WOW … Can An Old Politician Learn New Tricks?
Can an old politician learn new tricks?
*With November approaching, I’d like to ask a question. What is an acceptable term for our politicians? Currently our representatives can serve for their lifetime.
With no term limits, they hold their position until they are voted out, retire or replaced when they die. What is your take on career politicians? For me, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
However, if it is broken, it’s time for fresh tactics. With election day coming, it’s time to grade your reps. Who’s passing & who’s failing their two/four year evaluation? Have they earned another term or is it time for new blood. To steal a quote from Jesus, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins, the wine will run out and the wineskins will be ruined.” Luke 5 verse 37. I think we have all witnessed a mess like that before.
Now I know what you may be thinking. What if neither option is appealing? That’s bad news if they happen to be your doctor. But the good news is, they are not. They are replaceable contractors hired to do a job. We must pick one or no work gets done. So pick wisely. Keeping in mind that they need to campaign again in two to four years.
I have never been a hiring manager, however I know their evaluation on whom to hire falls on the candidate with the least amount of red flags. And if that person doesn’t work out, they are soon replaced. So, are you happy with the status of your community? What Senator and house representative shares your vision for your neighborhood? After all they make the law for it. Are schools taken care of by your State Board of Education members? Are there just and fair laws handed down by your District Judges and Attorneys? Are you pleased with enforcement by county courts and officers? Now is the time to make your voices heard. Because like it or not, the consequences fall squarely in our lap. Good or bad. So take some time to craft your team. Your community is counting on you.
Mr. Andre Harper, Why I Follow God
Louisville Courier Journal Centerfold to Declare ‘Breonna Was Essential’ Demands Accountability for the Police Murder of Breonna Taylor
*LOUISVILLE, KY — On Friday, June 5th, on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday, the centerfold of the Louisville Courier-Journal will carry a paid advertisement declaring that “Breonna was Essential.” The centerfold demands accountability for the murder of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician who was shot to death in her home while she slept by members of the Louisville Police Department.
The full-page ads were commissioned jointly by Color of Change and UltraViolet and done in direct coordination with Louisville community activists, including Black Lives Matter Louisville, to amplify their existing efforts.
The image displayed in the ad, which includes artwork of Breonna Taylor created by Robin Hilkey, echoes the demands of local Louisville organizers. They include:
- Demand the Mayor of Louisville and City Council address the use of for by the LMPD
- Fire and revoke the pensions of the officers that murdered Breonna. Arrest, charge and convict them for this crime.
- Provide all necessary information to local, independent civilian community police accountability council #CPAC.
- Create policy for transparent investigation processes due to law enforcement misconduct.
- Eliminate no-knock warrants
“Breonna Taylor was essential. This week marks what would have been the 27th birthday of Ms. Taylor. She is not here. Her life and what she meant to her family and community was essential and that is why we will continue to fight until our demands are met. We honor her memory by demanding justice!” said Hannah Drake, a Louisville community artist and poet.
RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Attorney Tells Louisville Police: ‘Get Your Damn Story Straight’
“Breonna Taylor was essential. She was an essential worker, an essential member of the Louisville community and her life mattered. She is dead because Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers murdered her as she slept – and it is unacceptable that her killers remain uncharged and employees of the LMPD,” added Shaunna Thomas, Executive Director of UltraViolet. “We stand in solidarity with her family, friends and Louisville activists who are demanding justice for her death. The LMPD must be held accountable for these horrific and racist acts.”
“As a dedicated EMT, Breonna Taylor was essential not only to her family and loved ones, but to the entire Louisville community in the midst of this pandemic,” said Scott Roberts, Senior Director of Criminal Justice Campaigns at Color Of Change. “But when her community needed her most, cops ended her young life – without consequence. On what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday, we honor her life and legacy by demanding a fairer, safer justice system. Breonna fell victim to racist violence that affects countless Black women nationwide, and the first step toward justice for their loved ones is holding their killers accountable. Mayor Greg Fischer must fire the three police officers that murdered Breonna, and they must face criminal charges for her death. But to truly see justice done, we must address the root cause of Breonna’s death – deep, systemic racism – to prevent future tragedies in Louisville and across the U.S. ”
VIEW FRIDAY’S AD IN THE LOUISVILLE COURIER-JOURNAL: HERE
source:
Anna Zuccaro
[email protected]
‘The Mo’Kelly Experience’ Podcast – Lakers Legend Michael Cooper (LISTEN)
*Born and raised in Los Angeles, a product of Pasadena High School, Pasadena City College, then to the University of New Mexico, where Michael Cooper would eventually be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cooper was NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1987 and 5-time NBA All-Defensive First Team. 5x NBA champion. Hall of Famer Larry Bird called Michael Cooper the toughest defender he ever faced.
As a coach, he is a 2x WNBA Champion and WNBA Coach of the Year. In fact, it was Lakers former GM Jerry West who chose Michael Cooper to come out of retirement and play one-on-one with a then 17-year-old kid who the Lakers had their eye on…one Kobe Bean Bryant and see what he had to offer.
(If the audio player below does not appear on your device, switch browser to ‘desktop’ version.)
Cooper is the only person to win a championship, as either a coach or a player, in the NBA, WNBA, and the NBA D-League and now he’s taking all of that rich wisdom to his new podcast, appropriately titled, ‘The Showtime Podcast with Coop.’ Michael Cooper recently sat down with Mo’Kelly as part of “The Mo’Kelly show” on KFIAM640 and iHeartRadio to share what it was like locking down the likes of Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, even Kobe Bryant.
Get More HERE
—
The Mo’Kelly Experience is an immersive audio dive into the news of the day as well as conversations with newsmakers and icons. For more Mo’Kelly, please visit mrmokelly.com
The Life and Legacy of Willie Bobo Celebrated at William Grant Still Arts Center
*Los Angeles – A large, diverse, exuberant crowd assembled inside the William Grant Still Arts Center, Saturday, March 7, 2020. The threat of rain couldn’t dampen their resolve to attend this important event.
William Grant Still Arts Center’s 12th Annual African American Composer Series presents Spanish Grease: The Life and Sounds of Willie Bobo. The exhibit is currently on display until June 13, 2020.
The exhibit began with an Opening Reception, from 3:00PM-6:00PM. Special mention to Amitis Motevelli and her team for showcasing this exhibit and AISEBORN for his amazing artwork.
The exhibit offered visitors an intimate archival experience featuring family photos, documents, ephemera and discography of the work and life of Willie Bobo with the continuation of his legacy through his son, Eric Bobo.
Attendees enjoyed the exhibition as it lays out the influence and inspiration of Willie Bobo in Latin music as well as contemporary American music, with roots in African rhythms from Puerto Rico and New York, to later contributions in California.
The exhibition is in collaboration with an extensive free education program teaching music and the arts through the work of Willie Bobo. DJ Ern Medina (Soul Assassins Radio) complimented, enhanced the Opening Reception with rotating tracks from Willie Bobo’s catalog.
The Opening Reception featured a live concert of a very special set of Willie Bobo’s music, with Marcus L. Miller with Project World Drum.
This tight band consisted of Marcus L. Miller-trap drum set, Angel Figueroa-timbales, Derf Reklaw-vocals/flute/percussion, Eric Garcia-guitar, Bobby Pierce-keyboards, Carlitos Cuba-bass, David Gotler-trumpet, David Leach-percussion and Alan Lighter-percussion.
Their crowd-pleasing set consisted of the tunes by Willie Bobo or tunes that he enjoyed. Their set consisted of “Trinidad,” “Evil Ways,” “Fried Neckbones and Some Home Fries,” “Guajira,” “Look of Love” featuring the vocal stylings of Derf Reklaw, “Spanish Grease,” “Rise,” and concluded their set with “Almost There.” The band played with plenty of fuego, picante and soul.
Marcus L. Miller Project World Drum returned for another set after a short intermission. The group took it up a notch during the 2nd half of the program.
They performed an explosive descarga of Afro-beat rhythms with guest percussionist Munyungo Jackson and Turntablist Rhettmatic (Beat Junkies) and Eric Bobo sitting in for a tune, to the delight of the crowd.
The free Education Program filled up very fast with a waitlist. Don’t fret, Save the Dates! Upcoming events of note: Master Drum Class, March 28, 1:00pm-4:00PM (FREE, RSVP REQUIRED), Panel Discussion-Latin Music, then and Now, April 11, 2PM-4PM, (FREE, No RSVP Necessary). Finally, Taking it to the Streets: Do That Thing! Drums and DJ’s for Bobo, April 26, 3PM-6PM (Bring your drums or your Willie Bobo, or Bobo inspired records. Please note that this event will take place in Leimert Park in front of Sika and Harun, 4330-4336 Degnan Blvd.
William Grant Still Arts Center, (323)734-1165, Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, Noon-5:00PM. The Gallery is located at 2520 South West View Street, Los Angeles, California, 90016 Connect with William Grant Still Arts Center online www.WGSAC.wordpress.com Facebook-William Grant Still ArtsCenter or Instagram-WGSARTS.
Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
