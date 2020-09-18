Today’s Video
Oregon Deputy on Leave After Advising Militia Members How To Get Away With Murder (Watch)
*An Oregon sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave Saturday after he was caught on video advising local militia members how to get away with using lethal force while protecting the area from “Antifa,” whom he blamed for the wildfires currently ravaging the state.
Clackamas County deputy Mark Nikolai was filmed on duty and in uniform appearing to push the conspiracy theory that Antifa, or left-wing anti-fascists, set the fires. Nikolai was placed on administrative leave for what his department called “inappropriate statements’ about the wildfires.
According to Raw Story, the video, posted on September 11 by freelance journalists, shows Nikolai advising the armed militia members on when it’s appropriate to perform citizen’s arrests, ID checks, and shoot to kill without facing any criminal charges.
“Don’t get yourself in a situation where you lose your rights because you pushed the limit. You all mean to do good, your hearts in the right place, but the courts nowadays don’t give a sh*t where your heart is,” the deputy said in the video. “Be advised, there are homeowners who have been prosecuted for murder because they killed some guy who was on their property. You have to prove serious physical injury or death. Now, if you throw a f*cking knife in their hand after you shoot them, that’s on you.”
Watch below:
Per Raw Story…
A Facebook page for Deputy Mark Nikolai was created on September 12 and was titled, “Patriots for Deputy Nikolai,” and declares: “We as a community want him put back to work. Share this page, if it gets enough attention, maybe Sheriff Craig Roberts will listen to the Clackamas Community.” The page is linked to sheriff’s office administrative specialist Maigen Thompson, but according to the Tribune, Thompson claims no affiliation with the page and does not know why her email was used. “I want to clarify for the record: One of our captains indicated a source stated that ‘antifa’ was involved in possible criminal activity. That source has since been determined to be false,” Sheriff Craig Roberts said in a statement on Monday.
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Racist’ White Bar Owner Charged in Fatal Shooting of Black Protester in Omaha
*Jake Gardner, the white bar owner who fatally shot a 22-year-old Black man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Omaha on May 30, has been charged with multiple felonies, including manslaughter.
The grand jury rejected Gardner’s claims that he acted in self-defense in the death of James Scurlock. He also faces charges of attempted first-degree assault, making terroristic threats and weapon use.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine refused to bring any charges against Gardner, stating he acted in self-defense. The case was then presented to a grand jury led by special prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin, per Complex.
“There was evidence that was gathered and presented to the grand jury about activity that Jake Gardner was engaged in prior to even coming in contact with James Scurlock,” Franklin said. “Evidence to reasonably be construed as an intent to use a firearm for purposes of killing someone. You will want to know what it is, and I can’t tell you about it. But what I can tell you is that that evidence comes primarily from Jake Gardner himself.”
READ MORE: Witnesses Claim Rushed Investigation Overlooked Signs of Black Protester’s Killer’s Racist Past
The White Bar Owner Who Killed Black Lives Matter Protester James Scurlock Has Been Charged https://t.co/rW8yZftTAT
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 16, 2020
An earlier report on EURweb.com noted an Yahoo News exclusive story outlining how witnesses to the fatal shooting claim that a rushed investigation overlooked signs of Gardner’s racist past.
The quick decision to initially not file charges was viewed by many in the community as an example of the ingrained racism within the criminal justice system that has been the subject of nationwide protests.
In addition to several witnesses who said they made repeated attempts to provide police with crucial information in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Yahoo News spoke to more than half a dozen people, including former employees and patrons of Gardner’s bar, the Hive, who gave firsthand accounts of racist comments and discriminatory policies they say Gardner used. Two family members also offered unique insight into the unabashedly racist culture in which, they say, Gardner was raised.
Omaha police said Gardner has yet to be arrested.
“We are happy, but we recognize that these are still crumbs thrown at us from a white supremacist system,” said Bear Alexander, a member of the Omaha-based ProBLAC organization, told BuzzFeed News. “The fact that it had to go to the grand jury is shameful. We are now changing our signs and chants from ‘arrest Jake Gardner’ to ‘convict Jake Gardner,’ and it is still ‘no justice, no peace.'”
If convicted, Gardner could face up to 95 years in prison, per omaha.com.
#BlackLivesMatter
Nielsen Unveils Findings from New ‘Promoting Racial Equality in Sports’ Study
*New York – Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently released findings from its first ever “Promoting Racial Equality in Sports” study capturing U.S. sports fans’ attitudes on racism.
Conducted in July 2020 following nationwide protests against systemic racial injustice and incidents of police brutality, the study sheds new light on support among sports fans for the Black Lives Matter movement and their beliefs on the roles of different players in the sports ecosystem in driving positive social change.
Through these new insights, Nielsen Sports enables sports properties and teams as well as brands that are activating through sponsorship, TV broadcasts and social media to make more data-driven decisions and effectively connect with audiences.
According to the Nielsen Sports study, sports fans outpace the general population in terms of support for racial equality and related movements. Drilling into the numbers, nearly 7 in 10 sports fans indicated support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 sports fans have personally contributed either time or money to Black Lives Matter.
The study also surfaced new insights relating to fans’ expectations of athletes, rights holders and brands in promoting racial equality. Top-level findings include the following:
- 72% of sports fans believe athletes are an important influence on Black Lives Matter
- 59% expect athletes to help advance the Black Lives Matter cause
- 70% indicate teams and leagues should support athlete protests and initiatives on race
- 70% believe teams and leagues should develop marketing campaigns supporting diversity
- 64% expressed increased interest in brands engaged in the fight against racial inequality
- 77% believe brands are more powerful when they partner with sports organizations to drive social change
The study also explored attitudes and behaviors of fans by league, comparing loyalists of the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR across various dimensions. Among the key findings:
- NBA, MLS and NFL fans exhibit the highest level of support for Black Lives Matter among the six leagues tracked
- Among those who support Black Lives Matter, MLS, NHL and MLB fans were most likely to have contributed time and/or money to the cause
“While the problems of racial inequality and systemic injustice are difficult and sensitive, it is critical to tackle them,” said Lyndon Campbell, Senior Vice President, Head of Sports Leagues and Rights Holders at Nielsen Sports. “Brands and rights holders that authentically align with these critical issues as they engage sports fans can drive positive social change while also achieving business objectives. This is the definition of a win-win situation.”
Nielsen Sports is the premier provider of analytics and insights within the sports industry offering the most reliable source of independent and holistic market data in the sector and the most complete view of consumer trends and habits worldwide.
Brienna LaCoste
Flowers Communications Group
[email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
