Books
Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
*Finally, we’re getting word that former US President Barack Obama‘s long-awaited memoir is set to go on sale starting November 17, two weeks after this year’s presidential election. It’s also worth noting that the tome will come in two parts.
Volume one is titled “A Promised Land” and according to publisher Penguin Random House, the book will trace Obama from his childhood through his first term in the White House, culminating in the death of Osama bin Laden.
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office,” Obama said in a statement.
“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country – and around the globe – to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” the former president added.
READ THIS! Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless ‘Landlord’
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
The first volume will be released in 25 languages and the publisher plans to print 3 million copies.
A publication date for the second volume has not yet been set and will be announced at a later date.
The first volume of the book will also cover his early political activism through the 2008 presidential campaign, where he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then beat John McCain in the general election to become the nation’s first African American president.
Lest you forget that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017 and were reportedly paid $65 million.
Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was released last year and went onto become a mega-seller which also prompted a super successful tour that was interrupted b y the coronavirus crisis.
The man who occupied the White House from 2008 – 2016 has authored two other books: ‘Dreams From My Father,’ published in 1995, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada and ‘The Audacity of Hope,’ which was published in 2006, has sold more than 4.2 million.
For more info, hit up ObamaBook.com.
Books
Beyoncé’s Pastor Kicks Off Book Release with Sept. 17th Tina Knowles Lawson IG Live Interview
WESTMONT, IL — Tina Knowles Lawson, mother of Beyoncé, will feature an interview with longtime friend and IVP author Juanita Campbell Rasmus on Thursday, September 17, on her Instagram Live Talks with Mama Tina.
This interview, with special guest Michelle Williams, will kick off the launch week for Juanita’s highly anticipated book Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out.
Tina Knowles Lawson and her family were some of the first members of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Houston, which Juanita and husband, Rudy, started in 1992. St. John’s is also where Beyoncégrew up singing in the choir. Thousands have joined the St. John’s family over the past twenty-eight years, making it one of the most culturally diverse congregations in the country.
Tina penned the foreword for Learning to Be and wrote, “I’ve experienced this light in my faith walk and with powerful, resilient people like Juanita Campbell Rasmus, a woman I met in 1986 when I opened my first salon, and she became a faithful client. She set an example for the power of prayer and worship, and I later became one of the first members of St. John’s Church. Over the years, I’ve witnessed Juanita navigate the highs and lows of marriage, motherhood, ministry, and womanhood. I’ve seen her journey from the self-professed ‘good girl’ to a leader who wholeheartedly seeks God with a level of authenticity, transparency, and grace that is unmatched. And in this book, she inspires us to do the same.”
After the official launching of Learning to Be on Tuesday, September 15, Juanita will be featured on Black Authors Matter TV that evening at 8:30 p.m. CDT. Juanita also has a TED Talk on the topic of her book titled Learning to Be: Why Is It So Difficult?
THIS is AWFUL 🙁 Florida Pastor Kills ‘Breadwinner’ Wife After He Joins Occult, Family Says
In Learning to Be Juanita describes what she called “the crash” and what her counselor labeled “a major depressive episode.” This experience landed Juanita, a busy pastor, mother, and community leader, in bed. In addition to exhaustion and depression, she experienced a spiritual dark night of the soul. When everything in her life finally came to a stop, she found that she had to learn to be—with herself and with God—all over again.
Juanita wrote, “I chose to share my story because all too often in Western culture, and especially in the church, we are reticent to discuss mental health along with the related spiritual implications. It is my hope that telling my story will shed light on the resources available to someone in the aftermath of a mental health diagnosis . . . and provide courage to wait in the darkness, because often that’s where the real treasures are stored.”
In addition to copastoring St. John’s, Juanita cofounded Bread of Life Inc., a nonprofit corporation, with Rudy in 1992. They began serving meals to the homeless in the sanctuary at St. John’s. Juanita most recently teamed up with Tina and Beyoncé to help forty thousand flood victims recover in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. In addition to addressing issues of health and disaster relief, Juanita launched the Temenos Community Development Corporation in 2006, which recently completed over thirty million dollars in housing development projects for the previously homeless in downtown Houston. She also founded The Art Project, Houston to empower the city’s homeless to become hope-filled painters and artisans who craft their own livelihood and create lives filled with new possibilities.
For more about Juanita visit JuanitaRasmus.com. Also tune into her Instagram Live interview with Tina Knowles Lawson, which will be posted on Tina’s Instagram profile page on Thursday, September 17, at noon eastern standard time.
Source: Krista Clayton, Associate Director,Publicity, ivpress.com
The book is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play, Target, eBay, Walmart, christianbook.com, and other retailers. It is available in Hardcover, Kindle and Audible AudioBook.
Book: “Learning to Be” Finding Your Center after the Bottom Falls Out
Publisher/ Imprint: InterVarsity Press (Published on Sep 15, 2020), Pages: 176
ISBN: 9780830845873 (Hardcover; $22.00)
ISBN: 9780830843862 (Kindle; $12.99)
ISBN: 978-1545914021 (Audible Audiobook) – Unabridged —Juanita Campbell Rasmus (Author), Tina Knowles Larson – foreword (Author), Machelle Williams (Narrator), christianaudio.com (Publisher)
Publisher: https://www.ivpress.com/juanita-campbell-rasmus
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Learning-Be-Finding-Center-Bottom/dp/0830845879
Press Kit: https://www.ivpress.com/Media/Default/Press-Kits/4587-press.pdf
Website & Blog: https://juanitarasmus.com
Twitter: @Pastor_Juanita
Instagram: @JuanitaRasmus
FaceBook: @PastorJuanitaRasmus
Ted Talk: https://www.ted.com/talks/juanita_rasmus_learning_to_be_me_why_is_it_so_difficult
source:
Priscilla Clarke, Clarke PR, LLC
[email protected]
Books
What the Hip Hop Gen Should Know About Politics
*Dr. Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings is a career politician with over two decades in public service. She has not only served as Vice President of Research and Programs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation but she was a Senior Resident Scholar at the National Urban League and the Chief of Staff for Congressman Charles Rangel (Democrat NY). Maya was a force to be reckoned with while working for the House Ways and Means Committee, which is where she met her late husband Congressman Elijah Cummings (Democrat Maryland’s 7th District).
While amassing her many achievements and working on various platforms, Maya felt compelled to provide guidance for young people seeking to be included and impactful in politics. The result is her book “The Political Action Handbook: A How To Guide For The Hip Hop Generation.”
With the emergence of so many young activists, EURweb felt the need to reach out to Dr. Rockeymoore-Cummings to discuss her advice for young people. Maya informed us that she is working on a new edition of the book which was first published in 2004, however Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings’ wisdom is still timely for today. She spoke with EURweb’s LaRita Shelby and a young guest reporter, Nikolas Steed.
Shelby: “For starters the strength of the youth is that they are brave, and they move with vigor when they are driven by a purpose. Recent protests, as well as protests throughout history have been fueled by the energy of the youth. What is your take on the outpouring of youth engagement in the current uprisings around the globe?”
Dr. Maya R. Cummings: “History has shown that when any significant political action or change has occurred throughout society, it has been driven by students and young people. I saw a need to address the concerns of young people who wanted to get involved but didn’t know how.”
Nikolas Steed asked what inspired Dr. Maya to write the book.
Dr. Maya R. Cummings: “I was on a Hip Hop and politics panel back in 2003 and a young man asked for specific instructions on what he could do to help his generation. A few panelists gave general answers and suggested a website or two, but I could tell that the young man was seeking more. It was at that moment that it occurred to me that the Hip Hop Generation could use a guidebook.”
Young people are often defined by the music of the day, and for the past 30 years, that music has been predominately Hip Hop. Today the outrage is for justice for George Floyd, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Breonna Tyler and countless others. In addition to the protests and sharing of thoughts and memes on social media, Dr. Maya gives details on how the energy can be mobilized to impact tangible and measurable change.
Dr. Maya R. Cummings: “Voting is like the toss of a coin at the beginning of a game. It determines which candidates and political parties get the advantage to make the laws and rules governing our communities, states, and nation. But like a coin toss once the election is over, there is still a game to be played with all kinds of roles that need to be filled and actions that need to be taken. We need lobbyists, advocates, policy experts, organizers, strategists, party leaders, and protesters working with (or against) elected officials to drive public policy and the distribution of resources. We need people knocking on doors, educating the public, sitting in meetings, pressuring decisionmakers, proposing ideas, writing opeds, and a host of other actions to move an agenda that will improve lives and communities.”
CHECK THIS OUT: EUR Exclusive Clip from ‘Unjust & Unsolved’: Ronnie Long Freed After 44 Years for WRONGFUL Conviction
Hip Hop culture has a swag that is infectious and attracts millions of followers worldwide. This kind of power can raise attention for issues that are important to sub-cultures based on economics, race, gender, healthcare, police reform and any number of special interests. By understanding who is put into office at all levels of government, the Hip Hop generation can help elect candidates that respect their values and will fight for those initiatives when it comes to funding and redressing the legal and judicial strongholds that resist change. Twenty years ago more than 60% of the Hip Hop generation did not vote. This inactivity at the polls cannot be tolerated in the current political climate. Too much is at stake. Dr. Maya describes the Hip Hop generation as a sleeping giant that can rule the world if mobilized through education, organization and action.
Nikolas Shabazz Steed (a Morehouse student and resident of Los Angeles) sat in on EURweb’s interview with Dr. Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings. He summed it up like this.
Nikolas Steed: “It was an honor and privilege to listen to a lifetime-dedicated activist and accomplished Black woman as she provides political counsel and advice to the youth through her journey in the fight for racial justice. Recognizing her late husband Congressman Elijah Cummings and the recent passing of civil rights icons John Lewis & CT Vivian, I recognize that we must learn from previous generations how to effectively act and demand change. In today’s world, its important that we recognize our front-line fighters. Not only protesters, but those who do the ground-work – the lobbyists, public and government officials, policy makers, etc. At the end of the day, if we’re protesting about policy and not voting – it would be a waste of time and our cries would fall on deaf ears.”
“The Political Action Handbook: A How To Guide For The Hip Hop Generation” offers practical resources for African Americans, Asian & Asian-Pacific Americans, Hispanic Americans, young voters, women voters and voters from all of the major parties. The book is available at Amazon.com. Dr. Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings’ sequel to this book is forthcoming but don’t wait for it. This book is a perfect start to help young people and newbies get into the game and become an active participant in achieving systematic change. Dr. Rockeymoore-Cummings is also the Founder, President and CEO of Global Policy Solutions LLC. Find out more at http://globalpolicysolutions.com/
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
Books
Michael Cohen: ‘I’m Not Really Sure Why People Don’t Get It. Donald Trump is a Racist.’ (Watch)
*During an appearance Wednesday on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen speaks at length about #45’s racism, which he says is very real and longstanding.
“I’m not really sure why people don’t get it. Donald Trump is a racist,” said Cohen. “His sister [Mary Trump] said it. His oldest sister [Maryanne Trump] said it. I’m saying it. [Melania Trump’s former senior advisor] Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is saying it. Everybody who technically knows him is telling you that the man is a racist.”
Cohen, currently making the rounds to promote his new book “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” went on to cite specific examples of Trump’s racist behavior.
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]