Social Heat
Maya Moore: WNBA Star Marries Man She Helped Free from Prison / WATCH
*WNBA star Maya Moore, who’s skipping out on the 2020 season to focus on criminal justice reform, has revealed that over the summer she married a man whom she helped free from prison.
On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the 31-year-old baller turned activist and her husband Jonathan Irons, 40, whose wrongful conviction from 23 years ago she helped overturn, appeared on ‘Good Morning America‘ to share the news that they tied the knot this summer. Moore says, “We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we’ve been doing together, but doing it as a married couple. We’re excited to share this new chapter of life together.”
Furthermore, in February 2019, Moore, who’s won four WNBA championships as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold to help overturn Iron’s 1998 wrongful conviction; which included a sentence of 50 years for breaking into a Missouri home and twice shooting a homeowner. After a judge ruled in March that prosecutors withheld fingerprint evidence, strengthening Irons’ defense, he was released from prison on July 1.
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Jerry Harris (Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star) Denies Allegations of Soliciting Sex from Minors
*Earlier this week, many were shocked at the reports that the breakout star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix hit “Cheer,” Jerry Harris, was under official FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.
Now, Harris has spoken out for the first time and denied the allegations against him via an official statement from his legal representation.
1-year-old star of the six-time Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” is currently is under investigation by the FBI, following a search conducted at his home in Naperville, Illinois. Although Harris has not been formally charged with a crime, authorities are researching claims that he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.”
A spokesperson for Jerry Harris, addressed the investigation, saying “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”
In exclusive interviews, the alleged victims have been identified as 14-year-old twin brothers, who claim that Harris harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old. At the time of the allegations, Harris would have been 19.
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Cardi B in Control of New Billboard Global 200 Chart with 100.9 Million ‘WAP’ Streams
*Cardi B is making history again as she tops the first-ever Billboard Global 200 chart with 100.9 million “WAP” streams and 23,000 downloads, worldwide.
In addition to their new Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (which includes all territories minus the U.S.), Billboard launched their newest chart, the Global 200; which Billboard says, “ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity pulled from more than 200 territories around the world.”
While Cardi’s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, leads the charts in its first week, South Korean boy band BTS comes in second with “Dynamite,” racking up 83.4 million streams and 36,000 sold. Finishing off the top five, 24kGoldn‘s “Mood” came in third (60.2 million streams, 12,000 sold), Maluma‘s “Hawái,” fourth (94 million streams, 3,000 sold), and Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” ft. Lil Durk, fifth (51.4 million streams, 6,000 sold).
View this post on Instagram
Family - Parenting - Births
LeToya Luckett Experiences Motherhood Again; Gives Birth to Son Tysun Wolf Walker
*In case you haven’t heard, there’s good news in the LeToya Luckett household ’cause on Monday she gave birth to her second child with husband Tommicus Walker.
Luckett, a Destiny’s Child founding member, happily made the announcement via Instagram.
Sharing a sweet animated image of her baby’s feet, Luckett, 39 wrote: “TYSUN WOLF WALKER Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father.”
Tysun is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to daughter Gianna, who was born in January 2019. Tommicus also has a daughter named Madison from a previous relationship.
In March, Luckett announced that that she was having a boy but had nixed a gender reveal party due to COVID-19.
“In an interest to keep our friends & family safe, @tommicuswalker and I decided against having a gathering to reveal the sex of our little one. Instead, we’re choosing to have an online reveal party,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
✨TYSUN WOLF WALKER✨ Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father 🙏🏾✨
Luckett, who as of late has found success as an actress, was one of the original members of Destiny’s Child in the early ’90s before she got fired and replaced in 2000.
