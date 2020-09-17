Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*During an interview with Vivica A. Fox on her FOX Soul talk show, Trina Braxton gave an update on sister Tamar following her suicide attmpt last month.

Trina says Tamar intends to speak out once she’s ready, but in the meantime, she’s holding up well.

“We’re respecting it [Tamar’s decision] but I do truly, honestly believe that when she is ready to tell her story, I believe and pray that it’s going to help someone else,” Trina says.

Trina went on to urge viewers to check in on your loved ones.

“I’m going to say this to anyone watching: Check on your well friends…just because everyone seems like they have it all together, it’s never what they’re going through internally,” she says. “Just check on them – say, ‘You know what girl, I’m just checking on you to say hey – I’m just checking on you to see if you need to talk.’”

Trina then slammed Tamar’s ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, for speaking to the media and filing a restraining order. The Blast reported that he filed for a restraining order after a physical altercation between the two that prompted him to contact police.

Adefeso alleges that throughout his relationship with the singer, she was verbally and physically abusive toward him.

Trina told Vivica that she’s not happy about Adefeso speaking out publicly on a private matter.

“I thought it was a lot and I thought it was unnecessary, “ she said of his restraining order, “but I think it’s important for me to keep my opinions to myself because it’s not going to be pleasant,” Trina admits.

Trina also said Tamar’s mental health journey and battle with WE tv has brought their family closer.

“Let me tell you something, family [is] first we can all be arguing like crazy people but if you attack one, you attack us all,” Trina said.

Tamar’s WE tv reality series “Get Ya Life” air Thursdays at 9 pm EST.

Season 7 of “Braxton Family Values” airs this November.