Today’s Video
How Mom Handled Officer Who Called for Backup Instead of Simply Issuing Traffic Ticket to Her Teen Son (Watch)
The 19-year-old’s mother, Stacy Harvey-Slocum, filmed herself questioning the officer’s behavior in a 25-minute Facebook Live video that has since gone viral.
With the camera trained on Officer Misty Johnson, Harvey-Slocum explains to her viewers, “She already has his driver’s license, registration and car insurance in her hand. She’s asking if he’s on parole or probation, and [saying] he has to answer her. No he’s not on parole or probation. I say, ‘Go give him the ticket,’ and she will not. She’s just standing there. What are you waiting for, ma’am?”
Harvey-Slocum goes on to point out that the officer has her hand on her gun for no reason.
The officer called for backup and accused the mom of being “verbally aggressive.”
Harvey-Slocum told Sacramento’s ABC10 that her family does not feel safe while this officer is still on duty.
“The officer is still out here, patrolling our neighborhood with a loaded gun, with the same mind frame, of her tattoos and that mask,” Harvey-Slocum said. “That same prideful mind frame, so that means nothing unless officers independently are being held accountable. America is tired of it.”
Watch video of the entire encounter below:
Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Hannah Gray said in a statement the department is aware of the video and they are in talks with the family.
“There was a conversation between the department and the family,” Gray said. “We had a scheduled meeting at the family’s request. They have since canceled the meeting and we will be releasing a statement today.”
The family said the reason they canceled the meeting is that they moved forward with the formal complaint process, which means they would not be able to speak with the officer.
The incident caught the attention of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation and refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands,” Crump tweeted.
Here’s police dashcam video of the teen being pulled over for running the stop sign (at the 0:27 mark), and video (no audio) of his mother confronting officer.
Legal
Utah Cop Faces Assault Charge for Ordering K9 to Bite Black Man with Hands Up (Watch)
*Prosecutors in Utah announced Wednesday that a white Salt Lake City police officer was charged with second-degree felony assault after ordering a K9 dog to bite a Black man who had complied with his command to raise his hands.
The Salt Lake City District attorney’s office charged Officer Nickolas Pearce with aggravated assault stemming from the April 23 incident in which he ordered his dog to bite Jeffery Ryans after responding to a domestic dispute call. Video footage, seen below, was released last month by The Salt Lake Tribune. Prosecutors said Pearce kicked Ryans in his leg, forced him onto his knees, then ordered the dog to “hit.” On command, the dog bit into Ryans’ left leg for about 20 seconds while another officer handcuffed him.
“[Ryans] wasn’t resisting arrest,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told the Salt Lake City newspaper Wednesday. “He certainly wasn’t posing an imminent threat of violence or harm to anyone and he certainly wasn’t concealed. He was fenced in an area and was being compliant.”
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
Police - Police Abuse
ICE Whistleblower Alleges Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Migrant Women in GA (Watch)
*MSNBC’s Chris Hayes spoke Tuesday night with nurse Dawn Wooten, who alleges that mass hysterectomies were performed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Georgia.
“I had several detained women on numerous occasions that would come to me and say, ‘Ms. Wooten, I had a hysterectomy. Why?’ I had no answers as to why they had those procedures.”
A group of Democratic legislators calling on the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to investigate the claims includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Joaquin Castro and Sens. Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal.
“If true, the appalling conditions described in the whistleblower complaint – including allegations of mass hysterectomies being performed on vulnerable immigrant women – are a staggering abuse of human rights,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “This profoundly disturbing situation recalls some of the darkest moments of our nation’s history, from the exploitation of Henrietta Lacks, to the horror of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, to the forced sterilizations of Black women that Fannie Lou Hamer and so many others underwent and fought.”
Wooten worked at ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga. until her sudden demotion in July. She filed a whistleblower complaint on Monday outlining what her lawyers called “recent accounts of jarring medical neglect at ICDC.”
Watch her interview on “All In with Chris Hayes” below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]