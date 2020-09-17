‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I’m Not Fighting Nobody!’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ which takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, however, she blows up when her ex-husband Vince Herbert comes between her and her boyfriend David.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tamar faces her fears in a recording session with J. White, and cameras continue rolling when she explodes over issues with production.

In the clip above, Tamar and a show producer talk about her portrayal on television, with him noting that he’s not trying to “make Black women look bad” on TV.

Braxton then calls out all the negative portrayals of Blacks (especially women) in reality shows — and how she wants no part of it.

The songstress makes clear that she is not “fighting nobody,” including her sisters and former co-hosts of “The Real.”

“I’m not fighting nobody but the devil,” Tamar says.

Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.