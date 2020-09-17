Music
Chozyn 3’s ‘Baecation’ Spotify Streams Surge 371% – Tune Also on Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B Playlist / WATCH
*(Los Angeles, CA) — Chozyn 3’s sultry “Baecation” single is exploding on Spotify and Pandora. Streams for the rap-R&B hybrid exploded last week, surging 371% on Spotify and increasing 397% on Pandora.
Produced by Dem Jointz (Keedron Bryant) and Starchild Yeezo (Chris Brown), the song is resonating with people looking for relationship bliss. “We wanted to create that intimacy and that love, and provoke thoughts of, ‘Who am I dating? Who should I be dating?’” says Chozyn 3’s Cabria, who is joined in the trio by Noelle and Danielle.
“We want to give people an escape from their reality,” Noelle adds. “A lot of people want to go somewhere right now. We want to give them a three-minute getaway, whether they have a Bae or not.”
Dem Jointz has known the members of Chozyn 3 for several years is impressed with the group’s evolution. “With ‘Baecation,’ they show that they can write and deliver a hit record,” the platinum producer says. “It’s great seeing them take it to another level.”
As “Baecation” gains steam, Chozyn 3’s single “How Many More” has taken on added significance. The trio feels the track, which addresses systemic police brutality, is an important part of their artistic expression.
“Being a group that wanted to show many different sides, we definitely didn’t want to stay quiet during something so important,” Danielle says in an interview with Unique Access Ent. that was published today. “We wanted our audience and people to know that when things like this are going on, they’re especially hitting home because I have a son. So making this song for me was extremely important because I wanted him to know that I had a voice and we were part of speaking up on something that is unjust.”
The “How Many More” message has connected with the producers of the forthcoming docu-series The Unlearning Of Us, which will feature the song. Chozyn 3 will also be interviewed by Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV about “How Many More.”
Based in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Chozyn 3 is comprised of sisters Noelle and Cabria, and Cabria’s best friend Danielle. In addition to being a singer and rapper, Noelle is an accomplished actor with supporting roles on Criminal Minds, Black-ish, and House M.D., among others. Best friends Cabria and Danielle have their own Bestie Entertainment, a Facebook phenomenon that highlights their comedic chops via such skits as “Sis Got The Funky Breath,” which has logged more than 10.4 million views. With their videos garnering more than 14M views, 250K shares and 102K followers, the pair have been able to entertain their ever-growing audience in a number of ways.
Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
*Halle Berry appears to have confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
The actress shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer.
“now ya know,” Berry wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man — check out the posts below.
View this post on Instagram
Hunt, 50, also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek.
“My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption (see post above).
View this post on Instagram
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. She also co-parents 12-year-old Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Grammy-wining Van Hunt released his self-titled debut album in 2004 and a followup, “On the Jungle Floor,” in 2006.
Alicia Keys Surprises Frontline Workers with New Music on ‘GMA’ (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Good Morning America” Alicia Keys thanked essential workers on the frontline of America’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a trio of songs at a safe social distance.
During the event in New York City to honor nurses Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, the 15-time Grammy winner sang a trio of songs, “Good Job” and “Love Looks Better” from her new album, “Alicia,” and her NYC anthem “Empire State of Mind.”
Keys, 39, also spoke about her upcoming album — her first since 2016 — as well as her new book, “More Myself,” which she considers a “companion piece” to the self-titled album, out Friday. She said on GMA, “The book takes you up to today and the music takes you from today on. It’s definitely about all sides of us as people.
“I have so many sides to myself — we all do — and I’ve been embracing that on this music, so you’re going to love it,” she added. “It’s going to take you to many places and many reflections.”
Watch her interview and performances below or view here at goodmorningamerica.com.
“Good Job” and “Empire State of Mind”
“Love Looks Better”
Eve Admits Her Wild Partying Caused Cancellation of UPN Sitcom [VIDEO]
*Rapper Eve admits that only she is to blame for her series on UPN getting canceled after three seasons.
In an interview with TV One’s docuseries “Uncensored,” the hip-hop star says her partying and arriving late to set led to her show “Eve” being pulled from the air in 2006.
“I was the youngest, at the time, of the cast. A lot of them were just getting married, just buying their first house, or like just having babies,” she shared. “I was still going to the club trying to get to set at like 9 a.m. Trying to get to a table read. Don’t do that ever.”
Eve continued, “It took me a while to figure out that rhythm because I had always been on tour all my life pretty much up until that point. I think for me to offset some of that, I was still trying to hang out at night, which was not good.”
Hear/watch her tell it via the clip above, and check out additonal clips from the episode below.
Created by Meg DeLoatch, “Eve” originally aired for three seasons on UPN from September 15, 2003 to May 11, 2006. Featuring an ensemble cast consisting of Ali Landry, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Jason George, Brian Hooks, and Sean Maguire.
“When the show ended it was definitely heartbreaking. Because at that time, we had done three seasons and we were a family at this point,” Eve shared. “I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to straddle both sides of my life. Like still trying to hold on to hanging out and I was late a lot.”
The rapper went on to say, “I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time. I do think about it sometimes when I look back on it, I’m like, ‘Wow I don’t believe in regrets, but that is one time in my life when I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did.’”
In the clip above, Eve opens up about being in an interracial marriage, and below she creidts rapper Ma$e for propelling her rap career.
Watch Eve’s full “Uncensored” episode Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 P.M. ET/9C on TV One.
