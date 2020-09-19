Entertainment
Former Mindless Behavior Singer Mike River Talks Solo Artist Moves / The Trend
Singer Mike River, formally of Mindless Behavior, talks new music, solo career, transitioning from boy band stardom, growing up in a musical family, and musical influences.
Audio
Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)
*As you no doubt know by now, Cardi B recently filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years. Well, to clarify things, the “WAP” creator headed to the ‘Gram, to spell out exactly why the two of them didn’t make it.
In her post (which, by the way, is all audio) Cardi, 27, revealed that she has “not shed one tear” over their split, adding that the divorce has nothing to do with Offset’s past infidelities, which led to their initial separation in late 2018.
“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”
UH OH. WHAT WENT DOWN? Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset pic.twitter.com/noOheUY1gD
— Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020
It boils down to this, according to the Bronx born and bred raptress … she and Offset simply grew apart.
“I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.
“I been with this man for four years,” she went on. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
The pair has signaled that they will co-parent 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi is not requesting spousal or child support.
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: JString Globally Produces New Album Release ‘…Feel Good Groove’
*“I was a producer first, that turned into a DJ,” said James Stringfellow aka JString about who he is. JString just released what he calls a “feel good” album titled “JString’s Magical Manifestation of the Feel Good Groove.” “I’ve been doing this for a while. My DJing is musical. I’m a producer not a beat-maker. What I noticed is a complete turn full circle.”
What he means is the producer turned DJ is now producing again on his new “JString’s Magical Manifestation…”, which is a collection of songs and remixes produced by him that are reminiscent of the 80s and 90s music.
“Lots of people get nostalgic when old-school music comes one,” Stringfellow said. “I’m from Chicago we do House Music, which makes you feel good.”
JString used technology to produce the project with musicians/artists participating from the United Kingdom, Germany, Venezuela, and of course various parts of the U.S. The support included Stephan Kohnke on drums (U.S.); Lee Ferguson on bass guitar (UK); Will Allen (US) and Joshua Zook (Germany) on horns; Rafael Sequera (Venezuela) and Eric Troi (US) on lead guitar, and Yona Marie (US) on vocals. There were other featured artists from Atlanta, Tampa, Tuskegee and Los Angeles. The “JString’s Magical Manifestation…” was mastered by Larry Anthony.
“I started this project three years ago,” he said. “I wasn’t going to force anyone and not call anyone twice. That’s where ‘manifestation’ in the title comes from.”
THIS IS EYE OPENING: From Kanye West’s Wild Music Contract Tweets to Kamala Harris Timberland Boots
The album offers seven songs and two interludes. The first single is “All About the Good Life” featuring Calvin BushPayne on vocals and is written by JString’s wife Yolande Stringfellow.
I asked why the 80s and 90s music and he said, “It’s the time I remember waking up and hearing the Commodores on the Hi-Fi and Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’. For me it’s about the vibration of the record. I think over the years because of technology it (music) changed. Vibration is in everything – piano, bass, kick-drum, horns. It’s not for everyone, but it’s for everyone.” www.JStringMusic.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Big Baby! Humongous 6-Year-Old Footballer OVERPOWERS tiny Opponents in Viral Video / WATCH
Wait. First of all, it’s just straight up hard to believe that a child can be this huge and muscular at only 6 years of age!
Well, until we can find some proof that he ain’t we’ll just have to go along with the story.
We found out about this phenomenal youngster via a viral video of a *6U football team in Texas, where this abnormally large 6-year-old absolutely dominated his opponents.
As you can see in the video it’s shame on you if try and stop him. Check dude out as he delivers stiff-arms and Jim Browns his way to the end zone at the other end of the field.
Yes, we know. You’re wondering who the heck is this lil’ man-boy? Aiden Smith is his name, at the age of 6, he is already 5 feet 1 and 130 pounds. Good grief. Let that sink in.
WAIT. WHAT?! Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
By the way, his father, Kirk Smith, played quarterback in his youth and is definitely enjoying all the attention his son is getting.
“But just to see him have the confidence and accolades that he’s getting right now, it’s absolutely amazing,” Kirk Smith told TMX News.
“This is something that he works on by himself, I just want to see that my son has the drive for the game, there’s no point in my pushing him if this is not what he wants.”
Went to support my team this weekend and our 6U played this kid and he is huge!! Biggest most athletic 6 year old I have ever seen. He also played DT. He may have an offer next year!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bNrxJLyGcc
— Danny (@coachdwes) September 14, 2020
Aiden’s coach, Tony Davis, said he’s coached a lot of little boys before but that Aiden is the biggest one he’s ever worked with.
“His skills are amazing, he’s big, he’s fast,” Davis said. “… He’s super strong, when we practice and I work in with him, I have to really use my grown man strength sometimes to hold him off. He’s incredible on skills, the sky’s the limit for him in skills.”
*6U is is football designated for youth ages 6 our younger by 07-30-20. Oh yeah, there’s NOR weight restriction.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]