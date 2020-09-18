Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500
Highlight: A stylish LC 500 convertible is in dealerships now.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $106,440 (Base Model: $93,975)
Seating Capacity: 2 (2 extremely small kids in the rear)
Standard Safety Features: ABS; airbags; a back up camera; heated dimming exterior mirrors; a tire pressure monitoring system; a pre-collision system with pedestrian protection; an all speed radar activated cruise control system; automatic high beam headlights; a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure alert system with steering assist; a traction control system; a vehicle stability system; an automatic locking retractor; a first aid kit; and an emergency locking retractor
Standard Equipment: 20-inch aluminum wheels; a rear wheel drive configuration; a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter; a push button ignition system; an adaptive variable suspension system; a driver select mode (sport and sport plus); an active sport exhaust system; aluminum pedals; electric power steering; flush outside door handles with a smart key access; LFA-inspired instrumentation; an analog clock; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a navigation system; flush-type door handles; direct spay windshield wipers; power folding auto dimming exterior mirrors; power front seats with memory controls for driver side only; memory operated electrochromic outside rearview mirrors; flush-type door handles with illumination when opened; aluminum scuff plates; a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel; leather front seats; pseudo-leather rear seats; an 8-inch infotainment screen; a dual zone climate control system; a deodorizing and dust/pollen removing interior air filter; Lexus Enform Wi-Fi; and a glass roof with sunshade
Options On Test Vehicle: heated steering wheel; 21-inch wheels; a heads up display system; a limited slipped differential; Mark Levinson 13-speaker audio system with surround system; an intuitive park assist system; premium paint; Alcantara sport seat; carbon fiber roof; active rear steering; a variable gear-ratio steering; a speed activated rear wing; Alcantara headliner; carbon fiber door; and scuff plates
Other Trim Levels:
a hybrid model
a convertible (2021 model)
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 12-speaker AM/FM/CD/HD satellite radio
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Android/Apple CarPlay:not compatible with Android
Amazon Alexa: Standard
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 6 years or 70,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 5.0-liter, 8-cylinder/471-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 16-city/26-hwy
What’s New: After arriving on the scene two years ago, the big news for the LC500 is the arrival of the stunning looking convertible this summer. As far as the coupe, a blinds spot monitor coupe is standard for the 2020 model year. And a new special edition Inspiration Series LC 500 is available. Unfortunately, Lexus plans on producing only 100 of the unique vehicles.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited
Highlight: This year’s model includes a solar control fixed glass roof.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $37,070 (Base Model: $28,725)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; side airbags; ABS; a radar activated cruise control system; a blindspot collision avoidance assist system; a rear cross traffic alert system; a forward collision alert system; a high beam assist system; tire pressure monitoring system; a traction control system; a stability control system; a tire repair kit; and a rearview camera
Standard Equipment (Blue): 16-inch wheels; a 6-speed automatic transmission; front-wheel drive; LED headlights; LED Daytime Running Lights; LED taillamps; a push button ignition starter; a keyless lock/unlock system; a hands free trunk; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; dual power folding mirrors; a solar control glass a chrome tip single exhaust; cloth seats; manual control front seats; rear split folding seat with a center armrest; a push button gear control system; an automatic climate control system; steering wheel mounted paddle shifters; and an 8-inch infotainment screen
Standard Equipment (Limited): 17-inch wheels; full LED taillamps; side mirror LED turn signal indicators; dual power heated folding mirrors; heated body color side mirrors; a rear bumper with parking sensors; laminated front glass; solar glass roof panel; leather seats; power front seats; heated and ventilated front seats; a wireless device charging system; dual charging USB ports; front console mounted rear vents; a leather wrapped steering wheel; a heated steering wheel; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a 12-speaker Bose audio system; a heads up display (HUD); a highway driving assist system; a Hyundai digital key; an electronic automatic rearview mirror; a 360-degree camera; an electronic blindspot monitor; ambient lighting; and front and rear parking sensors.
Optional Features On Test Vehicle: None
Other Trim Levels:
SEL (hybrid)
non hybrid trims
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles
Hybrid System Warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles
Hybrid Battery Warranty: Lifetime
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder/192-hp
Recommended Fuel: Regular
Standard Fuel Mileage: 45-city/51-hwy
What’s New: The eighth-generation Sonata has evolved from a vanilla looking ugly duckling to more like a swan, taking more styling cues from the sixth- generation breakout design, which was a game changer for both the midsize car market as well as the Korean brand.
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring All Wheel Drive
Highlights: The hybrid model is only available in an all-wheel drive configuration. And the two-motor hybrid system in the CR-V is a more advanced version of the one currently being used in the Accord hybrid.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $37,070 (Base Model: $28,870)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: all-wheel drive; airbags; side airbags; ABS; hill launch assist; traction control system; stability control; a hillstart assist system; an automatic brake hold feature; a rearview camera; a tire pressure monitoring system; a lane departure warning system; a collision mitigation braking system; a road departure mitigation system; a lane keep assist system; a radar activated cruise control system; automatic highbeam headlights; a road departure mitigation system; and a tire repair kit
Standard Equipment (Touring): 19-inch wheels; an active noise cancellation system; a multi-link double wishbone rear suspension; a 360-degree camera; a heated leather steering wheel; a rear privacy glass; body colored roofline spoiler with an integrated brake light; a power moonroof; LED foglights; a keyless entry system; integrated turn indicators; a power tailgate; roof rails; heated front seats; power driver’s seat with a memory setting; a power front passenger seat; leather seats; a 7-inch infotainment screen; a 9-speaker, 330-watt audio system with HD; SiriusXM; and a wireless charger
Optional Features On Test Vehicle: None
Other Trim Levels:
EX
EX-L
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 4-speaker AM/FM, 160-watt audio system
Apple CarPlay/Android: Available
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Hybrid Battery Warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder/143-hp (horsepower)
Recommended Fuel: Regular
Standard Fuel Mileage (AWD): 40-city/35-hwy
What’s New: The hybrid model is a new addition to the stylish and highly popular CR-V.
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Toyota Supra GR 3.0 Premium
Highlight: The GR Supra shares a platform with BMW’s Z4.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $56,220 (Base MSRP: $50,945)
Seating Capacity: 2
Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a vehicle stability system a traction control system; a pre-collision braking system with pedestrian protection; a radar activated cruise control system; an automatic brake hold feature; a blind spot monitor with a rear traffic alert system; a lane departure warning system with steering assist; automatic high beams; a hill start assist system; and a tire pressure monitoring system
Standard Equipment: 19-inch wheels; Michelin Pilot high performance tires; rear wheel drive; an 8-speed automatic; paddle shifters; launch control; an active rear sport differential; an active exhaust; an automatic engine start/stop system; an adaptive variable sport suspension; hollow front/rear stabilizer bars; sport calibrated electric sport steering wheel; Bembro brake; automatic folding heated outside mirrors with memory function; auto leveling LED headlights; auto-tinting passenger side outside mirrors when in the reverse position; integrated rear spoiler; dual rear exhaust outlets; power front seats; driver’s seat with memory function; leather seats; a keyless entry system; a push button ignition system; a dual zone automatic climate control system; an automatic dimming rearview mirror; storage net (passenger side); and a tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Standard Equipment (Premium): a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL audio system; 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen; wireless smartphone charging; heated seats; Brembo red brakes; ventilated disc brakes with rear caliper, cast iron (rear) 13.6x.94; black leather sport seats; sport pedals; real time traffic updates; a heads up display system; heated seats; and a navigation system
Options: a radar activated cruise control system; a blind spot electronic monitor system; a rear cross traffic alert system; parking sensors with emergency braking; and carpeted floor mats
Other Trim Levels
Launch Edition RWD
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: an 10-HiFi -speaker AM/FM/CD with SiriusXM satellite radio
Bluetooth Connectivity: Standard
USB Connectivity: Standard
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder turbo/335-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 22-city/31-hwy
What’s New: After a seventeen year global absence, the stunning Toyota GR Supra nameplate returns in a smaller package, while sharing a platform with BMW’s Z4. Ironically, the original Supra exited the U.S. in 1998.
Why: After disappearing from the U.S. market 21 years ago, the snazzy-looking, rear-wheel drive, two-seater liftback made its return in July of 2019, as a 2020 model.
