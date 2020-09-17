Crazed Karen Hurls N-Word AND Glass Bottle at Black Jogger in Queens (Watch)

Tiffany Johnson, 37, was jogging through a Queens neighborhood last month when a white woman, out of nowhere, threw a glass bottle at her and started calling her the n-word.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the Aug. 17 incident, which took place at the northeast corner of 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside and was recorded by a witness. Authorities say Johnson was jogging around noon when the unknown female approached, threw a glass bottle at her, shouted a racial slur, then continued to yell at the victim.

Watch below:

“She was so loud and aggressive,” Johnson told local outlet ABC7 Wednesday. “She did call me the N-word, and I mean I’m not an N-word, none of us are, but the reality is that this woman felt that she needed me to be that and I would just say that she needs to look into herself as to why.”

Johnson wasn’t injured and continued to jog away, but she said even after the camera stopped rolling, the woman continued to harass her, and other folks tried to shoo her away.

“She followed me up the block, was screaming ‘get out of here, go back to Africa…N-word,'” Johnson said.

At the time, Johnson wasn’t aware that the incident was recorded until she spotted it on social media several days ago. She then went to the police, knowing she had proof.

The suspect is described as being in her 40s with a light complexion, around 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and long blond hair. She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black tank-top and white shorts. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Watch Johnson’s interview with ABC7 below: