WOW … Can An Old Politician Learn New Tricks?

Can an old politician learn new tricks?

*With November approaching, I’d like to ask a question. What is an acceptable term for our politicians? Currently our representatives can serve for their lifetime.

With no term limits, they hold their position until they are voted out, retire or replaced when they die. What is your take on career politicians? For me, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

However, if it is broken, it’s time for fresh tactics. With election day coming, it’s time to grade your reps. Who’s passing & who’s failing their two/four year evaluation? Have they earned another term or is it time for new blood. To steal a quote from Jesus, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins, the wine will run out and the wineskins will be ruined.” Luke 5 verse 37. I think we have all witnessed a mess like that before.

Now I know what you may be thinking. What if neither option is appealing? That’s bad news if they happen to be your doctor. But the good news is, they are not. They are replaceable contractors hired to do a job. We must pick one or no work gets done. So pick wisely. Keeping in mind that they need to campaign again in two to four years.

I have never been a hiring manager, however I know their evaluation on whom to hire falls on the candidate with the least amount of red flags. And if that person doesn’t work out, they are soon replaced. So, are you happy with the status of your community? What Senator and house representative shares your vision for your neighborhood? After all they make the law for it. Are schools taken care of by your State Board of Education members? Are there just and fair laws handed down by your District Judges and Attorneys? Are you pleased with enforcement by county courts and officers? Now is the time to make your voices heard. Because like it or not, the consequences fall squarely in our lap. Good or bad. So take some time to craft your team. Your community is counting on you.