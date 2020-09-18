JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500

Highlight: A stylish LC 500 convertible is in dealerships now.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $106,440 (Base Model: $93,975)

Seating Capacity: 2 (2 extremely small kids in the rear)

Standard Safety Features: ABS; airbags; a back up camera; heated dimming exterior mirrors; a tire pressure monitoring system; a pre-collision system with pedestrian protection; an all speed radar activated cruise control system; automatic high beam headlights; a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure alert system with steering assist; a traction control system; a vehicle stability system; an automatic locking retractor; a first aid kit; and an emergency locking retractor

Standard Equipment: 20-inch aluminum wheels; a rear wheel drive configuration; a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter; a push button ignition system; an adaptive variable suspension system; a driver select mode (sport and sport plus); an active sport exhaust system; aluminum pedals; electric power steering; flush outside door handles with a smart key access; LFA-inspired instrumentation; an analog clock; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a navigation system; flush-type door handles; direct spay windshield wipers; power folding auto dimming exterior mirrors; power front seats with memory controls for driver side only; memory operated electrochromic outside rearview mirrors; flush-type door handles with illumination when opened; aluminum scuff plates; a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel; leather front seats; pseudo-leather rear seats; an 8-inch infotainment screen; a dual zone climate control system; a deodorizing and dust/pollen removing interior air filter; Lexus Enform Wi-Fi; and a glass roof with sunshade

Options On Test Vehicle: heated steering wheel; 21-inch wheels; a heads up display system; a limited slipped differential; Mark Levinson 13-speaker audio system with surround system; an intuitive park assist system; premium paint; Alcantara sport seat; carbon fiber roof; active rear steering; a variable gear-ratio steering; a speed activated rear wing; Alcantara headliner; carbon fiber door; and scuff plates

Other Trim Levels:

a hybrid model

a convertible (2021 model)

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 12-speaker AM/FM/CD/HD satellite radio

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

USB Connectivity: Yes

Android/Apple CarPlay:not compatible with Android

Amazon Alexa: Standard

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 6 years or 70,000 miles

Standard Engine/Horsepower: 5.0-liter, 8-cylinder/471-hp

Recommended Fuel: Premium

Standard Fuel Mileage: 16-city/26-hwy

What’s New: After arriving on the scene two years ago, the big news for the LC500 is the arrival of the stunning looking convertible this summer. As far as the coupe, a blinds spot monitor coupe is standard for the 2020 model year. And a new special edition Inspiration Series LC 500 is available. Unfortunately, Lexus plans on producing only 100 of the unique vehicles.

About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.