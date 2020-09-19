Entertainment
Angela Rye to Host New Quibi Series ‘ALL HER WITH ANGELA RYE’
*LOS ANGELES – Today, Quibi announced ‘ALL HER WITH ANGELA RYE,’ a new original docu-series from Participant-owned SoulPancake, Overbrook Entertainment, and 206 Productions, hosted by Angela Rye.
Today, with stories of gender inequality, racism, health inequality, xenophobia, homelessness, income inequality, and more on the rise, women — as they have always been — are at the front lines of every struggle, fighting to change the broken system.
Hosted by journalist, strategist, and commentator Angela Rye, ‘ALL HER WITH ANGELA RYE,’ is a groundbreaking five-part docuseries that shines a light on incredible, everyday women across the country that are standing up and speaking out against injustice in all its forms. As each woman shares her story, we will come to understand the history that can be made when we each do our part to tackle what needs changing in our world today.
Executive Producers: SoulPancake’s Golriz Lucina, Overbrook’s James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Clarence Hammond, and 206 Productions’ Angela Rye and Mikael Moore
Co-Producers: Ahmadou Seck, Hakeem Allen
Produced by: SoulPancake, Overbrook Entertainment and 206 Productions
ANGELA RYE BIO
Angela Rye, award-winning host, social justice advocate, lawyer, commentator, and self-described empowermenteur, embodies what it means to be a “bringer of truth”. Named and raised accordingly, the attorney’s no holds barred commentary has resonated with demographics all over the world. Her thoughtful yet incisive commentary and real talk about social justice, politics, culture, and history sparks much-needed conversation about the state of America.
She is the host of the weekly podcast “On One with Angela Rye” and a commentator on CNN. She has also been seen on several programs and outlets from Breakfast Club to the Daily Show, BET where she has been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards, HBO, TV One, ABC, ESPN, NBC, NPR, and many others. Recognized for her honest, refreshing commentary and social justice advocacy by our nation’s most prominent civil rights organizations such as National Urban League, NAACP, and National Action Network she has also been featured in publications including the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Essence, Washington Post, Glamour, Ebony, and the Undefeated.
Angela Rye is a 2019 recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the historic HBCU, Wiley College. She is the Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy, social impact, and racial equity firm based in Washington, DC where she creates strategic partnerships and coalitions with Capitol Hill, third party organizations, and influencers to ensure societal change. She served as the Executive Director and General Counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus for the 112th Congress. She also served as the Senior Policy Advisor and Counsel for the House Committee on Homeland Security for four years. With more than 15 years of political strategy and social responsibility experience, Angela has worked with every branch of government—on the municipal, state, and federal levels. She has also developed award-winning strategic partnerships between our nation’s most well known civil and human rights organizations for corporate and government partners. Working at the intersection of purpose, justice, and integrity, Angela is an effective leader who creates opportunities and opens doors for her peers and the next generation.
ABOUT SOULPANCAKE
SoulPancake, a division of Participant, is a content studio that inspires and connects audiences across digital platforms, television and OTT, live events, and branded entertainment. One of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies in Video,” SoulPancake has more than 1 billion video views across its digital platforms and has won 16 Webby Awards, four Streamy Awards, an Emmy, and was awarded the Television Academy Honors in 2019. SoulPancake’s positive and purpose-driven content has attracted global brands and media partners such as Coca-Cola, GE, Google, Microsoft, Sprint, T-Mobile, the United Nations, Visa, and more. Find us online at www.soulpancake.com or on social via @soulpancake.
ABOUT 206 PRODUCTIONS
We are innovators. Content creators. Paradigm shifters. 206 Productions is an award winning production company with founders who started in politics and have taken on media because it is one of the most important ways to reach people, to touch hearts, and change minds.
ABOUT QUIBI
Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information visit www.quibi.com. Follow Quibi on Facebook @QuibiUS and on Twitter @Quibi.
Big Baby! Humongous 6-Year-Old Footballer OVERPOWERS tiny Opponents in Viral Video / WATCH
Wait. First of all, it’s just straight up hard to believe that a child can be this huge and muscular at only 6 years of age!
Well, until we can find some proof that he ain’t we’ll just have to go along with the story.
We found out about this phenomenal youngster via a viral video of a *6U football team in Texas, where this abnormally large 6-year-old absolutely dominated his opponents.
As you can see in the video it’s shame on you if try and stop him. Check dude out as he delivers stiff-arms and Jim Browns his way to the end zone at the other end of the field.
Yes, we know. You’re wondering who the heck is this lil’ man-boy? Aiden Smith is his name, at the age of 6, he is already 5 feet 1 and 130 pounds. Good grief. Let that sink in.
By the way, his father, Kirk Smith, played quarterback in his youth and is definitely enjoying all the attention his son is getting.
“But just to see him have the confidence and accolades that he’s getting right now, it’s absolutely amazing,” Kirk Smith told TMX News.
“This is something that he works on by himself, I just want to see that my son has the drive for the game, there’s no point in my pushing him if this is not what he wants.”
Went to support my team this weekend and our 6U played this kid and he is huge!! Biggest most athletic 6 year old I have ever seen. He also played DT. He may have an offer next year!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bNrxJLyGcc
— Danny (@coachdwes) September 14, 2020
Aiden’s coach, Tony Davis, said he’s coached a lot of little boys before but that Aiden is the biggest one he’s ever worked with.
“His skills are amazing, he’s big, he’s fast,” Davis said. “… He’s super strong, when we practice and I work in with him, I have to really use my grown man strength sometimes to hold him off. He’s incredible on skills, the sky’s the limit for him in skills.”
*6U is is football designated for youth ages 6 our younger by 07-30-20. Oh yeah, there’s NOR weight restriction.
*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.
That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.
In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.
The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”
Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.
In the meantime, check out the clip below.
This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.
As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Will Smith to Play Host of Airbnb’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Rental
*Will Smith has announced that the iconic mansion from his hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is for rent on Airbnb — and the actor will play host!
“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”
The mansion’s current owners are allowing Smith to play host for the property for a limited time, per PEOPLE.
“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”
READ MORE:Cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Reunion Special on HBO Max
Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.
The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.
The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.
“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.
Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which reportedly includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.
Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
