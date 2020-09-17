Entertainment
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE: New Poster (in Theaters Nov. 25) / Look!
*The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family.
The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.
The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.
Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.
MORE NEWS: Jim Carrey Joins ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Joe Biden
The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran.
They’re joined by new stars Peter Dinklage (HBO’s Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII-The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.
The film is directed by Joel Crawford, who has worked on multiple DreamWorks Animation films, including Trolls and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and is produced by Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted).
Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #CroodsNewAge
Genre: Animated Comedy
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
Directed by: Joel Crawford
Produced by: Mark Swift
source:
NathalieGomez
NBCUniversal
Chozyn 3’s ‘Baecation’ Spotify Streams Surge 371% – Tune Also on Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B Playlist / WATCH
*(Los Angeles, CA) — Chozyn 3’s sultry “Baecation” single is exploding on Spotify and Pandora. Streams for the rap-R&B hybrid exploded last week, surging 371% on Spotify and increasing 397% on Pandora.
Produced by Dem Jointz (Keedron Bryant) and Starchild Yeezo (Chris Brown), the song is resonating with people looking for relationship bliss. “We wanted to create that intimacy and that love, and provoke thoughts of, ‘Who am I dating? Who should I be dating?’” says Chozyn 3’s Cabria, who is joined in the trio by Noelle and Danielle.
“We want to give people an escape from their reality,” Noelle adds. “A lot of people want to go somewhere right now. We want to give them a three-minute getaway, whether they have a Bae or not.”
Dem Jointz has known the members of Chozyn 3 for several years is impressed with the group’s evolution. “With ‘Baecation,’ they show that they can write and deliver a hit record,” the platinum producer says. “It’s great seeing them take it to another level.”
As “Baecation” gains steam, Chozyn 3’s single “How Many More” has taken on added significance. The trio feels the track, which addresses systemic police brutality, is an important part of their artistic expression.
“Being a group that wanted to show many different sides, we definitely didn’t want to stay quiet during something so important,” Danielle says in an interview with Unique Access Ent. that was published today. “We wanted our audience and people to know that when things like this are going on, they’re especially hitting home because I have a son. So making this song for me was extremely important because I wanted him to know that I had a voice and we were part of speaking up on something that is unjust.”
MORE NEWS: Digital Marketing Strategist, Tisha Holman, Releases One-of-a-Kind Revolutionary New Digital Day Planner
The “How Many More” message has connected with the producers of the forthcoming docu-series The Unlearning Of Us, which will feature the song. Chozyn 3 will also be interviewed by Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV about “How Many More.”
Based in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Chozyn 3 is comprised of sisters Noelle and Cabria, and Cabria’s best friend Danielle. In addition to being a singer and rapper, Noelle is an accomplished actor with supporting roles on Criminal Minds, Black-ish, and House M.D., among others. Best friends Cabria and Danielle have their own Bestie Entertainment, a Facebook phenomenon that highlights their comedic chops via such skits as “Sis Got The Funky Breath,” which has logged more than 10.4 million views. With their videos garnering more than 14M views, 250K shares and 102K followers, the pair have been able to entertain their ever-growing audience in a number of ways.
For more information regarding the Chozyn 3, “Baecation,” and “How Many More,” please contact [email protected].
Follow Chozyn 3
https://www.instagram.com/chozyn3/
https://www.facebook.com/Chozyn3/
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHwhVuMOG6ANWLjZM3Qkxg
source:
Billy Johnson Jr.
[email protected]
‘Ready Or Not’: The Inspiring Doc About a High School Senior who Runs for Houston City Council
LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience, will debut the new coming-of-age documentary film Ready Or Not. Part of Fuse Docs, the organization’s award-winning documentary franchise, Ready Or Not will premiere on October 3, 2020 at 9pm ET.
From filmmaker David Modigliani (Running with Beto, Crawford) and Co-Directed by Paloma Martinez, Ready Or Not follows 17-year old activist Marcel McClinton in his race against a powerful incumbent for a seat on the Houston City Council. Charismatic, outspoken and determined, McClinton proves an unlikely but compelling candidate as he wrestles with the adult challenges of the political arena and the intense pressures of running a citywide campaign, all while attending high school. McClinton runs for office to bring positive change to his community; as the film reveals through his campaign journey, he also learns what it really means to be a leader – and a man.
“Ready Or Not is a compelling portrait of a teenager trying to create a better world through leadership. We hope Marcel’s story inspires and empowers viewers to follow in his footsteps and become equally passionate about political activism in their own communities, so they too can make a difference,” said Marc Leonard, Head of Content, Fuse Media. He added, “We are delighted to debut this extraordinary new documentary and we remain committed in providing viewers engaging and inspiring programming that demonstrates that people of all ages and backgrounds can make a positive impact.”
More News: SHERYL LEE RALPH 2020 Creative and Political Projects
Ready Or Not is the third Texas politics-focused documentary from the filmmaker. Running with Beto, which originally debuted on HBO, follows Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign to unseat Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate. Crawford is a documentary about the impact of President Bush’s relocation to the small town of Crawford, Texas, after announcing his candidacy for president. Modigliani has also produced several other documentary films.
Ready Or Not is produced by Live Action Projects. David Modigliani, Rachel Ecklund and Paloma Martinez are producers.
Fuse Docs is a documentary franchise that has won Peabody and Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of multiple NAMIC, NAACP Image, and Imagen award nominations. Spotlighting young, idealistic, and diverse people who celebrate their cultural heritage and identity, confront issues, and overcome prejudice, Fuse Docs have been presented in partnership with such prestigious organizations as Equality Now, UnidosUS and NAACP.
About Fuse Media
Fuse Media is a cross-platform entertainment media brand that creates empowering, music culture-based content and experiences for a multicultural millennial and GenZ audience. The company celebrates talent, activists and creators who break boundaries, celebrate life and fuel hope for a world seeking unity. It does so across the following platforms: the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; Fuse Digital; OTT channels and programming apps; and live events. For photos and additional assets, please visit fusepress.tv. Connect with Fuse at fuse.tv or on Instagram (@fusetv), YouTube (youtube.com/fuse), Twitter (@fusetv), and Facebook (facebook.com/fusetv).
source:
Alex Uliantzeff
Lisa Lugassy
The Lippin Group
Fuse Media
[email protected]
[email protected]
Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
*Halle Berry appears to have confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
The actress shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer.
“now ya know,” Berry wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man — check out the posts below.
OTHER NEWS: Halle Berry Calls Her Historic ‘Monster’s Ball’ Oscar Win ‘One of My Biggest Heartbreaks’
View this post on Instagram
Hunt, 50, also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek.
“My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption (see post above).
View this post on Instagram
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. She also co-parents 12-year-old Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Grammy-wining Van Hunt released his self-titled debut album in 2004 and a followup, “On the Jungle Floor,” in 2006.
