Dawn Porter Discusses Her New Film ‘The Way I See It’ – EUR Exclusive / WATCH

*Kanye West is determined to win the presidential race and he’s making sure he has the “perfect” staff to get him in office.

According to a new report by the New York Times, the rapper allegedly told campaigners to avoid ‘fornicating’ outside of marriage.

Although a reason for that specific request wasn’t shared, it does line up with some of the ideas West has previously voiced during his campaign and attributed to his Christian beliefs. The New York Times reports that Kanye West also wants to bring back prayer in schools and give more government support to religious groups.

As Forbes points out, this is not the first time West has encouraged those around him to keep sex between married partners only.

The 43-year-old reportedly made the same request last year for people he worked with in the studio while recording his latest album, “Jesus Is King.”

In a series of text and phone exchanges with a Times reporter published by the paper, Kanye also made it clear that he believes he will become president, and if all doesn’t go well, he’s going to try again in the next four years.

