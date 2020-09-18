Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
*Earlier this week, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
Meanwhile, a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA, who calls himself The Authority, is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts noted that Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums just so he could get his own masters back, per SandraRose.com.
Check out his series of tweets below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Posts Video of Grammy Being Pee’d on + Calls Music Industry ‘Modern-day Slavery’ / WATCH – EURweb
Kanye contracts SUMMARY: Apart from the inducement which Kanye had to sign to get his advances. This shows that Jay Z sold the masters to first 6 @kanyewest’s albums just so he could get his own back. He did so knowing Def Jam won’t sell them back to Kanye in future. That’s BEEF! pic.twitter.com/HFYEx0Lv8u
— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) September 17, 2020
In one post, @lavidaNOTA writes, “I have 16-years experience in the music business… It took me all night to understand Kanye’s contracts. Aspiring artists have no idea what they are getting themselves into. This is why it’s important to ask people who have been through it for advice!”
In a follow-up tweet he explained, “Kanye contracts SUMMARY: Apart from the inducement which Kanye had to sign to get his advances. This shows that Jay Z sold the masters to first 6 @kanyewest’s albums just so he could get his own back. He did so knowing Def Jam won’t sell them back to Kanye in future. That’s BEEF!”
“[Kanye] owns album[s] 7-10 but the most lucrative and most critically acclaimed albums are owned by Roc-A-Fella which is wholly owned by Def Jam… The majors will never sell you your masters because that’s what gives them market share and drives profits and Jay Z knew that,” he wrote.
Ye was temporarily banned from Twitter after he posted the phone number of a Forbes editor. But @lavidaNOTA noted Jay Z’s close relationship with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, writing “Jack Dorsey aka @jack was jogging with Jay Z just a few weeks ago. Now Kanye is banned from tweeting for 12-24 hours. Sounds about rights!”
Bravo Responds to NeNe Leakes’ RHOA Exit: ‘We Wish Nene All the Best’ [VIDEO]
*Bravo has addressed NeNe Leakes’ announcement that she’s exiting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and won’t be returning for the show’s upcoming 13th season.
EURweb previously reported… in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday, Leakes confirmed that she will not be returning to the hit franchise that made her famous.
“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”
Leakes went on to reminisce over her time on the series, which began during the show’s debut season in 2008. She took a break from the show during Seasons 8 and 9 only to return for Seasons 10-12.
READ MORE: Nene Leakes Posts YouTube Video Saying She’s Not Returning to ‘RHOA’ / WATCH
Following news of her exit, a rep for Bravo said in a statement to PEOPLE: “We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
The network also hinted that Leakes could return to the series in the future.
“She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again,” the statement concluded.
In her video — titled “Listen Closely, I got something to tell you!” — Leakes said “I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”
Leakes ended her message by promising, “I will see you again. Real soon.”
RAY J Opens Up About Relationship with Estranged Wife Princess Love on New Single ‘Hurt You’ [LISTEN]
*Following news that Ray J is moving forward with the divorce from his estranged wife Princess Love, the singer has dropped a new single titled “Hurt You,” which you can listen to via the YouTube player above.
According to the press release, “Hurt You” precedes Ray J’sfifth studio album, RAYDIATION X, due Fall 2020 via Knockout Entertainment and Create Music Group. The project is the follow-up to his third studio album, 2005’s RAYDIATION.
In the lyrics for “Hurt You,” Ray J opens up about his widely publicized relationship with Princess Love.
EURweb previously reported, two months after Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end their marriage, the singer made his own filing this week to proceed with the divorce.
READ MORE: Princess Love Requests Dismissal of Her Divorce from Ray J
Ray J is also asking for joint custody of the couple’s two children: 9-month-old son Epik Ray, and daughter Melody Love, 2, according to The Blast.
Back in May, Love, 35, filed papers in LA County Superior Court, TMZ reported. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas meltdown last year, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up the BET Awards. She was pregnant with their son at the time.
Following the incident, Love said she had no desire to continue the marriage and Ray J was photo’d out without his wedding band.
A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”
Weeks after Princess filed for divorce, Ray J noted in a virtual press conference that he was happy to be “back with the kids.” He also gushed about being reunited with his family to celebrate Melody’s birthday in May.
Meanwhile, Create Music Group said of Ray’s new album, “We’re extremely thrilled to be partnering with Ray J and Knockout Ent. for the release of his new project, ‘Hurt You’. Ray has been an icon in the space for years, and we’re excited to help tell the newest chapter in his story.”
The single “Hurt You” is available now via all major digital retail and steaming services.
Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
*Halle Berry appears to have confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
The actress shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer.
“now ya know,” Berry wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man — check out the posts below.
OTHER NEWS: Halle Berry Calls Her Historic ‘Monster’s Ball’ Oscar Win ‘One of My Biggest Heartbreaks’
View this post on Instagram
Hunt, 50, also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek.
“My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption (see post above).
View this post on Instagram
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. She also co-parents 12-year-old Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Grammy-wining Van Hunt released his self-titled debut album in 2004 and a followup, “On the Jungle Floor,” in 2006.
