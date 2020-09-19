Angela Rye to Host New Quibi Series ‘ALL HER WITH ANGELA RYE’

*LOS ANGELES – Today, Quibi announced ‘ALL HER WITH ANGELA RYE,’ a new original docu-series from Participant-owned SoulPancake, Overbrook Entertainment, and 206 Productions, hosted by Angela Rye.

Today, with stories of gender inequality, racism, health inequality, xenophobia, homelessness, income inequality, and more on the rise, women — as they have always been — are at the front lines of every struggle, fighting to change the broken system.

Hosted by journalist, strategist, and commentator Angela Rye, ‘ALL HER WITH ANGELA RYE,’ is a groundbreaking five-part docuseries that shines a light on incredible, everyday women across the country that are standing up and speaking out against injustice in all its forms. As each woman shares her story, we will come to understand the history that can be made when we each do our part to tackle what needs changing in our world today.

Executive Producers: SoulPancake’s Golriz Lucina, Overbrook’s James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Clarence Hammond, and 206 Productions’ Angela Rye and Mikael Moore

Co-Producers: Ahmadou Seck, Hakeem Allen

Produced by: SoulPancake, Overbrook Entertainment and 206 Productions

ANGELA RYE BIO

Angela Rye, award-winning host, social justice advocate, lawyer, commentator, and self-described empowermenteur, embodies what it means to be a “bringer of truth”. Named and raised accordingly, the attorney’s no holds barred commentary has resonated with demographics all over the world. Her thoughtful yet incisive commentary and real talk about social justice, politics, culture, and history sparks much-needed conversation about the state of America.

She is the host of the weekly podcast “On One with Angela Rye” and a commentator on CNN. She has also been seen on several programs and outlets from Breakfast Club to the Daily Show, BET where she has been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards, HBO, TV One, ABC, ESPN, NBC, NPR, and many others. Recognized for her honest, refreshing commentary and social justice advocacy by our nation’s most prominent civil rights organizations such as National Urban League, NAACP, and National Action Network she has also been featured in publications including the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Essence, Washington Post, Glamour, Ebony, and the Undefeated.

Angela Rye is a 2019 recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the historic HBCU, Wiley College. She is the Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy, social impact, and racial equity firm based in Washington, DC where she creates strategic partnerships and coalitions with Capitol Hill, third party organizations, and influencers to ensure societal change. She served as the Executive Director and General Counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus for the 112th Congress. She also served as the Senior Policy Advisor and Counsel for the House Committee on Homeland Security for four years. With more than 15 years of political strategy and social responsibility experience, Angela has worked with every branch of government—on the municipal, state, and federal levels. She has also developed award-winning strategic partnerships between our nation’s most well known civil and human rights organizations for corporate and government partners. Working at the intersection of purpose, justice, and integrity, Angela is an effective leader who creates opportunities and opens doors for her peers and the next generation.

ABOUT SOULPANCAKE

SoulPancake, a division of Participant, is a content studio that inspires and connects audiences across digital platforms, television and OTT, live events, and branded entertainment. One of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies in Video,” SoulPancake has more than 1 billion video views across its digital platforms and has won 16 Webby Awards, four Streamy Awards, an Emmy, and was awarded the Television Academy Honors in 2019. SoulPancake’s positive and purpose-driven content has attracted global brands and media partners such as Coca-Cola, GE, Google, Microsoft, Sprint, T-Mobile, the United Nations, Visa, and more. Find us online at www.soulpancake.com or on social via @soulpancake.

ABOUT 206 PRODUCTIONS

We are innovators. Content creators. Paradigm shifters. 206 Productions is an award winning production company with founders who started in politics and have taken on media because it is one of the most important ways to reach people, to touch hearts, and change minds.

