Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Gender of Third Child She’s Expecting with Hubby John Legend [VIDEO]

*Chrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed that she and husband and John Legend are expecting another boy!

Teigen, 34, announced last month that she’s pregnant with her third child. She later shared on Twitter that she is on “official 2 week bed rest,” but she did not reveal why.

On Thursday, however, she addressed the complications that led to her bedrest in a video shared to her Instagram Stories. That’s when she referred to her unborn child as a “he,” saying, “It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid.”

Realizing that she accidentally spilled the tea, Teigen covers her mouth before adding, “hahahahaha might as well tell you,” she captioned the post.

In her video, Teigen also spoke about her prior pregnancy complications with daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

“My placenta sucks,” she told fans. “It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,” Teigen said. “With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”

She went on to say that “my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk.”

“This poor thing has been through so much already,” she continued. “We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving so I’m on complete and total ‘don’t get out except to pee-pee’ bed rest.”

Meanwhile, Teigen recently opened up about the time she and Legend were targeted and harassed by racists in Virginia.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Teigen said they were in Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010 to visit the singer’s godmother when two “neighborhood-watch-type” white men in a pickup truck began tailing them.

“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us,” Chrissy Teigen said. “When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address. They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”

Teigen said the encounter left her in tears after they got into the house, but Legend wasn’t fazed by it.

“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday,” she added. “It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”