Chozyn 3’s ‘Baecation’ Spotify Streams Surge 371% – Tune Also on Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B Playlist / WATCH

*(Los Angeles, CA) — Chozyn 3’s sultry “Baecation” single is exploding on Spotify and Pandora. Streams for the rap-R&B hybrid exploded last week, surging 371% on Spotify and increasing 397% on Pandora.

Produced by Dem Jointz (Keedron Bryant) and Starchild Yeezo (Chris Brown), the song is resonating with people looking for relationship bliss. “We wanted to create that intimacy and that love, and provoke thoughts of, ‘Who am I dating? Who should I be dating?’” says Chozyn 3’s Cabria, who is joined in the trio by Noelle and Danielle.

“We want to give people an escape from their reality,” Noelle adds. “A lot of people want to go somewhere right now. We want to give them a three-minute getaway, whether they have a Bae or not.”

Dem Jointz has known the members of Chozyn 3 for several years is impressed with the group’s evolution. “With ‘Baecation,’ they show that they can write and deliver a hit record,” the platinum producer says. “It’s great seeing them take it to another level.”

As “Baecation” gains steam, Chozyn 3’s single “How Many More” has taken on added significance. The trio feels the track, which addresses systemic police brutality, is an important part of their artistic expression.

“Being a group that wanted to show many different sides, we definitely didn’t want to stay quiet during something so important,” Danielle says in an interview with Unique Access Ent. that was published today. “We wanted our audience and people to know that when things like this are going on, they’re especially hitting home because I have a son. So making this song for me was extremely important because I wanted him to know that I had a voice and we were part of speaking up on something that is unjust.”

MORE NEWS: Digital Marketing Strategist, Tisha Holman, Releases One-of-a-Kind Revolutionary New Digital Day Planner

The “How Many More” message has connected with the producers of the forthcoming docu-series The Unlearning Of Us, which will feature the song. Chozyn 3 will also be interviewed by Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV about “How Many More.”

Based in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Chozyn 3 is comprised of sisters Noelle and Cabria, and Cabria’s best friend Danielle. In addition to being a singer and rapper, Noelle is an accomplished actor with supporting roles on Criminal Minds, Black-ish, and House M.D., among others. Best friends Cabria and Danielle have their own Bestie Entertainment, a Facebook phenomenon that highlights their comedic chops via such skits as “Sis Got The Funky Breath,” which has logged more than 10.4 million views. With their videos garnering more than 14M views, 250K shares and 102K followers, the pair have been able to entertain their ever-growing audience in a number of ways.

For more information regarding the Chozyn 3, “Baecation,” and “How Many More,” please contact [email protected].

Follow Chozyn 3

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/chozyn3/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Chozyn3/

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHwhVuMOG6ANWLjZM3Qkxg

source:

Billy Johnson Jr.

[email protected]