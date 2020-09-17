BLIND ITEM: The Actor, His Wife and Her Sister

*During a recent interview with The New York Times, Chris Rock took aim at the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, and Trump – comparing the president to a “landlord” and explaining “we’re in the predicament” because “no one has less compassion for humans than a landlord.”

He then compared Trump the the child ruler in the 1987 film “The Last Emperor.”

“Did you ever see that movie “The Last Emperor,” where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China?” Rock explained. “There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’ And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.”

The comedian continued, “Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rock addresses the controversy over an old clip that surfaced earlier this year of Jimmy Fallon impersonating him in blackface on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.”

When asked if the cancel culture movement is doing too much by demanding instances of blackface to be removed from existing movies and TV shows, Rock said, “If I say they are, then I’m the worst guy in the world. There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain’t cool, okay? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. ‘I just assumed you liked cancer.’ No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against.”

