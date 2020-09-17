Today’s Video
Crazed Karen Hurls N-Word AND Glass Bottle at Black Jogger in Queens (Watch)
Tiffany Johnson, 37, was jogging through a Queens neighborhood last month when a white woman, out of nowhere, threw a glass bottle at her and started calling her the n-word.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the Aug. 17 incident, which took place at the northeast corner of 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside and was recorded by a witness. Authorities say Johnson was jogging around noon when the unknown female approached, threw a glass bottle at her, shouted a racial slur, then continued to yell at the victim.
Watch below:
“She was so loud and aggressive,” Johnson told local outlet ABC7 Wednesday. “She did call me the N-word, and I mean I’m not an N-word, none of us are, but the reality is that this woman felt that she needed me to be that and I would just say that she needs to look into herself as to why.”
Johnson wasn’t injured and continued to jog away, but she said even after the camera stopped rolling, the woman continued to harass her, and other folks tried to shoo her away.
“She followed me up the block, was screaming ‘get out of here, go back to Africa…N-word,'” Johnson said.
At the time, Johnson wasn’t aware that the incident was recorded until she spotted it on social media several days ago. She then went to the police, knowing she had proof.
The suspect is described as being in her 40s with a light complexion, around 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and long blond hair. She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black tank-top and white shorts. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Watch Johnson’s interview with ABC7 below:
How Mom Handled Officer Who Called for Backup Instead of Simply Issuing Traffic Ticket to Her Teen Son (Watch)
The 19-year-old’s mother, Stacy Harvey-Slocum, filmed herself questioning the officer’s behavior in a 25-minute Facebook Live video that has since gone viral.
With the camera trained on Officer Misty Johnson, Harvey-Slocum explains to her viewers, “She already has his driver’s license, registration and car insurance in her hand. She’s asking if he’s on parole or probation, and [saying] he has to answer her. No he’s not on parole or probation. I say, ‘Go give him the ticket,’ and she will not. She’s just standing there. What are you waiting for, ma’am?”
Harvey-Slocum goes on to point out that the officer has her hand on her gun for no reason.
The officer called for backup and accused the mom of being “verbally aggressive.”
Harvey-Slocum told Sacramento’s ABC10 that her family does not feel safe while this officer is still on duty.
“The officer is still out here, patrolling our neighborhood with a loaded gun, with the same mind frame, of her tattoos and that mask,” Harvey-Slocum said. “That same prideful mind frame, so that means nothing unless officers independently are being held accountable. America is tired of it.”
Watch video of the entire encounter below:
Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Hannah Gray said in a statement the department is aware of the video and they are in talks with the family.
“There was a conversation between the department and the family,” Gray said. “We had a scheduled meeting at the family’s request. They have since canceled the meeting and we will be releasing a statement today.”
The family said the reason they canceled the meeting is that they moved forward with the formal complaint process, which means they would not be able to speak with the officer.
The incident caught the attention of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation and refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands,” Crump tweeted.
Here’s police dashcam video of the teen being pulled over for running the stop sign (at the 0:27 mark), and video (no audio) of his mother confronting officer.
Utah Cop Faces Assault Charge for Ordering K9 to Bite Black Man with Hands Up (Watch)
*Prosecutors in Utah announced Wednesday that a white Salt Lake City police officer was charged with second-degree felony assault after ordering a K9 dog to bite a Black man who had complied with his command to raise his hands.
The Salt Lake City District attorney’s office charged Officer Nickolas Pearce with aggravated assault stemming from the April 23 incident in which he ordered his dog to bite Jeffery Ryans after responding to a domestic dispute call. Video footage, seen below, was released last month by The Salt Lake Tribune. Prosecutors said Pearce kicked Ryans in his leg, forced him onto his knees, then ordered the dog to “hit.” On command, the dog bit into Ryans’ left leg for about 20 seconds while another officer handcuffed him.
“[Ryans] wasn’t resisting arrest,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told the Salt Lake City newspaper Wednesday. “He certainly wasn’t posing an imminent threat of violence or harm to anyone and he certainly wasn’t concealed. He was fenced in an area and was being compliant.”
Watch below:
Nielsen Unveils Findings from New ‘Promoting Racial Equality in Sports’ Study
*New York – Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently released findings from its first ever “Promoting Racial Equality in Sports” study capturing U.S. sports fans’ attitudes on racism.
Conducted in July 2020 following nationwide protests against systemic racial injustice and incidents of police brutality, the study sheds new light on support among sports fans for the Black Lives Matter movement and their beliefs on the roles of different players in the sports ecosystem in driving positive social change.
Through these new insights, Nielsen Sports enables sports properties and teams as well as brands that are activating through sponsorship, TV broadcasts and social media to make more data-driven decisions and effectively connect with audiences.
According to the Nielsen Sports study, sports fans outpace the general population in terms of support for racial equality and related movements. Drilling into the numbers, nearly 7 in 10 sports fans indicated support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 sports fans have personally contributed either time or money to Black Lives Matter.
The study also surfaced new insights relating to fans’ expectations of athletes, rights holders and brands in promoting racial equality. Top-level findings include the following:
- 72% of sports fans believe athletes are an important influence on Black Lives Matter
- 59% expect athletes to help advance the Black Lives Matter cause
- 70% indicate teams and leagues should support athlete protests and initiatives on race
- 70% believe teams and leagues should develop marketing campaigns supporting diversity
- 64% expressed increased interest in brands engaged in the fight against racial inequality
- 77% believe brands are more powerful when they partner with sports organizations to drive social change
The study also explored attitudes and behaviors of fans by league, comparing loyalists of the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR across various dimensions. Among the key findings:
- NBA, MLS and NFL fans exhibit the highest level of support for Black Lives Matter among the six leagues tracked
- Among those who support Black Lives Matter, MLS, NHL and MLB fans were most likely to have contributed time and/or money to the cause
“While the problems of racial inequality and systemic injustice are difficult and sensitive, it is critical to tackle them,” said Lyndon Campbell, Senior Vice President, Head of Sports Leagues and Rights Holders at Nielsen Sports. “Brands and rights holders that authentically align with these critical issues as they engage sports fans can drive positive social change while also achieving business objectives. This is the definition of a win-win situation.”
Nielsen Sports is the premier provider of analytics and insights within the sports industry offering the most reliable source of independent and holistic market data in the sector and the most complete view of consumer trends and habits worldwide.
Brienna LaCoste
Flowers Communications Group
[email protected]
