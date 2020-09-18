Urban Music
Mariah Carey Drops Cover of ‘Out Here on My Own’ from ‘Fame’ Movie [LISTEN]
*Mariah Carey dropped a cover of “Out Here on My Own” Thursday, a song originally performed by Irene Cara in the movie “Fame.”
Carey tweeted Friday that the track was “from the depths of the vault,” along with the studio log from a July 17, 2000 session showing her version of Cara’s song, which was set to appear on a soundtrack album originally titled “All That Glitters.”
The song will now appear on Carey’s upcoming “The Rarities” collection, due out on Oct. 2.
In an Instagram post, the singer described the personal impact of the song in a peek at her upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
In the book, she reveals that she sang “Out Here on My Own” in a talent show when she was young.
“The fact that I believed I could become a successful artist is one of my greatest strengths,” Carey writes. “Around the same time, my mother entered me in a talent competition in the city and I sang one of my favorite songs: ‘Out Here on My Own’ by Irene Cara.”
Read the full book excerpt below and listen to the song via Carey’s Instagram posts.
From the depths of the vault… Stream now!!!
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020
She continues, “I felt ‘Out Here On My Own’ described my entire life, and I loved singing that way — singing to reveal a piece of my soul. And I won doing it. At that age, I lived for the movie Fame, and Irene Cara was everything to me. I related to her multicultural look (Puerto Rican and Cuban), her multitextured hair, and, most importantly, her ambition and accomplishments.”
“‘Out Here on My Own’ was such a pure song that touched my heart, and I couldn’t believe I won a trophy for singing a song I loved,” Carey later adds. “It was the first time I’d received validation as an artist. What a feeling.”
“Coincidentally, it wasn’t until after I had written about “Out Here on My Own” in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Totally meant to be!!”

Excited to share a small glimpse of a chapter from my memoir #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. Coincidentally, it wasn’t until after I had written about “Out Here On My Own” in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities. Totally meant to be!! ❤️🦋 I hope you enjoy this little story today, and the song when it is out this Friday! 🦋
Carey announced “The Rarities” album in an Aug. 19 Instagram post. “This one is for you, my fans,” she wrote. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support.”
“I am so grateful to you,” she continued.

Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
*Kanye West is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts on Wednesday.
We previously reproted… a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts and claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.
Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”
Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.
“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”
Complex writes, “It is true that Jay did, in fact, sell his share of Roc-A-Fella, the label that released all of Yeezy’s albums from The College Dropout until Yeezus. Hov also managed to buy his own masters back, but to connect these two is somewhat of a reach. Jay sold his share of Roc-A-Fella and purchased his masters rather than selling his share of the label in order to ensnare Kanye’s masters.”
West also fired off this grim message to his eldest child North West:
Earlier this week, Kanye attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts to Twitter, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
West then shared a video of his Grammy award in the toilet as he urinates on it — watch below:
Trust me … I WONT STOP
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Live TV Musicians Pen Open Letter Calling Out ‘Systemic Racism’ at Networks, Demand ‘Fair Wages’
*Several musicians from late night TV shows claim “systemic racism” is to blame for a lack of “economic parity,” when it comes to streaming residuals and wages.
More than three dozen live television musicians have signed an open letter to the TV networks calling for parity with actors, directors and writers – when it comes to wages, health care contributions and residuals payments on streaming platforms, per Deadline.
The letter arrives as the American Federation of Musicians kick off a new round of contract negotiations between the broadcast networks.
Musicians on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “James Corden’s late night show and more note in the letter that during contract negotiations earlier this month: “Your companies acknowledged that live television musicians are the only sector of the industry exhibiting substantial racial diversity, but at the bargaining table we are told that our contributions are worth less than those of actors, writers, and directors, even though we give just as much. You cannot ignore that the other guilds are predominately white and are compensated at a higher rate with residual payments for streamed content, health care, and wages.”
Overall, the letter’s core demands are “fair wages, fair health coverage, and equal residuals for work used on streaming platforms.” The letter says, “By addressing these demands you will demonstrate to us a commitment to value all working musicians and you will demonstrate to the world a powerful example of action toward dismantling systemic racism.”
The letter is addressed to Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment; Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and streaming; George Cheeks, the president and chief executive of CBS Entertainment Group; and Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS.
“TV networks have agreed to make meaningful residual payments and have increased pension and health contributions to singers, actors, writers and directors when content is made for streaming, but have refused to do so for musicians,” AFM International president Ray Hair said in a statement. “It is unconscionable that these wealthy global companies have decided that some digital content creators deserve compensation that reflects the value of their work, but that musicians don’t.”
A spokesperson for the union said that “the major television networks have acknowledged that the live television musicians are the only sector of the industry exhibiting racial diversity, but then the networks told musicians at the bargaining table that they are not ‘talent’ at the level of the writers, actors, and singers – the predominantly whiter and less diverse segments of the industry – who receive better compensation and health care. System or structural racism occurs when the networks take work done by a group of musicians and value it less and therefore worthy of less remuneration than the work done by singers, writers, directors, and members of the other guilds and unions.”
Read the full letter here.

Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
*Earlier this week, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
Meanwhile, a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA, who calls himself The Authority, is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts noted that Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums just so he could get his own masters back, per SandraRose.com.
Check out his series of tweets below.
Kanye contracts SUMMARY: Apart from the inducement which Kanye had to sign to get his advances. This shows that Jay Z sold the masters to first 6 @kanyewest's albums just so he could get his own back. He did so knowing Def Jam won't sell them back to Kanye in future. That's BEEF!
— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) September 17, 2020
In one post, @lavidaNOTA writes, “I have 16-years experience in the music business… It took me all night to understand Kanye’s contracts. Aspiring artists have no idea what they are getting themselves into. This is why it’s important to ask people who have been through it for advice!”
In a follow-up tweet he explained, “Kanye contracts SUMMARY: Apart from the inducement which Kanye had to sign to get his advances. This shows that Jay Z sold the masters to first 6 @kanyewest’s albums just so he could get his own back. He did so knowing Def Jam won’t sell them back to Kanye in future. That’s BEEF!”
“[Kanye] owns album[s] 7-10 but the most lucrative and most critically acclaimed albums are owned by Roc-A-Fella which is wholly owned by Def Jam… The majors will never sell you your masters because that’s what gives them market share and drives profits and Jay Z knew that,” he wrote.
Ye was temporarily banned from Twitter after he posted the phone number of a Forbes editor. But @lavidaNOTA noted Jay Z’s close relationship with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, writing “Jack Dorsey aka @jack was jogging with Jay Z just a few weeks ago. Now Kanye is banned from tweeting for 12-24 hours. Sounds about rights!”

3 months ago
