Television
Jim Carrey Joins ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Joe Biden
*“SNL” announced in a tweet Wednesday that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden.
In an interview with Vulture, series creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will presumably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told the site of Carey’s casting.
READ MORE: Oh, Hell No! Joe Biden Campaign Rejects Endorsement from White Nationalist Richard Spencer
Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
Carrey has hosted SNL three times and appeared in the 40th anniversary special in 2015.
The “Saturday Night Live” cast this season also includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.
The new season will also have three new cast members: Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson, the show tweeted.
SNL returns to NBC on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Top News
Jerry Harris Update: ‘Cheer’ Star Charged with Producing Child Pornography
There’s bad news for Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, the star of the Netflix series “Cheer.”
Harris, 21, was arrested earlier today (09-17-20), just days after he was sued by twin brothers accusing him of sexual misconduct, according to a report.
Specifically, Harris is charged with producing child pornography, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.
IT'S FINALLY READY! Barack Obama's Memoir 'A Promised Land' Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
Harris’ arrest comes in the wake of a USA Today report on Monday that the FBI was investigating claims that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos from 14-year-old twin brothers from Texas. The two boys told USA Today that the alleged abuse, which lasted for more than a year, began when they were 13 and Harris was 19.
Their lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses Harris of “sexual harassment, exploitation, manipulation, intimidation and sexual abuse.”
A spokesperson for Harris told CNN at the time, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”
Harris is scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago this afternoon, Fitzpatrick told CNN.
Books
Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
*Finally, we’re getting word that former US President Barack Obama‘s long-awaited memoir is set to go on sale starting November 17, two weeks after this year’s presidential election. It’s also worth noting that the tome will come in two parts.
Volume one is titled “A Promised Land” and according to publisher Penguin Random House, the book will trace Obama from his childhood through his first term in the White House, culminating in the death of Osama bin Laden.
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office,” Obama said in a statement.
“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country – and around the globe – to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” the former president added.
READ THIS! Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless 'Landlord'
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
The first volume will be released in 25 languages and the publisher plans to print 3 million copies.
A publication date for the second volume has not yet been set and will be announced at a later date.
The first volume of the book will also cover his early political activism through the 2008 presidential campaign, where he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then beat John McCain in the general election to become the nation’s first African American president.
Lest you forget that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017 and were reportedly paid $65 million.
Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was released last year and went onto become a mega-seller which also prompted a super successful tour that was interrupted b y the coronavirus crisis.
The man who occupied the White House from 2008 – 2016 has authored two other books: ‘Dreams From My Father,’ published in 1995, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada and ‘The Audacity of Hope,’ which was published in 2006, has sold more than 4.2 million.
For more info, hit up ObamaBook.com.
Police - Police Abuse
How Mom Handled Officer Who Called for Backup Instead of Simply Issuing Traffic Ticket to Her Teen Son (Watch)
The 19-year-old’s mother, Stacy Harvey-Slocum, filmed herself questioning the officer’s behavior in a 25-minute Facebook Live video that has since gone viral.
With the camera trained on Officer Misty Johnson, Harvey-Slocum explains to her viewers, “She already has his driver’s license, registration and car insurance in her hand. She’s asking if he’s on parole or probation, and [saying] he has to answer her. No he’s not on parole or probation. I say, ‘Go give him the ticket,’ and she will not. She’s just standing there. What are you waiting for, ma’am?”
Harvey-Slocum goes on to point out that the officer has her hand on her gun for no reason.
The officer called for backup and accused the mom of being “verbally aggressive.”
Harvey-Slocum told Sacramento’s ABC10 that her family does not feel safe while this officer is still on duty.
“The officer is still out here, patrolling our neighborhood with a loaded gun, with the same mind frame, of her tattoos and that mask,” Harvey-Slocum said. “That same prideful mind frame, so that means nothing unless officers independently are being held accountable. America is tired of it.”
Watch video of the entire encounter below:
Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Hannah Gray said in a statement the department is aware of the video and they are in talks with the family.
“There was a conversation between the department and the family,” Gray said. “We had a scheduled meeting at the family’s request. They have since canceled the meeting and we will be releasing a statement today.”
The family said the reason they canceled the meeting is that they moved forward with the formal complaint process, which means they would not be able to speak with the officer.
The incident caught the attention of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation and refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands,” Crump tweeted.
Here’s police dashcam video of the teen being pulled over for running the stop sign (at the 0:27 mark), and video (no audio) of his mother confronting officer.
