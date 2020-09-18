RAY J Opens Up About Relationship with Estranged Wife Princess Love on New Single ‘Hurt You’ [LISTEN]

*Following news that Ray J is moving forward with the divorce from his estranged wife Princess Love, the singer has dropped a new single titled “Hurt You,” which you can listen to via the YouTube player above.

According to the press release, “Hurt You” precedes Ray J’sfifth studio album, RAYDIATION X, due Fall 2020 via Knockout Entertainment and Create Music Group. The project is the follow-up to his third studio album, 2005’s RAYDIATION.

In the lyrics for “Hurt You,” Ray J opens up about his widely publicized relationship with Princess Love.

EURweb previously reported, two months after Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end their marriage, the singer made his own filing this week to proceed with the divorce.

Ray J is also asking for joint custody of the couple’s two children: 9-month-old son Epik Ray, and daughter Melody Love, 2, according to The Blast.

Back in May, Love, 35, filed papers in LA County Superior Court, TMZ reported. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas meltdown last year, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up the BET Awards. She was pregnant with their son at the time.

Following the incident, Love said she had no desire to continue the marriage and Ray J was photo’d out without his wedding band.

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”

Weeks after Princess filed for divorce, Ray J noted in a virtual press conference that he was happy to be “back with the kids.” He also gushed about being reunited with his family to celebrate Melody’s birthday in May.

Meanwhile, Create Music Group said of Ray’s new album, “We’re extremely thrilled to be partnering with Ray J and Knockout Ent. for the release of his new project, ‘Hurt You’. Ray has been an icon in the space for years, and we’re excited to help tell the newest chapter in his story.”

The single “Hurt You” is available now via all major digital retail and steaming services.