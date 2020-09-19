Today’s Video
Does Nelly Think ‘DWTS’ Judges Are Fair? / WATCH
*“Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach chat with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about their performance to “Ride Wit Me,” how hard he work since joining the show and if thinks the judging on the show is fair.
“I guess they are who they are, and I guess, you know, I’m a newcomer to this and everything, but I definitely think that circumstance should play a little bit more of a role in scoring when you think of some of the people such as myself, Carole Baskin, Charles Oakley, some of these people – this is so far from what we do,” he tells Zuri. “And here you have to learn these routines in a small amount of time and I just think circumstances are not being played into this. I’m from the hood in St. Louis. Ain’t no ballrooms where I’m from!”
“DWTS” airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.
Baltimore - Ferguson - Michael Brown
‘Is This The Same Joy That Paraded Around in Blackface?’: Black GOP Candidate Calls Out Joy Behar on ‘The View’ (Watch)
*Things went left on “The View” Friday with the appearance of a Black guest from the right.
Kim Klacik, the Maryland GOP candidate running for Baltimore’s congressional seat last held by the late Democrat Elijah Cummings, gained national attention over the summer after her campaign ad showed her walking through the city’s poorest neighborhoods and blaming Democratic leadership for poverty and crime.
All parties were appearing on “The View” from their homes due to social distancing. Klacik, 38, had already gotten side-eye vibes after spending the first part of her interview defending President Trump’s racism by citing his restoration of “funding for HBCUs” and “criminal justice reform.” When co-host Joy Behar called her out for refusing to acknowledge that Trump lied about the severity of the coronavirus, Klacik asked, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”
Behar became enraged. “That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The Black community had my back,” she said. “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.”
“The Black community has my back as well,” Klacik replied.
That’s when co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. “The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?”
“Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown—” Klacik explained before getting cut off again by Hostin.
“Wow! Wow!” Hostin continued.
“Can I speak, or are you just going to scream over me?” Klacik asked.
“All right, before this becomes a big — listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik. Bye,” Behar said, cutting the interview short.
“That’s being very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klacik said.
Watch below:
Later Klacik took to Twitter to criticize Behar.
“The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off,” she wrote. “Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”
The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off.
Why are they silencing Black Women?
Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020
Klacik lost to Kweisi Mfume (D) in an April special election earlier this year. She’s now facing off against Mfume again in November’s general election.
In 2016, Behar admitted on “The View” that she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29 years old.
She said her curly Afro was her real hair but that she used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Oregon Deputy on Leave After Advising Militia Members How To Get Away With Murder (Watch)
*An Oregon sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave Saturday after he was caught on video advising local militia members how to get away with using lethal force while protecting the area from “Antifa,” whom he blamed for the wildfires currently ravaging the state.
Clackamas County deputy Mark Nikolai was filmed on duty and in uniform appearing to push the conspiracy theory that Antifa, or left-wing anti-fascists, set the fires. Nikolai was placed on administrative leave for what his department called “inappropriate statements’ about the wildfires.
According to Raw Story, the video, posted on September 11 by freelance journalists, shows Nikolai advising the armed militia members on when it’s appropriate to perform citizen’s arrests, ID checks, and shoot to kill without facing any criminal charges.
“Don’t get yourself in a situation where you lose your rights because you pushed the limit. You all mean to do good, your hearts in the right place, but the courts nowadays don’t give a sh*t where your heart is,” the deputy said in the video. “Be advised, there are homeowners who have been prosecuted for murder because they killed some guy who was on their property. You have to prove serious physical injury or death. Now, if you throw a f*cking knife in their hand after you shoot them, that’s on you.”
Watch below:
Per Raw Story…
A Facebook page for Deputy Mark Nikolai was created on September 12 and was titled, “Patriots for Deputy Nikolai,” and declares: “We as a community want him put back to work. Share this page, if it gets enough attention, maybe Sheriff Craig Roberts will listen to the Clackamas Community.” The page is linked to sheriff’s office administrative specialist Maigen Thompson, but according to the Tribune, Thompson claims no affiliation with the page and does not know why her email was used. “I want to clarify for the record: One of our captains indicated a source stated that ‘antifa’ was involved in possible criminal activity. That source has since been determined to be false,” Sheriff Craig Roberts said in a statement on Monday.
Entertainment
Mayoral Men of Melanin: These 7 Black Mayors Advise & Support Each Other Via Group Text (Watch)
*Seven young Black men elected mayors of their respective cities have formed a group text to help each other navigate such challenges as the pandemic, the economic downturn and racial injustice.
The men took their text chat to a video screen this week to talk about their brotherhood on the “Today” show. Alabama mayors Randall Woodfin of Birmingham and Steven Reed of Montgomery joined Mayors Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Mo., Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Miss., Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Frank Scott of Little Rock, and Levar Stoney of Richmond. The group said they talk via the group text weekly, sometimes daily, about trying to steer their cities through the “trifecta of a global health pandemic, an economic crisis, and racial unrest,” Woodfin told “Today” host Craig Melvin. “All three of those things combined requires a deep moral compass to make tough decisions.”
“I think having a collective like this where you have this type of sounding board is priceless,” Reed said. “And it’s something I think has made us all better leaders.”
Watch their “Today” interview below:
