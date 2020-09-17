Jim Carrey Joins ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Joe Biden

*Finally, we’re getting word that former US President Barack Obama‘s long-awaited memoir is set to go on sale starting November 17, two weeks after this year’s presidential election. It’s also worth noting that the tome will come in two parts.

Volume one is titled “A Promised Land” and according to publisher Penguin Random House, the book will trace Obama from his childhood through his first term in the White House, culminating in the death of Osama bin Laden.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office,” Obama said in a statement.

“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country – and around the globe – to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” the former president added.

The first volume will be released in 25 languages and the publisher plans to print 3 million copies.

A publication date for the second volume has not yet been set and will be announced at a later date.

The first volume of the book will also cover his early political activism through the 2008 presidential campaign, where he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then beat John McCain in the general election to become the nation’s first African American president.

Lest you forget that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017 and were reportedly paid $65 million.

Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was released last year and went onto become a mega-seller which also prompted a super successful tour that was interrupted b y the coronavirus crisis.

The man who occupied the White House from 2008 – 2016 has authored two other books: ‘Dreams From My Father,’ published in 1995, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada and ‘The Audacity of Hope,’ which was published in 2006, has sold more than 4.2 million.

For more info, hit up ObamaBook.com.