Radio Personality, Entrepreneur Reka Robinson launches ‘Single You’ to Help Women Find their True Identity
*Radio veteran, entrepreneur and life coach Reka Robinson knows what it feels like to not have a voice. Which might sound odd, considering the award-winning on-air personality’s voice has been permeating airwaves for more than 15 years. Still, in life away from music and entertainment, the Seattle native’s encounter with emotional abuse at the hands of a boyfriend forced her into a deep search for identity and self worth.
Now, her new movement and podcast Single You is helping other women to discover their voices, to recognize that being single is not a crime, and that their relationships with men should no longer define them. Robinson offers advice and counseling to women who desire to free themselves from tying their identity to men, so they can finally discover their true value.
“When I was in my relationship, I thought I had to make it work because I didn’t want to go to the next wedding or baby shower and get these stupid questions – “Where is your husband and when are you having kids?” said Robinson, 37. “I thought; I have to get married by 30 because that’s what I’m supposed to do. If I am a Christian, I need to be married. All of those thoughts were swirling through my mind. No one ever thinks to ask, how are you doing? How is your journey towards your dreams going? Instead, it’s why don’t you have a man?”
However, Robinson’s last relationship was a nightmare, despite her giving the appearance to the public that everything was perfect.
“He was quick to anger and his temper was terrible,” she recalls. “I thought it was cute at first, like, aww he really likes me. That’s how they get you. At that moment, I became just a pawn in the game he was playing. The thing is, I saw the signs the first week and knew something was wrong. But, still I took the bait because I was attracted to him.”
During the two-year relationship, Robinson dealt with emotional and psychological abuse and excessive cheating by her ex-boyfriend, who, through her studies, would be classified as an extreme narcissist.
He frequently would engage in two acts that Robinson teaches her clients about – “gaslighting” and “love bombing.”
Gaslighting, for example, is when someone mentally manipulates their partner to the point where the victim questions their own sanity. On the other hand, love bombing initially appears to be positive, with many compliments, a lot of attention and professions of love. Yet, it quickly spirals into neediness, disrespect of boundaries, inappropriate demands and physical or emotional abuse.
“He would accuse me of cheating, tell me I disrespected him and how much he couldn’t trust me, to the point I would think, man, did I do that? All the while, I was the faithful and he was the one cheating the entire time,” she said.
Robinson remembers feeling ashamed because she had spoken so highly of her ex-boyfriend to others, but her relationship was opposite of what she had led them to believe. She had even had him on her show when she hosted mornings at Power 99.1 FM in Tri-Cities, Washington.
“When I finally was released from that, I had to walk myself backwards and ask, how did I allow this to happen? I felt like I was always a strong independent woman, but obviously in those two years, I wasn’t. It was me wondering, what makes me worthy? Because, I tied my identity to him and I had to undo that because I knew that wasn’t true.”
Through Robinson’s Single You podcast, she explores these scenarios, and many more while teaching her clients and listeners how to identify warning signs. She has helped and even saved many women. In 2021, she is releasing her book “Sis, Don’t Date that Guy.”
Still, despite her work, Robinson emphasizes that she desires to be married, when it is right. She is also not trying to deter women from being in relationships, instead, encouraging them to recognize their own worth before jumping into one, and understanding that if they happen to remain single, there is nothing wrong with them.
“I just want women to know, you don’t have to have a ‘Love and Hip Hop relationship, because that’s not real. You have to learn how to love yourself so you can know what real love is,” she said.
Information on Reka Robsinson and Single You can be found on her website at www.single-you.com or by following her on Instagram at @justmereka.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says Parents Have Duty to Teach Kids to Be ‘Anti-Racist’
*Tia Mowry-Hardrict says parents should be teaching their children about “different cultures” starting “at a young age.”
On Tuesday’s premiere episode of the Dear Media podcast Being Bümo, the mother of two opens up to host Chriselle Lim about the responsibility that parents have to talk to their children about being anti-racist.
“It starts at home,” she said. “What people have to understand is this behavior is learned, so it’s about communication. It’s about bringing awareness. It’s about sharing stories. It’s about teaching your child about different cultures, at home, at a young age.”
The actress added, “I think what’s important, and how you can be anti-racist, is not running away from the problem and saying, ‘Oh, gosh, you know what? This is a little much. I’m not even gonna talk to my child about this.’ No, I think we all should have this conversation,” she adds.
She went on to encourage parents to embrace “communicating and talking to your child and knowing that you have that responsibility — it’s your responsibility — instead of putting that responsibility on other people. So not waiting for someone else to have that conversation with your child.”
Mowry-Hardrict says she is reading books to her children – daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9, about “pivotal people that had a huge impact within the movement,” such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
“You can even do it through clothes — expressing yourself through fashion,” Mowry-Hardrict shares. “Getting them dressed, you’re having a conversation about it.”
“The other thing is through television, especially during this time,” she continues. “I was just having my children watch a whole bunch of [things] that starred a lot of African American actors, and one of them is [The] Wiz. You had Michael Jackson, Diana Ross. It was just such a great story. And my son … he loved it, [and] it’s important.”
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Sarah Worried Michael Won’t Show Up for Baby’s Birthday [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Sarah worried her baby daddy Michael won’t show up to her daughter Rayne’s birthday party.
Watch the moment via our exclusive clip above.
The stars of “Life After Lockup” are serving a fresh new take on fast-paced and heart-wrenching storytelling this season, with a special event that features a mix of unseen footage and self-shot stories captured during quarantine using cell phones, Go Pros, video diaries, and interviews recorded on Skype, according to the press release.
At the end of the last season, Sarah took a pregnancy test after she spent the night with Michael– an event that he continues to deny. Michael says he will be there for Baby Rayne’s first birthday party, and Sarah is planning a BIG surprise. Will these two toxic exes finally put their passionate feud to bed or is this the start of a whole new relationship?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Lacey takes a major step for her family’s future. Michael has a shocking confession about Maria, and Sarah melts down. Tony begs for forgiveness. Brittany makes a shocking discovery about her Mom. Lamar puts Tennison in a sticky situation.
The returning couples include:
Andrea & Lamar
After a family vote, Andrea and the kids finally made the move to Los Angeles with Lamar. Andrea will now have to accept the family decision and start her life in a city she doesn’t like. Lamar plans to take Tennison under his wing and teach him how to navigate the streets – and Andrea is determined to have Priscilla baptized in the Mormon faith—will they be seduced by the allure or will Mormon values win?
Marcelino & Brittany
Marcelino and Brittany are cramped in a small home with three young children– including a new baby. With tensions beginning to rise, Brittany has invited her mother back into her life after years of addiction sadly kept them apart. Now that she’s back in the picture and Brittany begins to rely on her, will her mother finally come through?
Angela & Tony
Tony’s weakness for drugs and prostitutes took a wrecking ball to their wedding dream and turned their newly married life into a nightmare, just 48 hours in. Tony tries everything to win his bride back, but Angela may have already moved on to another con who she has been involved with for years – even while saying “I do” to Tony. Meanwhile, her lovelorn best friend Tommy confronts Tony, but will that keep Tony out of the picture for good?
Lacey, John & Shane
After Shane revealed his secret about cheating to Lacey, she decided to kick him to curb and get back with John. Shane expressed there would be ‘no coming back from this.’ Now, after a couple of months of not seeing or speaking to one another, Lacey has news for Shane.
Watch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her ‘Weird’ Maiden Name
*Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed the surprising origin of Beyoncé‘s name.
During Tuesday’s premiere episode of the podcast In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, the singer’s mother said “Beyoncé” is actually her maiden name.
“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” she said, per PEOPLE. “My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”
She went on to say that only a few people in her family have the “Beyoncé” last name, while others have “Beyincé” due to a clerical error.
“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said.
“It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings,’ ” Knowles-Lawson added. “And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.’ “
“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ ” she continued. “And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”
The fashion designer also noted that it “must’ve been horrible” for her mother to “not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”
“So we all have different spellings,” she said. “People don’t even put the two together and know that’s the same name.”
Knowles-Lawson recently opened up to PEOPLE about being away from her grandchildren amid the COVID pandemic. She said “every day” she calls or FaceTimes Beyonce’s kids, daughter Blue and her 3-year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi.
“My granddaughter Rumi, who’s 3, yesterday her mom called me on a home phone. She had never seen a [landline] phone in her life, so she didn’t even know what it was,” she recalled. “Beyoncé said, ‘Oh, Mama, she’s looking at that like … ‘ And she keeps saying, ‘I can’t see you!’ “
“That’s the hard part,” she added. “But up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren’t in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal. And my oldest granddaughter told her mom, ‘Grandma is hugging us too much,’ when I first went around them. Because you just wanna touch ’em and you wanna hug ’em, so I’m going through that.”
