*”Love & Hip Hop” star Masika Kalysha is being accused by her former landlord, David Weintraub, of not paying her rent and squatting in his house. He also claims she stole some of his appliances after leaving the property.

During his recent appearance on Brandi Glanville‘s podcast, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” the producer described Masika as “the biggest garbage can human being,”

While discussing her lease, Weintraub said: “When I say the biggest garbage can human being, disgusting lying scam artist low-life person is this woman Masika Kalysha Tucker that happened to be on one of our shows, Love & Hip Hop — who attempted to buy a house from me but committed fraud,” he said.

David then explained that he rented one of his houses in Calabasas to her, but it appeared Masika avoided paying the lease agreement by using COVID-19 eviction moratorium. Not only that, but the reality TV star apparently also squatted in his house, which prevented him from visiting or selling the property. Furthermore, once she finally left the house, Masika allegedly stole some of his appliances like washer and dryer.

READ MORE: Masika Kalysha Fired from TV Show After Disastrous Sex Trafficking Stunt

Last month, Masika was fired from the show “Double Cross” after faking her own kidnapping.

The singer and reality TV caught major heat over the promotional stunt for her OnlyFans account.

Masika posted a disturbing clip on Instagram of her bloodied and bruised and claiming to have been kidnapped. Clad in lingerie, she tearfully explained that her kidnappers wouldn’t let her go unless people subscribed to her OnlyFans account and left tips.

“I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I’m so scared!” she captioned the video. “They took all my money and they want more! Please! Help Me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my only fans and tip me so they’ll let me go!!! They’re coming!!!!”

Many of her followers weren’t buying it, and they called her out for doing the most for money.

Kalysha responded to the criticism in a follow up video confirming she had not been kidnaped. The fake kidnapping was allegedelly part of a project about sex trafficking.

But the producers of “Double Cross” were not impressed and they condemned the stunt.

Christel Gibson, creator of the series, reportedly pressured Masika into issuing a public apology. When she refused, she was axed from the show.