this becomes a big — listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik. Bye,” Behar said, cutting the interview short.
“That’s being very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klacik said.
Watch below:
Later Klacik took to Twitter to criticize Behar.
“The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off,” she wrote. “Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”
The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off.
Why are they silencing Black Women?
Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020
Klacik lost to Kweisi Mfume (D) in an April special election earlier this year. She’s now facing off against Mfume again in November’s general election.
In 2016, Behar admitted on “The View” that she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29 years old.
She said her curly Afro was her real hair but that she used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”
Books
Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
*Finally, we’re getting word that former US President Barack Obama‘s long-awaited memoir is set to go on sale starting November 17, two weeks after this year’s presidential election. It’s also worth noting that the tome will come in two parts.
Volume one is titled “A Promised Land” and according to publisher Penguin Random House, the book will trace Obama from his childhood through his first term in the White House, culminating in the death of Osama bin Laden.
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office,” Obama said in a statement.
“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country – and around the globe – to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” the former president added.
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
The first volume will be released in 25 languages and the publisher plans to print 3 million copies.
A publication date for the second volume has not yet been set and will be announced at a later date.
The first volume of the book will also cover his early political activism through the 2008 presidential campaign, where he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then beat John McCain in the general election to become the nation’s first African American president.
Lest you forget that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017 and were reportedly paid $65 million.
Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was released last year and went onto become a mega-seller which also prompted a super successful tour that was interrupted b y the coronavirus crisis.
The man who occupied the White House from 2008 – 2016 has authored two other books: ‘Dreams From My Father,’ published in 1995, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada and ‘The Audacity of Hope,’ which was published in 2006, has sold more than 4.2 million.
For more info, hit up ObamaBook.com.
Obama/Trump/Political
How Gregory Cheadle’s Life Spiraled After Trump Called Him ‘My African American’ (Watch)
*Life for Gregory Cheadle has been hell ever since President Trump pointed at him at a 2016 rally and said, “Look at my African American over here! Look at him!”
Appearing Tuesday on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Cheadle described how being singled out by Trump at the June 3rd rally in Redding led to angry voicemails from family and friends, his Facebook page filled with people calling him an Uncle Tom and the N-word, folks threatening physical harm, and his girlfriend calling it quits because she didn’t want to be associated with him.
Cheadle said he went into hiding over fears for his personal safety and left the Republican Party due to Trump’s racism. He’s now an Independent and leaning toward the Democratic ticket because he likes vp candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. But as of now, he’s still undecided about which ticket will get his vote in November.
Watch his interview with Don Lemon below:
