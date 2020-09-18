‘Is This The Same Joy That Paraded Around in Blackface?’: Black GOP Candidate Calls Out Joy Behar on ‘The View’ (Watch)

*Things went left on “The View” Friday with the appearance of a Black guest from the right.

Kim Klacik, the Maryland GOP candidate running for Baltimore’s congressional seat last held by the late Democrat Elijah Cummings, gained national attention over the summer after her campaign ad showed her walking through the city’s poorest neighborhoods and blaming Democratic leadership for poverty and crime.

All parties were appearing on “The View” from their homes due to social distancing. Klacik, 38, had already gotten side-eye vibes after spending the first part of her interview defending President Trump’s racism by citing his restoration of “funding for HBCUs” and “criminal justice reform.” When co-host Joy Behar called her out for refusing to acknowledge that Trump lied about the severity of the coronavirus, Klacik asked, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”

Behar became enraged. “That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The Black community had my back,” she said. “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.”

“The Black community has my back as well,” Klacik replied.

That’s when co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. “The Black community has your back? The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on?”

“Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown—” Klacik explained before getting cut off again by Hostin.

“Wow! Wow!” Hostin continued.

“Can I speak, or are you just going to scream over me?” Klacik asked.

“All right, before this becomes a big — listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik. Bye,” Behar said, cutting the interview short.

“That’s being very immature, but thank you for having me,” Klacik said.

Watch below:

Later Klacik took to Twitter to criticize Behar.

“The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off,” she wrote. “Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”

The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off. Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020

Klacik lost to Kweisi Mfume (D) in an April special election earlier this year. She’s now facing off against Mfume again in November’s general election.

In 2016, Behar admitted on “The View” that she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29 years old.

She said her curly Afro was her real hair but that she used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”