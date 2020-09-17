Music
Eve Admits Her Wild Partying Caused Cancellation of UPN Sitcom [VIDEO]
*Rapper Eve admits that only she is to blame for her series on UPN getting canceled after three seasons.
In an interview with TV One’s docuseries “Uncensored,” the hip-hop star says her partying and arriving late to set led to her show “Eve” being pulled from the air in 2006.
“I was the youngest, at the time, of the cast. A lot of them were just getting married, just buying their first house, or like just having babies,” she shared. “I was still going to the club trying to get to set at like 9 a.m. Trying to get to a table read. Don’t do that ever.”
Eve continued, “It took me a while to figure out that rhythm because I had always been on tour all my life pretty much up until that point. I think for me to offset some of that, I was still trying to hang out at night, which was not good.”
Hear/watch her tell it via the clip above, and check out additonal clips from the episode below.
READ MORE: Eve Talks Feeling ‘Shameful’ Over Her Struggle to Conceive [WATCH]
Created by Meg DeLoatch, “Eve” originally aired for three seasons on UPN from September 15, 2003 to May 11, 2006. Featuring an ensemble cast consisting of Ali Landry, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Jason George, Brian Hooks, and Sean Maguire.
“When the show ended it was definitely heartbreaking. Because at that time, we had done three seasons and we were a family at this point,” Eve shared. “I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to straddle both sides of my life. Like still trying to hold on to hanging out and I was late a lot.”
The rapper went on to say, “I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time. I do think about it sometimes when I look back on it, I’m like, ‘Wow I don’t believe in regrets, but that is one time in my life when I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did.’”
In the clip above, Eve opens up about being in an interracial marriage, and below she creidts rapper Ma$e for propelling her rap career.
Watch Eve’s full “Uncensored” episode Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 P.M. ET/9C on TV One.
Judge Rules Nicki Minaj Protected Under ‘Fair Use’ in Tracy Chapman Copyright Infringement Suit
*Nicki Minaj has emerged victorious in her legal battle with singer Tracy Chapman after a judge ruled in the rapper’s favor in a copyright infringement lawsuit.
We previously reported, Chapman hit Nicki with a lawsuit in 2018 claiming she infringed copyright laws by using her music without permission.
The suit alleged that Minaj did not receive Chapman’s blessing to sample her 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You” on the track “Sorry”. Champman said Nicki’s song “incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody” of the “most recognizable and memorable parts” of ‘Baby’.
The suit pointed out that Chapman’s “lyrics and vocal melody comprise approximately half” of “Sorry” and are “easily recognizable and identifiable as Chapman’s.”
READ MORE: Nicki Minaj: Rapper Responds to Tracy Chapman’s ‘Sorry’ Infringement Lawsuit
The Virgin Mary by David LaChapelle pic.twitter.com/gXMQCXsEU0
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) July 20, 2020
Chapman sought damages and an order preventing Nicki from releasing the track.
In her response to the lawsuit, the hip-hop star noted that Tracy “has not properly registered her claim to the copyright in the Composition” and that she “is not the owner of the copyright in issue and therefore lacks standing to bring the claims alleged in the Complaint.”
The rapper “admits that her representatives made several requests for permission to release a musical interpolation that used music and lyrics from [‘Baby Can I Hold You’],” something Chapman said she repeatedly denied.
A leaked version of “Sorry” was played by Funkmaster Flex, and The Breakfast Club aired a portion of the track.
Nicki’s lawyers argued that a ruling in Chapman’s favor “would impose a financial and administrative burden so early in the creative process that all but the most well-funded creators would be forced to abandon their visions at the outset.”
U.S. district judge Virginia A. Phillips Judge Phillips ruled this week that Minaj was protected under the “fair use” doctrine, Variety reports.
“Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license,” Judge Phillips wrote. “A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj fans think she has already given birth following her pregnancy reveal on July 20. Many have noted on social media that she has only been spotted in public once since the announcement.
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I’m Not Fighting Nobody!’ [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ which takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, however, she blows up when her ex-husband Vince Herbert comes between her and her boyfriend David.
Elsewhere in the episode, Tamar faces her fears in a recording session with J. White, and cameras continue rolling when she explodes over issues with production.
In the clip above, Tamar and a show producer talk about her portrayal on television, with him noting that he’s not trying to “make Black women look bad” on TV.
Braxton then calls out all the negative portrayals of Blacks (especially women) in reality shows — and how she wants no part of it.
Catch a new episode of #GetYaLife THURSDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/KsZBJiPuJ9
— WE tv (@WEtv) September 15, 2020
The songstress makes clear that she is not “fighting nobody,” including her sisters and former co-hosts of “The Real.”
“I’m not fighting nobody but the devil,” Tamar says.
Scroll up and watch the heated moment via the YouTube clip above.
Catch the full episodes of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.
TAMAR BRAXTON: GET YA LIFE!
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
Kanye West Posts Video of Grammy Being Pee’d on + Calls Music Industry ‘Modern-day Slavery’ / WATCH – EURweb
UPdate …
Ye did what?! Yep, Kanye West just posted a video of himself apparently urinating on his own Grammy statuette, which is chillin’ in one of his toilets at home and being subjected to a golden shower. Hard to say for sure if this is real or not, but the imagery is striking … and gross too, we might add.
He captioned his post too and makes it clear he ain’t sorry for this, writing … “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”
Presumably, this is one of the 21 Grammys Kanye has to his name — awards he’s boasted about in the past, but which clearly don’t mean all that much to him these days.
MORE NEWS: Radio Host Fired After Basically Calling Reporter Maria Taylor’s Outfit Porn Attire / See Photo
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, we reported …
*In his latest Twitter rant, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screengrabs of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
Check out his series of posts below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Talks Race, God and ‘Acting White’ in Interview with Nick Cannon [VIDEO]
THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
West’s rant on Tuesday and early Wednesday featured Bible verses, and at one point he defended R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. He also encourgared his followers to buy “buy land.”
“I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”
I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords.
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
