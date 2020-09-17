Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt

*Welp, it’s wrap for NeNe Leakes. She is saying adios to to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Specifically, after several months of discussion between her team and Bravo, Leakes, via a YouTube video she posted, has confirmed that she will not be returning for the hit franchise’s 13th season.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” the reality star, 52, revealed to fans via her YouTube channel on Thursday. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

Leakes went on to reminisce over her time on the series, which began during the show’s debut season in 2008. She took a break from the show during Seasons 8 and 9 only to return for Seasons 10-12.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows,” Leakes added.

Shealso put in a thank you to who has ever “looked up” to her, her production company, as well as her home network, Bravo, for, “all the memories, the laughs, the tears.”

Leakes later addressed reports that someone from her team put out a statement last week regarding her quitting the show, saying, “I have no knowledge of it, I didn’t not approve it.”

“When something is this important and this near and dear to my heart, I always want to be the person to address you.”

Even though she’s leaving the Bravo show on what appears to be amicable terms, the veteran reality star also tweeted several cryptic messages alluding to mistreatment by Bravo over the past few months, reports Page Six.

“We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’” Bravo said in a statement. “She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Leakes also teased fans as she signed off by saying, “I will see you again real soon!”