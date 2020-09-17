Maya Moore: WNBA Star Marries Man She Helped Free from Prison / WATCH

*WNBA star Maya Moore, who’s skipping out on the 2020 season to focus on criminal justice reform, has revealed that over the summer she married a man whom she helped free from prison.

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the 31-year-old baller turned activist and her husband Jonathan Irons, 40, whose wrongful conviction from 23 years ago she helped overturn, appeared on ‘Good Morning America‘ to share the news that they tied the knot this summer. Moore says, “We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we’ve been doing together, but doing it as a married couple. We’re excited to share this new chapter of life together.”

Furthermore, in February 2019, Moore, who’s won four WNBA championships as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold to help overturn Iron’s 1998 wrongful conviction; which included a sentence of 50 years for breaking into a Missouri home and twice shooting a homeowner. After a judge ruled in March that prosecutors withheld fingerprint evidence, strengthening Irons’ defense, he was released from prison on July 1.

THIS IS INTERESTING: Eve Admits Her Wild Partying Caused Cancellation of UPN Sitcom [VIDEO]