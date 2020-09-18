Mariah Carey Drops Cover of ‘Out Here on My Own’ from ‘Fame’ Movie [LISTEN]

*Mariah Carey dropped a cover of “Out Here on My Own” Thursday, a song originally performed by Irene Cara in the movie “Fame.”

Carey tweeted Friday that the track was “from the depths of the vault,” along with the studio log from a July 17, 2000 session showing her version of Cara’s song, which was set to appear on a soundtrack album originally titled “All That Glitters.”

The song will now appear on Carey’s upcoming “The Rarities” collection, due out on Oct. 2.

In an Instagram post, the singer described the personal impact of the song in a peek at her upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

In the book, she reveals that she sang “Out Here on My Own” in a talent show when she was young.

“The fact that I believed I could become a successful artist is one of my greatest strengths,” Carey writes. “Around the same time, my mother entered me in a talent competition in the city and I sang one of my favorite songs: ‘Out Here on My Own’ by Irene Cara.”

Read the full book excerpt below and listen to the song via Carey’s Instagram posts.

She continues, “I felt ‘Out Here On My Own’ described my entire life, and I loved singing that way — singing to reveal a piece of my soul. And I won doing it. At that age, I lived for the movie Fame, and Irene Cara was everything to me. I related to her multicultural look (Puerto Rican and Cuban), her multitextured hair, and, most importantly, her ambition and accomplishments.”

“‘Out Here on My Own’ was such a pure song that touched my heart, and I couldn’t believe I won a trophy for singing a song I loved,” Carey later adds. “It was the first time I’d received validation as an artist. What a feeling.”

“Coincidentally, it wasn’t until after I had written about “Out Here on My Own” in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Totally meant to be!!”

Carey announced “The Rarities” album in an Aug. 19 Instagram post. “This one is for you, my fans,” she wrote. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support.”

“I am so grateful to you,” she continued.