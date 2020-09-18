*Kanye West is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts on Wednesday.

We previously reproted… a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts and claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.

Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”

Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.

“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”

Complex writes, “It is true that Jay did, in fact, sell his share of Roc-A-Fella, the label that released all of Yeezy’s albums from The College Dropout until Yeezus. Hov also managed to buy his own masters back, but to connect these two is somewhat of a reach. Jay sold his share of Roc-A-Fella and purchased his masters rather than selling his share of the label in order to ensnare Kanye’s masters.”

West also fired off this grim message to his eldest child North West:

Earlier this week, Kanye attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts to Twitter, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.” “Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform. In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.” He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.” West then shared a video of his Grammy award in the toilet as he urinates on it — watch below: Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020