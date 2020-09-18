Today’s Video
‘Is This The Same Joy That Paraded Around in Blackface?’: Black GOP Candidate Calls Out Joy Behar on ‘The View’ (Watch)
*Things went left on “The View” Friday with the appearance of a Black guest from the right.
Kim Klacik, the Maryland GOP candidate running for Baltimore’s congressional seat last held by the late Democrat Elijah Cummings, gained national attention over the summer after her campaign ad showed her walking through the city’s poorest neighborhoods and blaming Democratic leadership for poverty and crime.
All parties were appearing on “The View” from their homes due to social distancing. Klacik, 38, had already gotten side-eye vibes after spending the first part of her interview defending President Trump’s racism by citing his restoration of “funding for HBCUs” and “criminal justice reform.” When co-host Joy Behar called her out for refusing to acknowledge that Trump lied about the severity of the coronavirus, Klacik asked, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”
Behar became enraged. “That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The Black community had my back,” she said. “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.”
“The Black community has my back as well,” Klacik replied.
That’s when co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. “The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?”
“Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown—” Klacik explained before getting cut off again by Hostin.
“Wow! Wow!” Hostin continued.
“Can I speak, or are you just going to scream over me?” Klacik asked.
“All right, before this becomes a big — listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik. Bye,” Behar said, cutting the interview short.
“That’s being very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klacik said.
Watch below:
Later Klacik took to Twitter to criticize Behar.
“The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off,” she wrote. “Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”
The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off.
Why are they silencing Black Women?
Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020
Klacik lost to Kweisi Mfume (D) in an April special election earlier this year. She’s now facing off against Mfume again in November’s general election.
In 2016, Behar admitted on “The View” that she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29 years old.
She said her curly Afro was her real hair but that she used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”
Teyana Taylor Channels Malcolm X, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and More for New Video ‘Still’ (Watch)
*Teyana Taylor channels Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Elijah McClain and the mother of Emmitt Till in the poignant video for her new song, “Still.”
Taylor also directs the clip, which mixes real footage from Civil Rights marches, Black Panther demonstrations and Black Lives Matter protests with images of the singer dressed as the aforementioned notable figures who have either died or been affected by police killings. There are also shots of her dressed as Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton and late civil rights figure Malcolm X.
Malcolm X’s voice begins the video before names of recent Black and brown victims of police violence fil the screen in rapid succession.
Taylor sings: “I keep crying for love/ But it won’t wipe, won’t wipe my tears.”
The video ends with a black screen and the voice of Floyd calling out for his deceased mother.
Watch below:
Baltimore - Ferguson - Michael Brown
Ex-Ferguson Cop Who Shot Michael Brown Won’t be Charged Following New Investigation
*As was previously reported, the white police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, a Black teenager, in Ferguson, Mo., was cleared by a grand jury and a federal investigation back in 2014.
Six years later, a new investigation has come to the same conclusion as the first: Darren Wilson will not be charged for his death.
Following a “reexamination” into the case, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell announced in a press conference Thursday that his office could not find concrete evidence to charge Wilson with murder or manslaughter under Missouri law.
Bell claims that investigators conducted a “five-month review” of the incident “because of the significance of this case to this community and because the family asked.”
MORE NEWS: Gabrielle Union Says Terry Crews Will ‘Regret’ Not Supporting Her During AGT Controversy
View this post on Instagram
Keedron Bryant Sings ‘I Just Wanna Live’ at Gunpoint to White Cop in New Video (Watch)
*Keedron Bryant, the 13-year-old viral star whose inspiring George Floyd tribute anthem “I Just Wanna Live” touched listeners and led to a record contract, released a heartbreaking second video for the track directed by Sara Lacombe and including references to black men and women who have died at the hands of police.
The clip opens with a group of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as a giant American flag drips blood above them. Bryant, on his knees and surrounded by young people, begins singing as a white police officer aims a gun at his face.
More stark imagery in the visual includes a black hoodie with Skittles in one pocket and an Arizona iced tea in the other in a reference to the murder of Trayvon Martin, as well as shots of an American flag tied into a noose, a hanging bundle of handcuffs and chains and the sight of Bryant begging for his life as the officer stands unmoved.
Later, a Black body painted with the names of Eric Brown, Floyd, Freddie Gray, Breonna Taylor and other Black men and women who died at the hands of police fills the screen, with Bryant standing in the middle of American flags pointed at his neck like spears.
Watch below:
