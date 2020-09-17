How Mom Handled Officer Who Called for Backup Instead of Simply Issuing Traffic Ticket to Her Teen Son (Watch)

*The mother of a Black teenager who was pulled over for running a stop sign says police questioned her son unnecessarily and treated him like a criminal rather than simply hand over the ticket.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Stacy Harvey-Slocum, filmed herself questioning the officer’s behavior in a 25-minute Facebook Live video that has since gone viral.

With the camera trained on Officer Misty Johnson, Harvey-Slocum explains to her viewers, “She already has his driver’s license, registration and car insurance in her hand. She’s asking if he’s on parole or probation, and [saying] he has to answer her. No he’s not on parole or probation. I say, ‘Go give him the ticket,’ and she will not. She’s just standing there. What are you waiting for, ma’am?”

Harvey-Slocum goes on to point out that the officer has her hand on her gun for no reason.

The officer called for backup and accused the mom of being “verbally aggressive.”

Harvey-Slocum told Sacramento’s ABC10 that her family does not feel safe while this officer is still on duty.

“The officer is still out here, patrolling our neighborhood with a loaded gun, with the same mind frame, of her tattoos and that mask,” Harvey-Slocum said. “That same prideful mind frame, so that means nothing unless officers independently are being held accountable. America is tired of it.”

Watch video of the entire encounter below:



Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Hannah Gray said in a statement the department is aware of the video and they are in talks with the family.

“There was a conversation between the department and the family,” Gray said. “We had a scheduled meeting at the family’s request. They have since canceled the meeting and we will be releasing a statement today.”

The family said the reason they canceled the meeting is that they moved forward with the formal complaint process, which means they would not be able to speak with the officer.

The incident caught the attention of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation and refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands,” Crump tweeted.

Here’s police dashcam video of the teen being pulled over for running the stop sign (at the 0:27 mark), and video (no audio) of his mother confronting officer.

