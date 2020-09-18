Oregon Deputy on Leave After Advising Militia Members How To Get Away With Murder (Watch)

*An Oregon sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave Saturday after he was caught on video advising local militia members how to get away with using lethal force while protecting the area from “Antifa,” whom he blamed for the wildfires currently ravaging the state.

Clackamas County deputy Mark Nikolai was filmed on duty and in uniform appearing to push the conspiracy theory that Antifa, or left-wing anti-fascists, set the fires. Nikolai was placed on administrative leave for what his department called “inappropriate statements’ about the wildfires.

According to Raw Story, the video, posted on September 11 by freelance journalists, shows Nikolai advising the armed militia members on when it’s appropriate to perform citizen’s arrests, ID checks, and shoot to kill without facing any criminal charges.

“Don’t get yourself in a situation where you lose your rights because you pushed the limit. You all mean to do good, your hearts in the right place, but the courts nowadays don’t give a sh*t where your heart is,” the deputy said in the video. “Be advised, there are homeowners who have been prosecuted for murder because they killed some guy who was on their property. You have to prove serious physical injury or death. Now, if you throw a f*cking knife in their hand after you shoot them, that’s on you.”

Watch below:

Per Raw Story…

A Facebook page for Deputy Mark Nikolai was created on September 12 and was titled, “Patriots for Deputy Nikolai,” and declares: “We as a community want him put back to work. Share this page, if it gets enough attention, maybe Sheriff Craig Roberts will listen to the Clackamas Community.” The page is linked to sheriff’s office administrative specialist Maigen Thompson, but according to the Tribune, Thompson claims no affiliation with the page and does not know why her email was used. “I want to clarify for the record: One of our captains indicated a source stated that ‘antifa’ was involved in possible criminal activity. That source has since been determined to be false,” Sheriff Craig Roberts said in a statement on Monday.