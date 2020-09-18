Today’s Video
How Country Singer Mickey Guyton Made History This Week at the ACM Awards (Watch)
*Black history was made Wednesday night in Nashville.
Singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, among the very few Black artists in country music, became the first Black woman to perform solo at the Academy of Country Music Awards. And if that wasn’t enough, her solo performance took place at country music’s holy ground, The Grand Ole Opry.
The Texas native was introduced by Tim McGraw and accompanied on the historic stage by Keith Urban, who played piano for her performance of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” from her album “Bridges.”
Watch below:
Guyton said she was first bitten by the country bug at 8-years-old, after watching LeAnn Rimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game.
Below, Guyton talks with ET Canada about her pioneering performance.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
*Earlier this week, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screenshots of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
Meanwhile, a Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA, who calls himself The Authority, is a South African record label owner who read over the contracts noted that Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums just so he could get his own masters back, per SandraRose.com.
Check out his series of tweets below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Posts Video of Grammy Being Pee’d on + Calls Music Industry ‘Modern-day Slavery’ / WATCH – EURweb
Kanye contracts SUMMARY: Apart from the inducement which Kanye had to sign to get his advances. This shows that Jay Z sold the masters to first 6 @kanyewest’s albums just so he could get his own back. He did so knowing Def Jam won’t sell them back to Kanye in future. That’s BEEF! pic.twitter.com/HFYEx0Lv8u
— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) September 17, 2020
In one post, @lavidaNOTA writes, “I have 16-years experience in the music business… It took me all night to understand Kanye’s contracts. Aspiring artists have no idea what they are getting themselves into. This is why it’s important to ask people who have been through it for advice!”
In a follow-up tweet he explained, “Kanye contracts SUMMARY: Apart from the inducement which Kanye had to sign to get his advances. This shows that Jay Z sold the masters to first 6 @kanyewest’s albums just so he could get his own back. He did so knowing Def Jam won’t sell them back to Kanye in future. That’s BEEF!”
“[Kanye] owns album[s] 7-10 but the most lucrative and most critically acclaimed albums are owned by Roc-A-Fella which is wholly owned by Def Jam… The majors will never sell you your masters because that’s what gives them market share and drives profits and Jay Z knew that,” he wrote.
Ye was temporarily banned from Twitter after he posted the phone number of a Forbes editor. But @lavidaNOTA noted Jay Z’s close relationship with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, writing “Jack Dorsey aka @jack was jogging with Jay Z just a few weeks ago. Now Kanye is banned from tweeting for 12-24 hours. Sounds about rights!”
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Mysterious Sex Tape
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A+ list singing diva blames drugs on the sex tape she made with an A+ list celeb many years ago. The question of whether this recording still exists is something the celebrity has been very cagey about, but everyone is afraid to call his bluff.
Can you name the diva and her alleged sextape partner?
Music
A-hole California Rapper ‘BlueHunnidss’ Threatens Female Subway Employee Over Her ‘Customer Service’ [VIDEO]
*You probably never heard of California rapper BlueHunnidss — but he’s gone viral this week after being captured on camera threatening to “slap the sh*t” out of a Subway employee.
The female employee is accosted by the angry artist as she attempts to make him a sandwich.
In the video, he also turns to the female customer recording the scene and threatens to physically harm her as well.
“The f–k wrong with you? What you mean what else? Everything else – salt and pepper, common sense,” he demands, complaining the employee has poor customer service skills for only handling one order at a time. “F–k. This is 2020,” he adds.
“It’s common f–king sense, you need help. Can’t even do shit in a timely efficient manner. Are you stupid?”
READ MORE: How Country Singer Mickey Guyton Made History This Week at the ACM Awards (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
ANTI-SOCIAL IS OUT NOW ! Make SURE YOU GO PURCHASE ON ITUNES . . .make sure you go stream on Spotify Apple Music etc ⛽️🇺🇸🚨 Video dropping soon 💯🥇 #fresnostate #chicostate #westcoast #eastcoast #worldwidecollection #musicislife #trap #lifestyle #antisocial #antisocialchallenge #bluehunnidss #nsdrecords #illwillmedia706 #cannoneros #explorepagecelebrity #forextrapper #pushups #cosmeticsandmorelipstick #dripcostme #fendi #outnow📀 Shot by : @illwillmedia706 hit him for inquires 💰💯
Perhaps realizing that his foolish display could end up on the Internet, he then identifies himself for the camera.
“My name is BlueHunnidss, you can Google me, you can Spotify me, you can Instagram me,” he declares. “I will slap the shit out this lady if she touches me again. Point blank, period.”
“Tell her to keep my name and anything I do out her f–king mouth,” he adds, before urging the worker to fight him.
“You want to act like a man, right? I’m here, what’s up? You step up to me like a man.”
Before he exits the store, he fires off a few more threats, warning her: “This is all about respect bitch, this is OTF n—a, gang shit.”
According to his website bio, BlueHunnidss is “known” for such hits as “Anti-Social”, “Gang Shit” and “Did it Again.”
“HES KNOWN AS THE GOAT in his home town where he is very loved and acknowledged,” the website claims.
He is apparently receiving a slew of angry responses on social media to his Subway video.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]