It’s Gettin’ Ugly: Nicole Young Accuses Dr. Dre of Hiding Assets in Divorce Drama

*Nicole Young says her estranged husband Dr. Dre has been secretly transferring his assets including his trademarks without her knowledge.

Legal documents filed by Young claims the hip hop mogul has created a new “holding company and transferred his assets such as his trademarks for “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic” after he kicked her out of his home and threatened to divorce her back in June. However two days after the alleged threat, Young filed for divorce on the 22nd of June. The paperwork also states Dr.Dre filed the trademarks in 1997, a year after their wedding.

Sources close to Dr. Dre called the move an “act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery” as reported by TMZ. Young also claimed Dr. Dre ripped up the prenup several years into their marriage but the mogul has denied those claims.

