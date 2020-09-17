Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Nene Leakes Posts YouTube Video Saying She’s Not Returning to ‘RHOA’ / WATCH
*Welp, it’s wrap for NeNe Leakes. She is saying adios to to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
Specifically, after several months of discussion between her team and Bravo, Leakes, via a YouTube video she posted, has confirmed that she will not be returning for the hit franchise’s 13th season.
“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” the reality star, 52, revealed to fans via her YouTube channel on Thursday. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”
Leakes went on to reminisce over her time on the series, which began during the show’s debut season in 2008. She took a break from the show during Seasons 8 and 9 only to return for Seasons 10-12.
“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows,” Leakes added.
Shealso put in a thank you to who has ever “looked up” to her, her production company, as well as her home network, Bravo, for, “all the memories, the laughs, the tears.”
SOMEBODY’s IN TROUBLE! Jerry Harris Update: ‘Cheer’ Star Charged with Producing Child Pornography
Leakes later addressed reports that someone from her team put out a statement last week regarding her quitting the show, saying, “I have no knowledge of it, I didn’t not approve it.”
“When something is this important and this near and dear to my heart, I always want to be the person to address you.”
Even though she’s leaving the Bravo show on what appears to be amicable terms, the veteran reality star also tweeted several cryptic messages alluding to mistreatment by Bravo over the past few months, reports Page Six.
“We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’” Bravo said in a statement. “She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”
Leakes also teased fans as she signed off by saying, “I will see you again real soon!”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
*Halle Berry appears to have confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
The actress shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer.
“now ya know,” Berry wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man — check out the posts below.
OTHER NEWS: Halle Berry Calls Her Historic ‘Monster’s Ball’ Oscar Win ‘One of My Biggest Heartbreaks’
View this post on Instagram
Hunt, 50, also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek.
“My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption (see post above).
View this post on Instagram
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. She also co-parents 12-year-old Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Grammy-wining Van Hunt released his self-titled debut album in 2004 and a followup, “On the Jungle Floor,” in 2006.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Featuring Lizzo, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton and Travis Scott [VIDEO]
*Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month, where the singer will debute the latest collection of her lingerie line.
The event will air Oct. 2 and feature performances from Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalía. Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, and Paloma Elsesser are turning and will walk the runway, alongside newcomers Lizzo, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and more.
The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection will be available for purchase in Amazon’s fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty website.
Check out the video promo above.
READ MORE: Rihanna Launches Skincare Line, Promises New Album Will Be ‘Worth the Wait’ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Y’ALL 👏 NOT 👏 READY 👏 October 2. #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 2 #SORRYNOTSORRY Xclusively on @amazonprimevideo
Meanwhile, Rihanna previosuly gave fans and update on the status of her hotly anticipated new album.
During the virtual launch party of her Fenty Skin line on July 30, the singer teased that she’ll be dropping new music sooner than expected, and promises it will be worth the wait.
“I love making music, so I never neglect it. I always get to it and get back to it,” she told Access Hollywood in a video interview. “But there’s other things on the carousel now, so I have to pay attention to everything and stay on top of everything. I’m just that way, and music sometimes takes a hit naturally because these other things are crucial in terms of timelines and production, and there’s so much that people will never understand that goes on behind the scenes.”
She continued: “Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone…. I got enough stress and questions and ‘R9, where’s the album?’ comments. They don’t leave me alone, but I haven’t neglected them. I still gotchu, music is still my baby.”
Fans have been demanding new music since her last studio album 2016’s “ANTI.” Rihanna has since stayed busy with her cosmetics and fashion empire: the Fenty Beauty line, her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection and her Fenty fashion brand.
“When I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight in a video interview.
RiRi launched FentySkin.com in July, a genderless, all-inclusive skincare line.
“Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare—I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it,” Rihanna said.
Fenty Skin is in partnership with Kendo Brands and “encompasses the basics of a full skincare routine,” per Forbes.
“I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone,” Rihanna has said.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Actor, His Wife and Her Sister
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list mostly television actor from a long running network show did something in entertainment prior to becoming an actor. Several times over the years he has been married to his wife, he has also hooked up with his wife’s sister.
Can you name the actor and his wife?
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]