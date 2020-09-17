Eve Admits Her Wild Partying Caused Cancellation of UPN Sitcom [VIDEO]

*Rapper Eve admits that only she is to blame for her series on UPN getting canceled after three seasons.

In an interview with TV One’s docuseries “Uncensored,” the hip-hop star says her partying and arriving late to set led to her show “Eve” being pulled from the air in 2006.

“I was the youngest, at the time, of the cast. A lot of them were just getting married, just buying their first house, or like just having babies,” she shared. “I was still going to the club trying to get to set at like 9 a.m. Trying to get to a table read. Don’t do that ever.”

Eve continued, “It took me a while to figure out that rhythm because I had always been on tour all my life pretty much up until that point. I think for me to offset some of that, I was still trying to hang out at night, which was not good.”

Created by Meg DeLoatch, “Eve” originally aired for three seasons on UPN from September 15, 2003 to May 11, 2006. Featuring an ensemble cast consisting of Ali Landry, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Jason George, Brian Hooks, and Sean Maguire.

“When the show ended it was definitely heartbreaking. Because at that time, we had done three seasons and we were a family at this point,” Eve shared. “I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to straddle both sides of my life. Like still trying to hold on to hanging out and I was late a lot.”

The rapper went on to say, “I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time. I do think about it sometimes when I look back on it, I’m like, ‘Wow I don’t believe in regrets, but that is one time in my life when I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did.’”

In the clip above, Eve opens up about being in an interracial marriage, and below she creidts rapper Ma$e for propelling her rap career.

Watch Eve’s full “Uncensored” episode Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 P.M. ET/9C on TV One.