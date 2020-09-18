A-hole California Rapper ‘BlueHunnidss’ Threatens Female Subway Employee Over Her ‘Customer Service’ [VIDEO]

*You probably never heard of California rapper BlueHunnidss — but he’s gone viral this week after being captured on camera threatening to “slap the sh*t” out of a Subway employee.

The female employee is accosted by the angry artist as she attempts to make him a sandwich.

In the video, he also turns to the female customer recording the scene and threatens to physically harm her as well.

“The f–k wrong with you? What you mean what else? Everything else – salt and pepper, common sense,” he demands, complaining the employee has poor customer service skills for only handling one order at a time. “F–k. This is 2020,” he adds.

“It’s common f–king sense, you need help. Can’t even do shit in a timely efficient manner. Are you stupid?”

Perhaps realizing that his foolish display could end up on the Internet, he then identifies himself for the camera.

“My name is BlueHunnidss, you can Google me, you can Spotify me, you can Instagram me,” he declares. “I will slap the shit out this lady if she touches me again. Point blank, period.”

“Tell her to keep my name and anything I do out her f–king mouth,” he adds, before urging the worker to fight him.

“You want to act like a man, right? I’m here, what’s up? You step up to me like a man.”

Before he exits the store, he fires off a few more threats, warning her: “This is all about respect bitch, this is OTF n—a, gang shit.”

According to his website bio, BlueHunnidss is “known” for such hits as “Anti-Social”, “Gang Shit” and “Did it Again.”

“HES KNOWN AS THE GOAT in his home town where he is very loved and acknowledged,” the website claims.

He is apparently receiving a slew of angry responses on social media to his Subway video.