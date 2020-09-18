Jerry Harris Porn Case: U.S. Attorney’s Office Releases Sexually-explicit Evidence

*Earlier we reported that ‘Cheer‘ star Jerry Harris, 21, was arrested on child pornography charges. Following reports, the U.S. Attorney’s Office released the sexually-explicit evidence, including photos and screenshots of messages in Harris’ child porn case.

While the disgraced Netflix docuseries star has admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person, the shocking evidence made public was the nail in the coffin. As the federal charges pile up in a 28-page complaint, included are disturbing text and social-media messages.

In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating. Harris is also accused of enticing a 15-year-old boy into performing anal and oral sex in a bathroom during a cheerleading camp in 2019.

