Education
‘Ready Or Not’: The Inspiring Doc About a High School Senior who Runs for Houston City Council
LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience, will debut the new coming-of-age documentary film Ready Or Not. Part of Fuse Docs, the organization’s award-winning documentary franchise, Ready Or Not will premiere on October 3, 2020 at 9pm ET.
From filmmaker David Modigliani (Running with Beto, Crawford) and Co-Directed by Paloma Martinez, Ready Or Not follows 17-year old activist Marcel McClinton in his race against a powerful incumbent for a seat on the Houston City Council. Charismatic, outspoken and determined, McClinton proves an unlikely but compelling candidate as he wrestles with the adult challenges of the political arena and the intense pressures of running a citywide campaign, all while attending high school. McClinton runs for office to bring positive change to his community; as the film reveals through his campaign journey, he also learns what it really means to be a leader – and a man.
“Ready Or Not is a compelling portrait of a teenager trying to create a better world through leadership. We hope Marcel’s story inspires and empowers viewers to follow in his footsteps and become equally passionate about political activism in their own communities, so they too can make a difference,” said Marc Leonard, Head of Content, Fuse Media. He added, “We are delighted to debut this extraordinary new documentary and we remain committed in providing viewers engaging and inspiring programming that demonstrates that people of all ages and backgrounds can make a positive impact.”
More News: SHERYL LEE RALPH 2020 Creative and Political Projects
Ready Or Not is the third Texas politics-focused documentary from the filmmaker. Running with Beto, which originally debuted on HBO, follows Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign to unseat Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate. Crawford is a documentary about the impact of President Bush’s relocation to the small town of Crawford, Texas, after announcing his candidacy for president. Modigliani has also produced several other documentary films.
Ready Or Not is produced by Live Action Projects. David Modigliani, Rachel Ecklund and Paloma Martinez are producers.
Fuse Docs is a documentary franchise that has won Peabody and Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of multiple NAMIC, NAACP Image, and Imagen award nominations. Spotlighting young, idealistic, and diverse people who celebrate their cultural heritage and identity, confront issues, and overcome prejudice, Fuse Docs have been presented in partnership with such prestigious organizations as Equality Now, UnidosUS and NAACP.
About Fuse Media
Fuse Media is a cross-platform entertainment media brand that creates empowering, music culture-based content and experiences for a multicultural millennial and GenZ audience. The company celebrates talent, activists and creators who break boundaries, celebrate life and fuel hope for a world seeking unity. It does so across the following platforms: the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; Fuse Digital; OTT channels and programming apps; and live events. For photos and additional assets, please visit fusepress.tv. Connect with Fuse at fuse.tv or on Instagram (@fusetv), YouTube (youtube.com/fuse), Twitter (@fusetv), and Facebook (facebook.com/fusetv).
source:
Alex Uliantzeff
Lisa Lugassy
The Lippin Group
Fuse Media
[email protected]
[email protected]
Education
Marques Anthony Tops the Black College National Top 10 Countdown – Wknd of Sept. 12
Black College National Top 10 Countdown
Wknd Of September 12th 2020
- Marques Anthony “Another Way” #MarquesAnthony
- Erica Banks “Buss It” #EricaBanks
- R.M.R “Dealer” #RMR #Future #LilBaby
- Ferrari Simmons “All Booties” #Ferrari Simmons
- Hope “Bring Em Hope” #Hope
- Trez Falsetto “Perfect” #TrezFalsetto
- Gene Noble “Matching Tattoo’s” #GeneNoble
- Marcus Parker “Stress” #MarcusParker
- The Real Kierra “Ape Shyt” #TheRealKiarra
- Lecrae “Set Me Free” #Lecrae
Link Below To Live BURN
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/ewaterradio/2020/09/13/check-out-the-all-new-black-college-top-10-countdown-sat-sep-12th-5pm-pst
Submit Your New Music For Air Play Consideration & National Radio Tracking Campaign. [email protected] Via MP3.Unplugged
Pay Per View Artist Performances Starting August 2020.
Host Of Hottest Top 10 Countdown LaMarr Blackmon…Show Time… Saturday 5pm PST…
Log On To KEWR-DB www.Blogtalkradio/EWaterRadio Or Listen through your Mobile Device 323 642 1757 To hear Show Live & Call In with Questions. You can Access All Of Our Shows 24/7 on Apple TV, Roku, Android & Fire TV. Select Mystique Entertainment, EWater Radio Select Show & How You Want To Listen. Campuses Include.. Howard U, Fayetteville State, Virginia St, Chicago St, NC Central, Clark ATL, Grambling St, Texas Southern, NCA&T, Prairie View A&M, Lincoln U, Delaware State, FAMU, NCA&T, Delaware State, Albany State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern.
Web: BURN1.BIZ, HBCUCONNECT.COM, EURWEB.COM
Black College National Playlist Top 30 Artist
Month Of August 15th 2020
1 Da Baby #DaBaby
2 Azealia Banks #AzealiaBanks
3 Roddy Ricch #RoddyRicch
4 Lil Baby #LilBaby
5 Beyonce #Beyonce
6 Chris Brown #ChrisBrown
7 Lil Wayne #LilWayne
8 Young Thug #YoungThug
9 Meagan Thee Stalion #MeaganTheeStalion
10 Kevin Gates #Kevin Gates
11 T.I #TI
12 Tory Lanez #ToryLanz
13 Yella Beezy #YellaBeezy
14 Kendrick Lamar #KendrickLamar
15 Future #Future
16 Kanye West #KanyeWest
17 Drake #Drake
18 Cardie B #CardieB
19 B.O.B #B.O.B
20 Yo Gotti #YoGotti
21 Jack Harlow #JackHarlow
22 Trez Falsetto #TrezFalsetto
23 J Cole #JCole
24 Moneybagg Yo #MoneyBaggYo
25 E40 #E40
26 Chief Keef #CheifKeef
27 Hope #IAmHopeMusic
28 21 Savage #21Savage
29 ASAP Rocky #ASAPRocky
30 Meek Mill #MeekMill
New Music Serviced To Black College Radio Stations Month Of August 2020
Gene Noble “Matching Tattoo’s” Feat. #GeneNoble
1 King James Worthy “Goldmine” Feat. J Holiday #KingJamesWorthy
2 Marcus Parker “Stress” #MarcusParker #StressPhone.com
3 Me-KL “Little Words” #Me-KL
4 Hope “Bring Em Hope” #IAmHopeMusic
5 Porcelan, Jessica Ray & Brandon Lewis “Lean On Me” #Porcelan #JessicaRay #BrandonLewis
6 Omarion “Can You Hear Me” #Omarion
7 King Beli “Smackdown” #KingBeli
8 Anthony Hamilton “Back Together” Feat. Rick James #AnthonyHamilton
9 Marques Anthony “Another Way” #MarquesAnthony
10 Kayla Joy “Eager” #KaylaJoy
Audience Influences Statics per 4 week Campaign
Web Site: HBCUCONNECT Has Over 11 Million Unique Visitors Per Month
Black University Radio Network Top 10 Countdown
Listeners , Impressions, Influencer
Top 10 Countdown Weekly Show
Saturday 5pm ( Pacific Standard )
Listening Audience: 400 – 1,000+
VIP Mass Email Listing: 4,000+
Black University Radio Network
( Local Campus Stations )
600+ Spins Per Month
Total Audience Impressions ( per week ) X 4 weeks.
Impressions: 8,550 – 12,150 per month
( Calculations based on monthly campaigns
Education
Who Needs College When You Can Get A Google Certificate for $300?
*Attending college to earn a four-year degree or higher has been the rites of passage for millions of students for multiple decades.
The mindset has always been that earning a four-year degree or higher offered people the best pathways to earning salaries far above students with just high school diplomas or less.
Google, the world’s giant in internet-related services and products, believes otherwise, reports Entrepreneur.
Google announced recently that it is set to launch “Genius Career Certificates,” which the company believes will eventually replace college degrees. The certificates, according to company officials, will not require any previous education.
In essence, Google believes it can effectively replace four-year college degrees with a 3-to-6-month program that requires about five hours per week to complete. And unlike a bachelor’s degree from a college or university, which will costs students upwards to $100,000-plus, Google certificates will price out at approximately $300.
Google has already launched two Career Certificates: Google IT Support and Google IT Automation with Python. To date, approximately 637,047 individuals have enrolled, with about 85% of the completers giving the certificate a 5-star review.
MORE NEWS: Reggae Legend Frederick ‘Toots’ Hilbert (Toots & The Maytals) Dies AT 77
While there is a huge difference in Google’s price versus the cost of a college degree, the question is: “Will employers honor a Google Certificate over a college degree?”
“In our own hiring, we will now treat these new career certificates, as the equivalent of a four-year degree for related roles,” said Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs.
For the segment of people who may have difficulties with the $300 cost of the certificates, Google has pledged to fund 100,000 programs for those in need.
Google states that upon completion of the company’s certificates, course completers can share their new knowledge with top employers, such as GE Digital, Hulu, Infosys, TEKSystems, Sprint, PNC Bank, MCPc and of course, Google.
Other companies most likely will follow suit. In a 2018 survey, it was revealed that many high-paying jobs do not require a college degree. Such companies participating in the survey included, Apple, IBM, Intel, Hilton, Starbucks, Publix, Penguin Random House, Costco, Wholesale, Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Bank of America, Chipotle, Lowe’s, and others.
In 2020, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors said, “You don’t need to have a college degree to work at Tesla,” he said. “College is basically for fun and not for learning.”
Education
Top 5 Issues on the Ballot That Will Affect You Now, Later Or Someone You love!
|Top 5 Issues on the Ballot will affect you now, later or someone you love!
I have a personal investment in the election because I am in the over 50 club. My daughter is a millennial.
She has a vested interest as well. I strive to live a life obedient to the word (Bible). The word has instructed us to vote.
Deuteronomy 1:13 says, Choose for your tribes wise, understanding, and experienced men, and I will appoint them as your heads.
God loves people! Jesus was 100% God but He was also 100% man. His ministry was not about religion. His ministry was about helping people through systems that were in place i.e. paying taxes, fairness in the marketplace, taking care of the poor, widows, orphans, sick, helpless and downtrodden.
Even though times have changed since the days when Jesus walked the earth His word changes not! His word is the same yesterday, today and forevermore. We must love God and love our neighbor who is sometimes someone you don’t even know. The top 5 issues on the Ballot are crying out as a voice in the wilderness! Save the people!
The top 5 issues on the ballot are: Medicare, Social Security, the cost of prescription drugs, the economy and long-term care. These people-issues appearing on the ballot are either affecting you now, later, or someone who you know and love. 1 John 4:20 2Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.
Hosea 4:6 says, My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. At the conclusion I pray you will know what the issues are, what’s at stake and the soldiers on the battlefield who fight for you.
The economy
What’s at stake? Older workers recovering from the economic downturn that the nation has faced since the pandemic began.
•A Congress that will extend emergency unemployment benefits until the pandemic’s economic effects end.
• Federal and state lawmakers who will require paid sick and family leave benefits for all workers.
• State and federal lawmakers who will provide more support, including tax credits, to family caregivers.
• Employers who are monitored and held accountable for not discriminating against older workers when hiring resumes
Players in the Game
President: The President elect of 2020 will set the nation’s economic agenda and decide whether to sign legislation Congress passes and sends to the President’s desk.
Senators and members of the House of Representatives: Senators and members of the house of representatives are the overseers of the administration’s economic policies. They possess the power to pass legislation that would help stop age discrimination; change the nation’s tax structure; and provide any added stimulus payments, federal paid sick and family leave, or enhanced jobless benefits.
Governors and state legislators: These leaders have the power to decide whether to enact laws on age discrimination or paid sick and family leave. They have the power to set levels of unemployment insurance.
Medicare
What’s at stake? Medicare being able to provide access to quality and affordable health care for older Americans. Funding is an issue. The program’s trustees estimate that within six years, Medicare won’t be able to pay full hospital benefits. Who do you think will absorb the unpaid portion? Your vote will determine whether there will be an overhaul of the nation’s entire health care system, an expansion of Medicare or a continuation of the current systems with potentially smaller corrections.
Players in the Game
President: The elected President of 2021 will appoint the leadership of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which runs Medicare. With the flick of a pen he will sign or veto any legislation that makes changes to Medicare from which includes funding the program to altering how it works and who is allowed to enroll in the program.
Senators and members of the House of Representatives: They are the overseers of Medicare. They enact legislation to make any changes to the program’s structure and its funding
Prescription drugs
What’s at stake? A reduction of what consumers in the United States have to pay for life-sustaining prescription drugs. The price of prescription drugs have increased more than inflation. In some cases the cost of life sustaining prescription drugs is more than some retirees’ annual Social Security retirement benefit.
Players in the Game
President: President elect of 2020 will decide whether to sign any bills Congress passes to reduce or regulate drug prices. His administration could also enact regulations that would allow the importation of lower-cost drugs from other countries.
Senators and members of the House of Representatives: They can enact legislation to curb prices, allow Medicare to negotiate prices, penalize companies that raise prices more than the rate of inflation.
State elected officials: Governors and state legislators have the authority to pass bills allowing drugs to be imported from other countries or limiting drug-price increases. Some states already have laws creating drug-price monitoring boards, improving price transparency and recommending limits on price increases for specific medications, such as insulin.
Social Security
What’s at stake? Current and future generations get the retirement benefits they earned and rely on. A May report from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania suggests that the trust funds could be exhausted before 2035 because millions of workers have lost their jobs during the Pandemic, so less money is coming into the system.
Players in the Game
President: The president is extremely powerful in this arena. No legislation can pass without the president’s involvement.
Senators and members of the House of Representatives: They have the power to enact legislation to adjust Social Security taxes, payouts, ages, oversight and more. However, this is not an area where they have shown a desire to change the system. The last time lawmakers l made major changes to the program was in 1983.
Long-term care
What’s at stake? Protection of residents in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities against sickness, neglect and isolation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and that older Americans can have the choice to age in their homes.
Players in the Game
President: The President elect of 2020 will have the power to establish federal health and safety guidelines for long-term care facilities and services. He also will have the power to sign or veto any nursing-home-related legislation that Congress passes.
Senators and members of the House of Representatives: They decide whether to enact legislation to protect residents and improve oversight and conditions in U.S. long-term care facilities.
Governors and state legislators: States inspect nursing homes on behalf of the CMS to see if they comply with federal standards for quality, health hygiene, record-keeping and overall residential care. States also have the power to regulate assisted living facilities.
Soldiers on the Battlefield….AARP
AARP (formerly called the American Association of Retired Persons) is a United States-based interest group focusing on issues affecting the elderly. AARP no longer requires that members be retired, and there are no longer any age restrictions even for a full membership. The organization says that it is non-partisan and does not support, oppose or give money to any candidates or political parties. AARP’s stand on Medicare, Social Security, the cost of prescription drugs, the economy and long-term care as follows:
AARP has asked Congress and state lawmakers to take these actions:
• Require adequate staffing, regular coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment for residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
• Make virtual visitation an option for communication between families and residents, even after in-person visits resume.
• Reject proposals to grant blanket immunity related to COVID-19 for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
• Make it easier for older Americans to age in their homes and communities, and provide greater support to family caregivers
AARP has asked Congress and state lawmakers to take these actions:
• Allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.
• Make sure benefits are affordable, including premiums and cost sharing.
• Ensure that all people with Medicare have access to enough qualified health care providers.
• Sustain Medicare for the future by cracking down on waste and fraud.
AARP’s Stop Rx Greed campaign calls on lawmakers to act on these principles:
• Allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.
• Allow the importation of drugs.
• Increase price transparency.
• Speed up the process of getting generic drugs to the marketplace.
In conclusion, I pray you have a better understanding as to what is at stake, the players in the game and who are the soldiers on the battlefield. God is in control! Your vote is more powerful than any speeding bullet for you are anointed. Luke 4:18 18″The Spirit of the LORD is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free,Despite how the elections turn out the most important relationship you can have is one with Jesus as your Lord and Savior.
One beloved and favored of the Lord
WOW…Works of Wonder..The Single Christians Experience is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty-five years of age and older in the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
======================================================================
Don’t miss the FREE Single Christian Event of the year…ALIVE 2020…Imagine!
ALIVE 2020 is a FREE “in person” with very safe, social distancing, and virtual conference for Christian single adults and ALL friends, taking place at the Prestoncrest Church of Christ in Dallas, TX. We are in our 14th year of this special gathering single adults and friends coming together to connect, encourage, inspire, and empower one another toward exceptionally meaningful and purposeful life with our God and others. And how great will it be to have an opportunity to gather, in person or virtual, during a crazy pandemic experience like this culture of 2020! Our gathering will be highlighted by special presentations from Sammie Berry, minister of the Dallas West Church of Christ (Dallas, TX), person most active in ministering and caring for the family of Botham Jean, following the death of Botham by a Dallas police officer. Also at our conference will be Ben Glover, Licensed Professional Counselor (Owner of Turning Point Counseling in OKC) and long-time minister and now elder with the Oakcrest Church of Christ in OKC. Possibly most significant of all, we will have excellent opportunities for all those attending in person or virtually around the country and the world to participate in interactive “Breakout Groups”, sharing insights and experiences that will encourage and inspire! We hope you will be able to join us for this very powerful and timely experience.
IMAGINE…overcoming hurt, disappointment, discouragement, loneliness, isolation, a Coronavirus pandemic, racial challenges, relationship struggles, and many other human difficulties.
Fore more information call Gary (972) 741-7142
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]