Utah Cop Faces Assault Charge for Ordering K9 to Bite Black Man with Hands Up (Watch)
*Prosecutors in Utah announced Wednesday that a white Salt Lake City police officer was charged with second-degree felony assault after ordering a K9 dog to bite a Black man who had complied with his command to raise his hands.
The Salt Lake City District attorney’s office charged Officer Nickolas Pearce with aggravated assault stemming from the April 23 incident in which he ordered his dog to bite Jeffery Ryans after responding to a domestic dispute call. Video footage, seen below, was released last month by The Salt Lake Tribune. Prosecutors said Pearce kicked Ryans in his leg, forced him onto his knees, then ordered the dog to “hit.” On command, the dog bit into Ryans’ left leg for about 20 seconds while another officer handcuffed him.
“[Ryans] wasn’t resisting arrest,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told the Salt Lake City newspaper Wednesday. “He certainly wasn’t posing an imminent threat of violence or harm to anyone and he certainly wasn’t concealed. He was fenced in an area and was being compliant.”
Judge Rules Nicki Minaj Protected Under ‘Fair Use’ in Tracy Chapman Copyright Infringement Suit
*Nicki Minaj has emerged victorious in her legal battle with singer Tracy Chapman after a judge ruled in the rapper’s favor in a copyright infringement lawsuit.
We previously reported, Chapman hit Nicki with a lawsuit in 2018 claiming she infringed copyright laws by using her music without permission.
The suit alleged that Minaj did not receive Chapman’s blessing to sample her 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You” on the track “Sorry”. Champman said Nicki’s song “incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody” of the “most recognizable and memorable parts” of ‘Baby’.
The suit pointed out that Chapman’s “lyrics and vocal melody comprise approximately half” of “Sorry” and are “easily recognizable and identifiable as Chapman’s.”
Chapman sought damages and an order preventing Nicki from releasing the track.
In her response to the lawsuit, the hip-hop star noted that Tracy “has not properly registered her claim to the copyright in the Composition” and that she “is not the owner of the copyright in issue and therefore lacks standing to bring the claims alleged in the Complaint.”
The rapper “admits that her representatives made several requests for permission to release a musical interpolation that used music and lyrics from [‘Baby Can I Hold You’],” something Chapman said she repeatedly denied.
A leaked version of “Sorry” was played by Funkmaster Flex, and The Breakfast Club aired a portion of the track.
Nicki’s lawyers argued that a ruling in Chapman’s favor “would impose a financial and administrative burden so early in the creative process that all but the most well-funded creators would be forced to abandon their visions at the outset.”
U.S. district judge Virginia A. Phillips Judge Phillips ruled this week that Minaj was protected under the “fair use” doctrine, Variety reports.
“Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license,” Judge Phillips wrote. “A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj fans think she has already given birth following her pregnancy reveal on July 20. Many have noted on social media that she has only been spotted in public once since the announcement.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Granted 5-month Delay in Sex Offender Trial
*A judge has pushed back the criminal trail of Nicki Minaj’s husband involving allegations he failed to register as a sex offender when he moved to California with the hip-hop star.
According to reports, Kenneth Petty was due to start the trial this week but it has been delayed by five months. The new date is now Feb. 23, according to the Daily News.
“I voluntarily agree with the continuance of the trial date and give up my right to be brought to trial earlier than February 23, 2021,” Petty said in a declaration signed Thursday.
We previously reported… Petty was arrested back in November for not registering as a sex offender when he moved from New York to California.
He was released on $20,000 bond and ordered to register, as required by law.
According to E! News, Petty is listed in the California database of sexual offenders. His status stems from a conviction of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.
Court documents filed on Feb. 25 show Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender upon his relocation to the West Coast with his wife. He pleaded not guilty.
When news first surfaced of Kenneth’s rape case, Nicki came to his defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” she wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”
Petty previously served seven years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, which he plead guilty to. He was released in 2013.
Petty and Minaj are expecting the birth of their first child together, the rapper announced in July.
The court previously granted Petty’s request to be taken off house arrest so he won’t miss the baby’s birth.
George Floyd’s Family and Attorney Refute Drug Allegations by Cops’ Attorneys
*You only conclude that the defense lawyers for the four ex-Minneapolis cops charged in the death of George Floyd are pretty creative or desperate for a defense.
We say that because they are claiming that Floyd swallowed fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, before his arrest, but the slain man’s lawyers disputed that.
You can best believe that Ben Crump, a lawyer for Floyd’s family, ain’t buying it and isn’t gonna let it fly. In fact, he accused the defense team of blaming the dead, a legal maneuver that “flies in the face of what we see with our own eyes on the video,” he added, referring to viral cellphone footage of an officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck before his death.
“The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force and racism by the Minneapolis Police Department. George was lucid, cooperative, obeyed commands and had situational awareness when he died,” Crump said in a statement. “The world witnessed his asphyxiation on video, and now defense counsel is asking us to disbelieve our own eyes. Multiple autopsies determined that he died of asphyxiation because of the officers kneeling on his back and neck.”
He claimed Floyd told the officers that he couldn’t breathe and “pleaded for his life,” but those pleas were ignored.
“It is classic police defense to blame the dead and claim that suspects with any amount of drugs in their system were responsible for their own death,” he said. “It’s called ‘blame the dead,’ and it flies in the face of what we see with our own eyes on the video.”
Crump gathered with the Floyd family outside the Family Justice Center in Minneapolis on Friday, where the pre-trial hearing took place as more than 200 peaceful protesters marched nearby in support. Some gave speeches condemning the police, including the officers involved in Floyd’s death, while others chanted anti-police brutality slogans.
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, said the “painful” video of his brother dying has traumatized his family forever. But he said listening to the defense team “blame him for his own death” showed how unfair the justice system is.
“Watching our brother die on video was the most painful experience of our lives. But listening to those defending these officers blame him for his own death today felt like a knife in the heart,” Philonise Floyd said in a statement. “It shows the degree to which the justice system works to protect those in authority at our expense.”
