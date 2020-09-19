Former Mindless Behavior Singer Mike River Talks Solo Artist Moves / The Trend

*As you no doubt know by now, Cardi B recently filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years. Well, to clarify things, the “WAP” creator headed to the ‘Gram, to spell out exactly why the two of them didn’t make it.

In her post (which, by the way, is all audio) Cardi, 27, revealed that she has “not shed one tear” over their split, adding that the divorce has nothing to do with Offset’s past infidelities, which led to their initial separation in late 2018.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset pic.twitter.com/noOheUY1gD — Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020

It boils down to this, according to the Bronx born and bred raptress … she and Offset simply grew apart.

“I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.

“I been with this man for four years,” she went on. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

The pair has signaled that they will co-parent 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi is not requesting spousal or child support.