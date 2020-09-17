Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless ‘Landlord’
*During a recent interview with The New York Times, Chris Rock took aim at the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, and Trump – comparing the president to a “landlord” and explaining “we’re in the predicament” because “no one has less compassion for humans than a landlord.”
He then compared Trump the the child ruler in the 1987 film “The Last Emperor.”
“Did you ever see that movie “The Last Emperor,” where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China?” Rock explained. “There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’ And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.”
The comedian continued, “Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rock addresses the controversy over an old clip that surfaced earlier this year of Jimmy Fallon impersonating him in blackface on “Saturday Night Live.”
“Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.”
When asked if the cancel culture movement is doing too much by demanding instances of blackface to be removed from existing movies and TV shows, Rock said, “If I say they are, then I’m the worst guy in the world. There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain’t cool, okay? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. ‘I just assumed you liked cancer.’ No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against.”
Read Chris Rock’s full interview with The Times here.
BLIND ITEM: The Actor, His Wife and Her Sister
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list mostly television actor from a long running network show did something in entertainment prior to becoming an actor. Several times over the years he has been married to his wife, he has also hooked up with his wife’s sister.
Can you name the actor and his wife?
Judge Rules Nicki Minaj Protected Under ‘Fair Use’ in Tracy Chapman Copyright Infringement Suit
*Nicki Minaj has emerged victorious in her legal battle with singer Tracy Chapman after a judge ruled in the rapper’s favor in a copyright infringement lawsuit.
We previously reported, Chapman hit Nicki with a lawsuit in 2018 claiming she infringed copyright laws by using her music without permission.
The suit alleged that Minaj did not receive Chapman’s blessing to sample her 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You” on the track “Sorry”. Champman said Nicki’s song “incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody” of the “most recognizable and memorable parts” of ‘Baby’.
The suit pointed out that Chapman’s “lyrics and vocal melody comprise approximately half” of “Sorry” and are “easily recognizable and identifiable as Chapman’s.”
The Virgin Mary by David LaChapelle pic.twitter.com/gXMQCXsEU0
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) July 20, 2020
Chapman sought damages and an order preventing Nicki from releasing the track.
In her response to the lawsuit, the hip-hop star noted that Tracy “has not properly registered her claim to the copyright in the Composition” and that she “is not the owner of the copyright in issue and therefore lacks standing to bring the claims alleged in the Complaint.”
The rapper “admits that her representatives made several requests for permission to release a musical interpolation that used music and lyrics from [‘Baby Can I Hold You’],” something Chapman said she repeatedly denied.
A leaked version of “Sorry” was played by Funkmaster Flex, and The Breakfast Club aired a portion of the track.
Nicki’s lawyers argued that a ruling in Chapman’s favor “would impose a financial and administrative burden so early in the creative process that all but the most well-funded creators would be forced to abandon their visions at the outset.”
U.S. district judge Virginia A. Phillips Judge Phillips ruled this week that Minaj was protected under the “fair use” doctrine, Variety reports.
“Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license,” Judge Phillips wrote. “A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj fans think she has already given birth following her pregnancy reveal on July 20. Many have noted on social media that she has only been spotted in public once since the announcement.
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I’m Not Fighting Nobody!’ [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ which takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, however, she blows up when her ex-husband Vince Herbert comes between her and her boyfriend David.
Elsewhere in the episode, Tamar faces her fears in a recording session with J. White, and cameras continue rolling when she explodes over issues with production.
In the clip above, Tamar and a show producer talk about her portrayal on television, with him noting that he’s not trying to “make Black women look bad” on TV.
Braxton then calls out all the negative portrayals of Blacks (especially women) in reality shows — and how she wants no part of it.
Catch a new episode of #GetYaLife THURSDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/KsZBJiPuJ9
— WE tv (@WEtv) September 15, 2020
The songstress makes clear that she is not “fighting nobody,” including her sisters and former co-hosts of “The Real.”
“I’m not fighting nobody but the devil,” Tamar says.
Scroll up and watch the heated moment via the YouTube clip above.
Catch the full episodes of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.
TAMAR BRAXTON: GET YA LIFE!
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
