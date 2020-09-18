Columns
The Last Roundup! (It’s Time to Call the Children Home)
*Attention all Spirit-filled trail bosses: (“Trail Boss: A cowboy foreman, leader, or supervisor commissioned to be in charge of a collective effort to gather, obtain, retrieve cattle to form a herd and direct them to an assigned destination”) It’s time for “The Last Roundup!”
We must proceed while it is still light, for the day is far spent. So, grab your gear, and saddle up your palominos of power, your roans of righteousness, your steadfast steeds, and your stallions of supremacy! Fill your chuckwagons with daily bread, fruit, and victuals for victory. Go and scour all ranges, north, south, east and west. Rise up and cross the rivers, creeks and fords.
Traverse and climb every mountain and every hill. Search every valley. Succor and secure all that are willing to receive the JC (JESUS CHRIST) brand. Study your weapons and be fully armed. Be prepared to contend and defend the faith in which you’re operating in. Be not fearful of big cats, wolves, snakes, scorpions or any wild beast that may come against you. You have authority over all storms small and great.
The corral of CHRIST awaits you and you cannot be stopped. So, lasso them with the lariat of the gospel. Lead them through the green pastures. Quench their thirst by the still waters. Now is the time of reckoning. The signs of this season are pregnant with preludes of catastrophe. Are you a laborer? Or are you in labor? Are you in triumph? Or are you in travail? Wake up! Be bold and not stagnant. Be ready, and call the children home!
Please leave a comment below, or contact Elder Frederick Wm. Worthy, an Arizona-based contributing writer
The Enduring Legacy of the Fugitive Slave Act by David J. Johns
*The following is authored by David J. Johns, Executive Director of National Black Justice Coalition.
Recently I heard a friend say the following, and I felt each word pierce my heart like a dagger as they fell from his lips, “I know white people who are planning the future while the smartest Black and Brown people I know are focused on trying to get the police to stop killing us.”
This statement still sits with me because it speaks to the continued investments that African descendants chiefly make to address the problems that transatlantic enslavement and U.S. capitalism have created. The statement also speaks to how so many life opportunities and outcomes are shaped by the enduring problems caused by race and racism in America.
On September 18, 1850, the Fugitive Slave Act was signed into law by President Millard Fillmore. Created as an attempt to keep the Union together and avoid a civil war, the Act was meant to enforce Article IV, Section 2, Clause 3, otherwise known as The Fugitive Slave Clause of the U.S. Constitution. This article states that enslaved Africans did not become free if they managed to escape to a free state and required them to be returned to their masters. The Fugitive Slave Act and the rift it caused between anti- and pro-slavery states contributed to both the Civil War and the formal end of slavery.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was actually the second Act of its kind. The first Fugitive Slave Act was enacted in 1793. This law allowed slave owners and their agents to search for runaway slaves in free states and it punished people who helped harbor and conceal enslaved Africans. In the North, where anti-slavery sentiments were rising, many intentionally neglected to enforce the law. Some people engaged in helping enslaved Africans make their way to freedom along the Underground Railroad. Some of the Northern states even passed “Personal Liberty Laws,” which gave the accused escaped slaves the right to a trial and protected free Black people.
An unintended consequence of the Fugitive Slave Acts was the theft and kidnapping of free Black people who were forced into slavery by bounty hunters and others seeking to profit from Black bodies. While there has been much attention paid to the horrifically brutal nature of slavery, the way that we remember slavery in America seems to suggest that both that period in our history and the collateral consequences of it are over. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as evidenced by this moment in the movement for Black lives. Dr. Joy DeGruy has pioneered thinking about “post traumatic slave syndrome”. Building upon the foundation that she has helped to establish, it’s also important to think about the unrelenting impact that slavery continues to play in all of our lives.
Both Fugitive Slave Acts were repealed by an act of Congress during the Civil War on June 28, 1864, and with the Civil War came the official end of slavery. But the oppression and discrimination Black people face did not end then and still continues to this day. There’s a movement to help people and medical practitioners understand the consequences of persistent traumatic environmental factors that impact the lives of African descendants in peculiar ways and the newly released feature film ANTEBELLUM brings the current costs of historical traumas into focus.
The impacts of intergenerational trauma and systematic racism are not discussed enough. The signs, symbols, and systems that are used to preserve and perpetuate privilege often go ignored. And the consequences of Black people still facing disproportionate levels of bias, discrimination, and violence are too frequently dismissed, which is precisely why I am excited about the conversations that will be had after ANTEBELLUM is released on September 18, 2020 — the anniversary of the Fugitive Slave Act.
ANTEBELLUM invites many of us to think about what it feels like to be trapped–confined by the horrifying trappings of our collective and not too distant past. The opening scene of ANTEBELLUM is a reminder of this very fact–of the contradictions that exist in a democracy that has been consistent and intentional in attempting to deny Black, Latinx and poor people access to opportunity. I don’t want to give away anything from the movie but consider the fact that while few people would think to get married at a concentration camp, there are thousands of couples clamoring to celebrate their holy matrimonies at plantations today. ANTEBELLUM invites us all to consider how the legacy of plantations have been shaped over time and how those narratives impact our lives today.
I sometimes wonder if the spirits of our ancestors could speak to well-meaning white people who celebrate confederacy without acknowledging the damage its legacy continues to cause, and what they would say to them. After viewing the film ANTEBELLUM, written and directed by the talented duo Bush + Renz, I can imagine what this conversation might sound and feel like. Go watch the movie and ensure you’re registered to vote.
ANTEBELLUM premiers on demand Friday September 18th, which is also the day that BET & the National Urban League have dubbed as the inaugural ‘National Black Voter Day.’
David J. Johns is the Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC). David is known for his passion, public policy acumen and fierce advocacy for youth. He is an enthusiast about equity—leveraging his time, talent and treasures to address the needs of individuals and communities often neglected and ignored. A recognized thought leader and social justice champion, David’s career has focused on improving life outcomes and opportunities for Black people.
My Alternative Lifestyle: A Love Letter to My Granddaughter
*In honor of National Grandparent’s Day, celebrated on the Sunday following Labor Day, this is my affirmation of hopes, dreams, and unconditional love for my granddaughter.
My Dearest Keegan,
You are the manifestation of a thousand dreams. I am in awe that you are finally here. Oftentimes, I would stare out the window and daydream of you. I wondered who you would look and act like. Whose personality would you have? Your mother’s or your father’s? You were a part of my dreams that society said would never exist.
At a time when it was not acceptable, I was a little girl determined to love whom I wanted to love, no matter the cost. I lost friends and family and yet I never wavered in who I knew God created me to be. Your great grandmother used to say, “God watches over children and fools.”
Thanks to God’s Grace and Mercy, I survived traumas that no child should ever have to endure. I pray that you never experience the pain and suffering I had to bear to become the woman I am today. My hope is by the time you are old enough to understand these words, the world will have become a better and kinder place.
You came into this world at one of the darkest times of my life. My heart was broken but I refused to allow my spirit to be broken. I prayed for God to send me a sign that He was preparing me for something magnificent. My grandmother used to say, “When there is a death, there is a birth.” Although I did not experience the physical death of a loved one, I experienced the death of what I thought was a love supreme. And then there was you.
I recall the hushed voices of the doctor and nurses in the delivery room when you were born. You came into this world with your eyes wide open. The doctor said you were one of the most alert babies he had ever delivered. In time, your radiant spirit shined through. You were such a happy baby. Your smile … your mere existence made everything better. Life seems so much brighter with you in it. You’ve made me a better, kinder, more forgiving person. Born on the same day as your paternal great grandmother and the same month as your paternal grandfather and my mother, I know you will have a heart of gold.
I love your big brother, Carter, just as much as I love you. And yet, I need to let you know what my hopes and dreams are for you as a female child who will become a woman. This world is a very different place for women. We are expected to carry the weight of the world upon our shoulders and in our wombs. You – like me, my mother, your mother and her mother – stand on the shoulders of the women who came before us. Your mommy, daddy and I will ensure that you are proud of both your African American and your Italian heritage. We will teach you to know your worth even when you are judged based on the color of your skin.
I hope life treats you well. I pray for your strength and guidance as you pursue your dreams. I hope you never dim your light for the comfort of others. I pray that you face your fears head on and watch how quickly they disappear. I pray you are kind to others who are less fortunate than you. You may need a helping hand one day.
Most importantly, I want you to know God. I want you to know that He created you as you are and you are enough. That you are smart enough to become whomever and whatever you choose. That you are courageous enough to love whomever you want to love. That you are strong enough to withstand any storm that comes your way. And when you feel you cannot weather the storm, I want you to know that you have a praying grandmother. I will pray with and for you as our ancestors cover you in their hopes and dreams.
I will love you unconditionally, as my grandmothers loved me.
Monika M. Pickett‘s latest release, Pretty Boy Blue-2nd Edition has become the number one best-seller on Amazon.com in the U.S. and Canada across multiple categories including lesbian romance and LGBTQ fiction.
The sequel, The Darkest Shade of Blue, is also available on Amazon.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Good White People / WATCH
*There’s been a lot talk this past week about what President Donald Trump knew about the Corona virus and when he knew it.
Recorded interviews as early as last February revealed Trump confessed in private that he realized the COVID-19 virus was more deadly than a seasonal flu. In his public statements Trump told the American people it was no worse than the seasonal flu. That was a lie.
In private Trump is recorded admitting the virus could be as dangerous to children as it had been to the elderly population. In public the president urged parents to send their children back to school without a clear plan to keep them or teachers safe from the virus.
In public Trump urged people to go back to work. He said masks should be optional even through in private he is recorded saying the virus can be passed through the air – not just by touch.
These recorded interviews told me what I already know about Donald Trump: He is a liar who will cheat his way to the top. And he will put your life in harm’s way if it will help hi m get re-election, because in his mind it’s all about him. So I didn’t learn anything new about Donald Trump by listening to those recorded interviews. Telling me he’s a liar is like telling me dogs bark, babies cry and cats meow.
But enough about Trump. Let’s talk about these so-called ‘good white people.’
These recorded interviews of Trump happened as early as February 2020. That’s seven months ago. Why did the journalist who recorded the interviews wait seven months to expose that a liar had lied again?!
That journalist is Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Woodward. He’s best known for his reporting during the Watergate break-in for The Washington Post. ‘Watergate’ was another political scandal about another lying president – Richard Nixon – who was found to have orchestrated a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington’s Watergate Hotel. He resigned before he could be impeached. So Woodward knows the importance of holding politicians accountable to the people who elected them.
It turns out Woodward didn’t release information about Trump’s double-talk until now, because Woodward wanted to use it to sell his book scheduled for release within a week. Woodward, it turns out, is just as self-serving and greedy as Trump. At least 190,000 Americans are reported dead due to COVID-19 since those recordings were made seven months ago. Woodward thinks of himself as one of those good white people. In reality, he’s just as guilty as Trump for not telling Americans what he knew, when he knew it.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is another person who aided and abetted Trump’s behavior. Bolton was part of the game of musical chairs that is the Trump administration. He worked with the president about one year before leaving. Last fall when Congress requested that Bolton return to Capitol Hill to testify at impeachment hearings he refused. Not because he had nothing of interest to add to inquiries. Bolton saved what he knew for his now released book. In his book Bolton revealed Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win his re-election campaign.
Foreign interference in an American election is illegal. I know that and so does Bolton. Still, he preferred to save that bombshell to sell books instead of telling Congress. Bolton is one of those ‘good white people’ who professes to be better than Trump. In reality he’s just as greedy and self-serving as the president.
And what about that recent Atlantic Magazine article where anonymous sources claim Trump called military service people suckers and losers for giving their lives and allegiance for (what Trump considers to be) nothing in return.
Although Trump’s track record for lying and his tendency for public shaming would lead most rational people to believe the story, these ‘good white people’ should have the guts to stand behind their claims. These people are hypocrites, hiding information when it serves them; revealing information when it’s to their benefit. We see you, white people!
It’s so-called ‘good white people’ like these who – despite Trump’s history of self-proclaimed sexual assault, his stereotypical bigotry against Black and Brown people and his shady business dealings before he was elected – turned a blind eye and elected him president anyway. It was clear Trump wasn’t fit to lead a parade, let alone a nation. Yet millions of people voted for him anyway. Now that Trump has made a disaster of the American economy, upended every political protocol, gave both middle fingers to military service people and nearly 200,000 Americans are dead due to his lack of leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic, now these same ‘good white people’ want our help to vote him out of office.
No, thanks! This is some white people ish. You made the mess. You clean it up. And when somebody tells you who they are, believe them!
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
