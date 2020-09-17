EUR Commentary
The Enduring Legacy of the Fugitive Slave Act by David J. Johns
*The following is authored by David J. Johns, Executive Director of National Black Justice Coalition.
Recently I heard a friend say the following, and I felt each word pierce my heart like a dagger as they fell from his lips, “I know white people who are planning the future while the smartest Black and Brown people I know are focused on trying to get the police to stop killing us.”
This statement still sits with me because it speaks to the continued investments that African descendants chiefly make to address the problems that transatlantic enslavement and U.S. capitalism have created. The statement also speaks to how so many life opportunities and outcomes are shaped by the enduring problems caused by race and racism in America.
On September 18, 1850, the Fugitive Slave Act was signed into law by President Millard Fillmore. Created as an attempt to keep the Union together and avoid a civil war, the Act was meant to enforce Article IV, Section 2, Clause 3, otherwise known as The Fugitive Slave Clause of the U.S. Constitution. This article states that enslaved Africans did not become free if they managed to escape to a free state and required them to be returned to their masters. The Fugitive Slave Act and the rift it caused between anti- and pro-slavery states contributed to both the Civil War and the formal end of slavery.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was actually the second Act of its kind. The first Fugitive Slave Act was enacted in 1793. This law allowed slave owners and their agents to search for runaway slaves in free states and it punished people who helped harbor and conceal enslaved Africans. In the North, where anti-slavery sentiments were rising, many intentionally neglected to enforce the law. Some people engaged in helping enslaved Africans make their way to freedom along the Underground Railroad. Some of the Northern states even passed “Personal Liberty Laws,” which gave the accused escaped slaves the right to a trial and protected free Black people.
An unintended consequence of the Fugitive Slave Acts was the theft and kidnapping of free Black people who were forced into slavery by bounty hunters and others seeking to profit from Black bodies. While there has been much attention paid to the horrifically brutal nature of slavery, the way that we remember slavery in America seems to suggest that both that period in our history and the collateral consequences of it are over. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as evidenced by this moment in the movement for Black lives. Dr. Joy DeGruy has pioneered thinking about “post traumatic slave syndrome”. Building upon the foundation that she has helped to establish, it’s also important to think about the unrelenting impact that slavery continues to play in all of our lives.
Both Fugitive Slave Acts were repealed by an act of Congress during the Civil War on June 28, 1864, and with the Civil War came the official end of slavery. But the oppression and discrimination Black people face did not end then and still continues to this day. There’s a movement to help people and medical practitioners understand the consequences of persistent traumatic environmental factors that impact the lives of African descendants in peculiar ways and the newly released feature film ANTEBELLUM brings the current costs of historical traumas into focus.
The impacts of intergenerational trauma and systematic racism are not discussed enough. The signs, symbols, and systems that are used to preserve and perpetuate privilege often go ignored. And the consequences of Black people still facing disproportionate levels of bias, discrimination, and violence are too frequently dismissed, which is precisely why I am excited about the conversations that will be had after ANTEBELLUM is released on September 18, 2020 — the anniversary of the Fugitive Slave Act.
ANTEBELLUM invites many of us to think about what it feels like to be trapped–confined by the horrifying trappings of our collective and not too distant past. The opening scene of ANTEBELLUM is a reminder of this very fact–of the contradictions that exist in a democracy that has been consistent and intentional in attempting to deny Black, Latinx and poor people access to opportunity. I don’t want to give away anything from the movie but consider the fact that while few people would think to get married at a concentration camp, there are thousands of couples clamoring to celebrate their holy matrimonies at plantations today. ANTEBELLUM invites us all to consider how the legacy of plantations have been shaped over time and how those narratives impact our lives today.
I sometimes wonder if the spirits of our ancestors could speak to well-meaning white people who celebrate confederacy without acknowledging the damage its legacy continues to cause, and what they would say to them. After viewing the film ANTEBELLUM, written and directed by the talented duo Bush + Renz, I can imagine what this conversation might sound and feel like. Go watch the movie and ensure you’re registered to vote.
ANTEBELLUM premiers on demand Friday September 18th, which is also the day that BET & the National Urban League have dubbed as the inaugural ‘National Black Voter Day.’
David J. Johns is the Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC). David is known for his passion, public policy acumen and fierce advocacy for youth. He is an enthusiast about equity—leveraging his time, talent and treasures to address the needs of individuals and communities often neglected and ignored. A recognized thought leader and social justice champion, David’s career has focused on improving life outcomes and opportunities for Black people.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Can Blacks and Black Republicans Really Reelect Trump?
*In yet another recent diatribe on Fox News, Trump added an odd twist to his never-ending assault on Black Lives Matter. This time he claimed that the group was bad for Blacks. Why? Because their name implied discrimination, and any hint of discrimination, would hurt Blacks. The explanation if it could be called such was loopy, tortured, and insulting. But there was method in picking on Black Lives Matter as a detriment to Blacks. It fit in with Trump’s snatch at any angle to sell the notion that he has Blacks interest at heart. There are some painful reasons why It’s not a bad ploy.
The reality is that thousands of Blacks did vote for Trump in 2016. Trump touched a perennial sore spot by playing hard on the complaint that poor, underserved Black neighborhoods are supposedly a mess with lousy public schools, high crime and violence, and chronic joblessness and poverty. He dumped the blame for that squarely on the Democrats who run and have run most of these cities for decades.
This fed the apathy that translated into a lot of Blacks staying home on Election Day in the three or four Heartland states and Florida. This assured Trump a razor thin edge over Hillary Clinton in those states. And that put him in the White House. One graphic has been looped repeatedly. It shows that if Blacks in Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia had gone to the polls that would have been more than enough to offset Trumps vote edge in the swing states. But they didn’t.
There was another reason. There are more than a few Blacks who proudly boast that they are Republicans. Trump props them up with his handful of carefully choreographed appearances with high-profile Black preachers, at name Black churches. This is just enough to take the hard and sharp edge for some Blacks off the almost-set-in-stone image of Trump as a guy with a white sheet under his suit.
LISTEN TO THIS: EUR Exclusive Clip from ‘Unjust & Unsolved’: Ronnie Long Freed After 44 Years for WRONGFUL Conviction
There is also a core of professional Black Republicans. In the last three presidential elections, the GOP put some money and political muscle behind the creation and support of Black GOP advocacy groups. They ran ads hammering the Democrats for their alleged indifference to and outright aid and abet of black suffering in the inner cities, and touting the GOP’s emphasis on small business, school choice, and family values as the best path to Black advancement. They are familiar faces on Fox News and other cable news outlets preaching the virtues of the GOP, Trump, and battering the Democrats, always on the issue of race.
They artfully dodge any question about why they are stone silent on Trump’s white nationalist court and the GOP’s gut of civil rights protections, and health, education, and job programs that benefit Blacks. However, that’s less important than the optics of Blacks actively pitching Trump while verbally mugging Biden for his opposition to Bussing and his tout of the Clinton Crime Bill. Their assault on Biden and the Democrats has some appeal to many Blacks. Though this will never trigger any kind of stampede to the GOP by even most of these conservative-leaning Blacks, it is just enough to take some of the sting out of the GOP’s naked history of racial abuse.
This gives Trump a small opening to pursue his dual strategy with Blacks and race. The obvious one is to use Black Lives Matter as the fall guy. He can harangue them as thugs, anarchist, terrorists, and, of course, anti-white. This political pyrotechnics is designed to stir fear among his base of less educated white male and female, blue collar, and rural voters. Many of whom are in panic and fear of hordes of these Black violent prone anarchists coming to their neighborhoods.
The more subtle part of his race strategy is to sell himself as the real friend of Blacks. His repeated shout that he’s done more for Blacks than any president since Lincoln is not simply Trump lunacy run amok. It is carefully designed as a talking point for Black Republicans to play up Trump’s few arguable commendable policy accomplishments such as increased funding for Historic Black Colleges, his backing of modest criminal reform and a few high profile pardons of Black prisoners, the pre COVID falling rates of Black unemployment and the benefit of charter schools for some Blacks. Polls have shown that younger Blacks are less enthusiastic about Biden than older Black voters. And that Blacks overall are less enthusiastic about the election so far than whites.
Trump will use the stick to hammer Black Lives Matter while using the carrot to tout his initiatives to benefit Blacks. He’ll have a loud, outspoken and media visible pack of Black Republicans to sell this pitch to Blacks. Trump and they have no illusion that most Black voters will break from Biden. However, the game plan is to peel just enough Blacks off in the key states to vote again for Trump while sowing more hostility and apathy among enough Black voters in those states toward the Democrats that they stay home on Election Day. That will only benefit Trump. This is the real danger for the Democrats–again.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of the forthcoming Why the Electoral College Not You Elects Presidents (Amazon Kindle. He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.
An Open Letter in Solidarity with Jussie Smollett and All Targeted by Police Misconduct
*We, the undersigned, appeal to you to join us as we stand in solidarity with artist and activist Jussie Smollett.
As we focus on keeping our loved ones and those most socially vulnerable safe and healthy during these times of COVID-19 and of White nationalism in the White House, we remain painfully aware of the police crimes that continue to plague our communities, having claimed precious lives in the last months.
Jussie faces false charges of felony disorderly conduct and is still being forced to fight back against a relentless and vicious smear campaign initiated by the Chicago Police Department and uncritically disseminated by the media.
We believe Jussie, not the CPD.
An actor who broke new ground as a leading Black gay character in the award-winning TV show Empire, Jussie has always been active in social justice movements, especially against police terror, homophobia, environmental injustice and global poverty.
Over the years he has offered generous support to HIV/AIDS organizations and to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. During the 2018 midterm elections, Jussie personally campaigned and used his social media platforms to urge support for anti-Trump candidates. As a result, he was hit with a barrage of attacks, including overtly racist and homophobic threats.
In January 2019, Jussie received a death threat with the return address “MAGA” and an image of a noosed figure hanging from a tree. Just one week later, on Jan. 29, Jussie was physically assaulted by two masked men who noosed him, shouted homophobic epithets, and yelled “This [is] MAGA country n***!”
The CPD investigated but refused to make public any of their findings that corroborated Jussie’s account of the attack. For example, a security guard at a Sheraton Hotel near Jussie’s apartment saw two masked men running by, one “a white male in his 20s.”
A neighbor saw a White man with a rope hanging from his pocket waiting outside Jussie’s apartment. Outrageously, police concealed these eyewitness statements that are in the police reports. In addition, CPD claims that a motion-activated video camera turned off just as the attack on Smollett began. They then concocted a media narrative to spread deception.
Even some of us who are aware of the history of racism and repression linked to the Chicago Police Department failed to question this narrative. We ask why so many were so quick to believe the CPD.
The department is legendary for its history of racial terror and cover-up — from the assassination of Fred Hampton in 1969 to the murder of Laquan MacDonald in 2014 and the torture of over one hundred Black men over the last decades, leading to the passage of the 2015 Reparations for Burge Torture Victims ordinance by the Chicago City Council.
Many allegations have been made against the very officers who investigated Jussie’s case, charging cover-up, hate speech, false arrest, excessive force, and torture. What’s more, former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who led the Smollett investigation and made several national media appearances, was later fired for lying and other unethical acts.
In face of felony charges that he staged the attack, Jussie has never wavered in his description of what occurred. The main evidence proffered by CPD in support of the charges is the coerced statement of brothers Abel and OIa Osundairo. Abel had been employed by Jussie as his personal trainer. Ola, known to Chicago police through an unrelated case, had previously faced charges of attempted murder but pled to a lesser charge.
When investigating Jussie’s case, CPD searched the brothers’ apartment and claimed to turn up a cache of illegal arms and drugs. Police detained the brothers, giving them 48 hours — the maximum police may hold suspects without charge — to confess or implicate Jussie.
Initially, they refused. But after 47 hours of detention and high-pressure interrogation, the brothers relented. Unsurprisingly, after co-operating and incriminating Jussie, they were released without charges.
The CPD claim that Jussie staged the hate crime to boost his salary was repudiated by FOX executives. Actually, gaining ever-greater prominence, Jussie was in high demand for new projects, including starring in a new Broadway production, directing Empire episodes, and starring in two feature films.
The CPD never had the evidence to prove that Jussie falsified his account, leading them to manufacture dubious and unsupported claims and motives. Seeing the writing on the wall, in March 2019, the State’s Attorney dismissed all charges.
But the hounding didn’t stop. In February 2020, special prosecutor Dan Webb re-indicted Jussie. Webb’s clients include Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and other Trump associates. This relentless political persecution has been fodder for statements from the highest echelons of power: Trump denounced Jussie during 11 of 16 campaign stops in 2019, equating the hate crime with impeachment, both “scams.”
The Trump administration continued to slander Jussie with the early July 2020 false announcement that the noose found in Black race car driver Bubba Wallace‘s garage was “a hoax” just as Jussie Smollett’s claim he was a victim of a hate crime was “a hoax.”
We believe this case is being used to distract us from the countless acts of racial injustice perpetrated by police against Black people and LBGTQ people and particularly in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and many others.
We’ve seen this before. We stand with Jussie and all persons targeted by hate crimes, police misconduct, and the Trump administration. Please join us. Let us vindicate Jussie Smollett and all those subjected to state-sanctioned violence and repression.
Signed,
Melina Abdullah, Academic, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles
Gina Belafonte, Activist, Artist, Executive Director, Sankofa.org
Gwen Carr, Activist, Mother of Eric Garner
Angela Y. Davis, Activist, Academic, Author
Fania E. Davis, Activist, Civil Rights Attorney, Restorative Justice Practitioner
Gina Dent, Activist, Academic
Danny Glover, Activist, Actor
LisaGay Hamilton, Activist, Actress
Ericka Huggins, Activist, Educator, former Black Panther Party Leader
Robin D.G. Kelley, Activist, Academic, Author
Tiq Milan, Activist, Author
Angela Robinson, Film and TV Director
Linda Sarsour, Activist, Co-chair of 2017 Women’s March
What you can do:
- Share this public statement on social media
- Sign the petition to drop the charges http://chng.it/RqDLBDsqzr
- Visit website: https://thejussiesmollettcase.wordpress.com/
- ) Additional info: [email protected]
National Bar Association Talks ‘Election Protection’
Dear NBA Member and Colleague:
Ameilia Boynton Robinson famously stated that “[a] voteless people is a hopeless people.” In today’s political climate, people of color across the country are motivated to vote unlike ever before this November. Mean spirited national and international forces are allied to deny and defeat these aspirations. Using vicious voter suppression, deception, and voter confusion to discourage election participation, these national forces are threatening the very foundation of our democracy, the right to vote.
Deploying the cover of two pandemics, COVID-19 and racism, these anti-democratic forces have weakened the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to stifle the voices of the American people. These “voter piranhas” have created obstacles at the state and local levels including changing and reducing polling locations with little or no notice; limiting staffing and voting equipment, purging voters, opposing drop boxes, thus creating long lines and increasing the possibility of exposure to COVID-19. The people most affected by these strategies are communities of color, the elderly, young and low-income voters.
The National Bar Association, as the largest organization of Black lawyers and judges in the country, has vowed to fight for our democracy. The NBA will take on these anti-democratic forces in the courtroom, in the newsroom and in the field of the election process.
The National Bar Association will fight for every American’s inalienable right to vote. To achieve this crucial objective of voter and election protection, we need YOU! Black Lawyers Matter! Over the decades, NBA Lawyers and Affiliate Chapters have been leaders in the fight for voting rights and, since its inception, of the Election Protection (EP) Program.
We have designed an expansive 2020 NBA Election Protection Program with the addition of an NBA Election Protection Fellow to provide grassroots training, public education on voting, poll watching, hotline captains and volunteers, and where needed, rapid response teams to quickly mobilize and assist in mounting legal challenges. Our success hinges on your support.
As a NBA Member, past or present (and if past, please come home and be present with us), we are asking for two things: 1) a personal commitment to be a volunteer, advising of the capacity in which you are willing to work; and 2) that you share this communication with your larger local/state bar associations, particularly the sections for minority lawyers as well as other groups for which you are a member that have lawyers who would likely volunteer if aware our work (i.e. sororities, fraternities, civic clubs, etc.).
Please visit our website at www.nationalbar.org, click Election Protection to learn more about our efforts, the training required for various roles, to sign up as a volunteer, and to register for our informational webinar, which will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm EST. We will keep a slide deck from the webinar posted on our website for you to view at your convenience if unable to attend in real time. Please direct any questions or advise of your chapter participation by response to [email protected]. We will host an NBA Election Protection Training CLE in early October, too. Thanks in advance for your consideration.
Kind regards,
C.K. Hoffler
National Bar Association President
source:
www.nationalbar.org
