Social Heat
Dawn Porter Discusses Her New Film ‘The Way I See It’ – EUR Exclusive / WATCH
*Award-winning documentary filmmaker DAWN PORTER – whose work has appeared on HBO, PBS, Discovery and Netflix – and most recently “John Lewis: Good Trouble” discusses her new project based on the New York Times #1 bestseller #TheWayISeeit
It’s an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American history, #BarackObama and #RonaldReagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer @petesouza. The official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The #movie reveals how he transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.
The #film will be in theaters Sept 18 and will air on #MSNBC on Oct 9.
Social Heat
Wait. Did Kanye West Really Tell Campaigners to Stop Fornicating Outside of Marriage?!
*Kanye West is determined to win the presidential race and he’s making sure he has the “perfect” staff to get him in office.
According to a new report by the New York Times, the rapper allegedly told campaigners to avoid ‘fornicating’ outside of marriage.
Although a reason for that specific request wasn’t shared, it does line up with some of the ideas West has previously voiced during his campaign and attributed to his Christian beliefs. The New York Times reports that Kanye West also wants to bring back prayer in schools and give more government support to religious groups.
As Forbes points out, this is not the first time West has encouraged those around him to keep sex between married partners only.
The 43-year-old reportedly made the same request last year for people he worked with in the studio while recording his latest album, “Jesus Is King.”
In a series of text and phone exchanges with a Times reporter published by the paper, Kanye also made it clear that he believes he will become president, and if all doesn’t go well, he’s going to try again in the next four years.
Social Heat
Maya Moore: WNBA Star Marries Man She Helped Free from Prison / WATCH
*WNBA star Maya Moore, who’s skipping out on the 2020 season to focus on criminal justice reform, has revealed that over the summer she married a man whom she helped free from prison.
On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the 31-year-old baller turned activist and her husband Jonathan Irons, 40, whose wrongful conviction from 23 years ago she helped overturn, appeared on ‘Good Morning America‘ to share the news that they tied the knot this summer. Moore says, “We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we’ve been doing together, but doing it as a married couple. We’re excited to share this new chapter of life together.”
Furthermore, in February 2019, Moore, who’s won four WNBA championships as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold to help overturn Iron’s 1998 wrongful conviction; which included a sentence of 50 years for breaking into a Missouri home and twice shooting a homeowner. After a judge ruled in March that prosecutors withheld fingerprint evidence, strengthening Irons’ defense, he was released from prison on July 1.
Social Heat
Jerry Harris (Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star) Denies Allegations of Soliciting Sex from Minors
*Earlier this week, many were shocked at the reports that the breakout star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix hit “Cheer,” Jerry Harris, was under official FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.
Now, Harris has spoken out for the first time and denied the allegations against him via an official statement from his legal representation.
1-year-old star of the six-time Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” is currently is under investigation by the FBI, following a search conducted at his home in Naperville, Illinois. Although Harris has not been formally charged with a crime, authorities are researching claims that he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.”
A spokesperson for Jerry Harris, addressed the investigation, saying “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”
In exclusive interviews, the alleged victims have been identified as 14-year-old twin brothers, who claim that Harris harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old. At the time of the allegations, Harris would have been 19.
