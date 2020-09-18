Politics
Wilmer Leon Talks Democratic Strategy / Video
The post VIDEO: Wilmer Leon Talks Democratic Strategy appeared first on Zenger News.
Barbados to Replace Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State and ‘Leave Colonial Past Behind’
*The Caribbean island of Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth as their head of state and become a republic, 55 years after the country gained independence from Britain.
The news came in a speech written by Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, which was read by Sandra Mason, the governor-general of the Caribbean island, at the opening of the nation’s parliament on Wednesday, PEOPLE reports.
“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” the speech read. “This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence.”
If the process of removing the Queen moves on as planned, Barbados will become a full-fledged republic in November 2021.
A source at the Palace reportedly said the idea “was not out of the blue” and “has been mooted and publicly talked about many times,” according to BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond.
“Barbados has developed governance structures and institutions that mark us as what has been described as ‘the best governed Black society in the world,’ ” Mason added in Wednesday’s speech. “Since Independence, we Barbadians have sought constantly to improve our systems of law and governance so as to ensure they best reflect our characteristics and values as a nation.”
She continued, “Barbados’ first prime minister, the Rt. Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, cautioned against loitering on colonial premises. That warning is as relevant today as it was in 1966. Having attained Independence over half a century ago, our country can be in no doubt about its capacity for self-governance.”
Barbados gained its independence from Britain in 1966, but Queen Elizabeth II remains its constitutional monarch.
Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless ‘Landlord’
*During a recent interview with The New York Times, Chris Rock took aim at the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, and Trump – comparing the president to a “landlord” and explaining “we’re in the predicament” because “no one has less compassion for humans than a landlord.”
He then compared Trump the the child ruler in the 1987 film “The Last Emperor.”
“Did you ever see that movie “The Last Emperor,” where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China?” Rock explained. “There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’ And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.”
The comedian continued, “Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rock addresses the controversy over an old clip that surfaced earlier this year of Jimmy Fallon impersonating him in blackface on “Saturday Night Live.”
“Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.”
When asked if the cancel culture movement is doing too much by demanding instances of blackface to be removed from existing movies and TV shows, Rock said, “If I say they are, then I’m the worst guy in the world. There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain’t cool, okay? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. ‘I just assumed you liked cancer.’ No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against.”
Read Chris Rock’s full interview with The Times here.
How Gregory Cheadle’s Life Spiraled After Trump Called Him ‘My African American’ (Watch)
*Life for Gregory Cheadle has been hell ever since President Trump pointed at him at a 2016 rally and said, “Look at my African American over here! Look at him!”
Appearing Tuesday on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Cheadle described how being singled out by Trump at the June 3rd rally in Redding led to angry voicemails from family and friends, his Facebook page filled with people calling him an Uncle Tom and the N-word, folks threatening physical harm, and his girlfriend calling it quits because she didn’t want to be associated with him.
Cheadle said he went into hiding over fears for his personal safety and left the Republican Party due to Trump’s racism. He’s now an Independent and leaning toward the Democratic ticket because he likes vp candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. But as of now, he’s still undecided about which ticket will get his vote in November.
Watch his interview with Don Lemon below:
