Entertainment
Another Season, Another N-Word Uttered on ‘Big Brother’: This Time It’s From Memphis (Watch)
*”Big Brother” fans watching the live feed Wednesday night took to social media in droves after catching houseguest Memphis Garrett dropping the n-word in reference to a Black housemate, and a change.org petition to get him tossed is already afoot.
Memphis was speaking to housemate Cody Calafiore about David Alexander, one of four African Americans cast in the current All-Star season. (BTW: All four were nominated for eviction by white co-stars in back to back weeks: Da’Vonne Rogers against Bayleigh Dayton two weeks ago and this week’s original nominees David and Kevin Campbell, who is half Black, half Japanese.)
During Memphis’s conversation with Cody, many live feed viewers said they heard Memphis say, “Dude, David’s a n****r” before getting a hand signal from Cody to stop talking. A second camera angle showed Memphis’ reaction to Cody’s hand, appearing that he realized his mistake.
Watch below or view here at TMZ:
Here’s the change.org petition from fan Sophia Cornelius to get Memphis removed from the CBS reality series. It reads:
Memphis Garrett, a contestant on Big Brother: All-Stars has said and done racially charged things to another contestant on the show, David Alexandar. He called referred to him as “boy” in a demeaning way and put him on slop to get him to “blow up” and act crazy. This is disgusting and there are no excuses for this. At. All.
Education
‘Ready Or Not’: The Inspiring Doc About a High School Senior who Runs for Houston City Council
LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience, will debut the new coming-of-age documentary film Ready Or Not. Part of Fuse Docs, the organization’s award-winning documentary franchise, Ready Or Not will premiere on October 3, 2020 at 9pm ET.
From filmmaker David Modigliani (Running with Beto, Crawford) and Co-Directed by Paloma Martinez, Ready Or Not follows 17-year old activist Marcel McClinton in his race against a powerful incumbent for a seat on the Houston City Council. Charismatic, outspoken and determined, McClinton proves an unlikely but compelling candidate as he wrestles with the adult challenges of the political arena and the intense pressures of running a citywide campaign, all while attending high school. McClinton runs for office to bring positive change to his community; as the film reveals through his campaign journey, he also learns what it really means to be a leader – and a man.
“Ready Or Not is a compelling portrait of a teenager trying to create a better world through leadership. We hope Marcel’s story inspires and empowers viewers to follow in his footsteps and become equally passionate about political activism in their own communities, so they too can make a difference,” said Marc Leonard, Head of Content, Fuse Media. He added, “We are delighted to debut this extraordinary new documentary and we remain committed in providing viewers engaging and inspiring programming that demonstrates that people of all ages and backgrounds can make a positive impact.”
More News: SHERYL LEE RALPH 2020 Creative and Political Projects
Ready Or Not is the third Texas politics-focused documentary from the filmmaker. Running with Beto, which originally debuted on HBO, follows Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign to unseat Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate. Crawford is a documentary about the impact of President Bush’s relocation to the small town of Crawford, Texas, after announcing his candidacy for president. Modigliani has also produced several other documentary films.
Ready Or Not is produced by Live Action Projects. David Modigliani, Rachel Ecklund and Paloma Martinez are producers.
Fuse Docs is a documentary franchise that has won Peabody and Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of multiple NAMIC, NAACP Image, and Imagen award nominations. Spotlighting young, idealistic, and diverse people who celebrate their cultural heritage and identity, confront issues, and overcome prejudice, Fuse Docs have been presented in partnership with such prestigious organizations as Equality Now, UnidosUS and NAACP.
About Fuse Media
Fuse Media is a cross-platform entertainment media brand that creates empowering, music culture-based content and experiences for a multicultural millennial and GenZ audience. The company celebrates talent, activists and creators who break boundaries, celebrate life and fuel hope for a world seeking unity. It does so across the following platforms: the Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; Fuse Digital; OTT channels and programming apps; and live events. For photos and additional assets, please visit fusepress.tv. Connect with Fuse at fuse.tv or on Instagram (@fusetv), YouTube (youtube.com/fuse), Twitter (@fusetv), and Facebook (facebook.com/fusetv).
source:
Alex Uliantzeff
Lisa Lugassy
The Lippin Group
Fuse Media
[email protected]
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Halle Berry: Actress Confirms She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt
*Halle Berry appears to have confirmed that she’s boo’d up with singer Van Hunt.
The actress shared a photograph on Instagram showing her wearing black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer.
“now ya know,” Berry wrote in the caption, along with a heat emoji. She also included a foot emoji, which references a post she shared in July of her feet along with those of a mystery man — check out the posts below.
OTHER NEWS: Halle Berry Calls Her Historic ‘Monster’s Ball’ Oscar Win ‘One of My Biggest Heartbreaks’
View this post on Instagram
Hunt, 50, also seemed to confirm their romance on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself smiling as Halles kisses his cheek.
“My bamboo,” he wrote in the caption (see post above).
View this post on Instagram
Berry was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. She also co-parents 12-year-old Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.
She was also previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.
Grammy-wining Van Hunt released his self-titled debut album in 2004 and a followup, “On the Jungle Floor,” in 2006.
Entertainment
SHERYL LEE RALPH 2020 Creative and Political Projects
*COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our day to day lives – but Tony nominated and Spirit Award winning actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph is booked and busy with her ongoing slate of dynamic TV, literary, political and entrepreneurial projects, revealing the incredible truth that it can’t stop the flow of creative determination and LOVE. “Love should not be quarantined.”
In addition to an audio update of her bestselling critically acclaimed 2016 book “Redefining Diva: Life Lessons from the Original Dreamgirl,” Sheryl Lee is making her directorial debut for BET her TV, “serving” as the 45th President of the USA on the Disney-owned Freeform networks supernatural drama “Motherland: Fort Salem” and streaming her popular digital talk show “Divas Simply Quarantined” on Facebook Live. Sheryl is also pleased to announce that ABC has greenlit her pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen,” a heated drama starring Sheryl Lee and Delroy Lindo.
In December, Sheryl Lee will produce the 30th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States. The virtual event will be airing for the first time on KTLA Los Angeles and other Nexstar stations on Saturday, December 5 from 7-9 p.m.
The politically engaged Sheryl Lee recently launched the website www.shopwithsheryllee.com for her for her stunning, bling-adorned VOTE masks she designed in addition to a line of VOTE and POWER T-shirts for men and women in a multitude of colors and designs. With her designer mask, she wants people to “Spread the Message, Not the Virus.” A passionate supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, she is married to Senator Vincent Hughes (D), representing the 7th Senatorial District of Philadelphia. He is currently the Democratic chair of the Senate Appropriation Committee, the first African-American to hold that position.
“I want people to exercise their right to vote,” Sheryl Lee says. “I believe in hope and change, and right now Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent just that. To paraphrase Joe Biden, ‘who we’ve been these past few years can’t be who we are. The country must move forward. We cannot go backwards to an unjust society where racism and hatred are the norm.’ Black people have been under terrorist harm for years, and that has to stop before we can live up to our ideals as a just society where all people are created and treated equal. VOTE!”
SHE’s DONE: Nene Leakes Posts YouTube Video Saying She’s Not Returning to ‘RHOA’ / WATCH
Sheryl Lee was inspired to record an audio update of her book “Redefining Diva” because of the promising new developments and opportunities for African American actresses since the release of the original version. “People need to be aware of from whence we came,” she says. “These encouraging shifts in attitude and the expanded number of roles that have resulted didn’t just happen overnight. They are the result of a lot of groundwork laid by previous creative generations.”
REDEFINING DIVA 2.0 will be available in Audible. At home in a TV, film or Broadway stage, Sheryl Lee is very excited about her transition to director with “Like Comment Subscribe,” debuting October 17 on BET Her TV. The powerful script showcases the life of a beautiful young social media influencer who in the midst of planning her wedding is diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The story hit home with Sheryl Lee because a month before she was given the script, her sister in law was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The week before she started shooting, her sister in law lost her battle to stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. “Black women’s pain is not taken as seriously as others,” Sheryl Lee says. “This film is an opportunity to launch much needed conversations. Cancer Matters.”
The COVID-19 lockdown hit Hollywood just as the cameras were set to roll on the ABC pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen,” an intense hour-long family drama starring Sheryl Lee and Delroy Lindo. The show is about a Harlem restaurateur and community hero whose deeper truths become self-evident after his sudden death by heart attack. His widow, played by Sheryl Lee, rises to a new level of family leadership. “If you like ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’” she promises, “this show is the answer to your TV prayers.”
And if that’s not enough, devoted TV viewers can now enjoy more of Sheryl Lee’s onscreen charisma on Netflix. In August, the streaming platform added all six seasons of “Moesha,” where she played stepmom to the title character (played by singer/actress Brandy). Moesha immediately hit the Netflix Top Ten. “I’m encouraged by the renewed support I’m getting from young people on social media as a result,” she says. “So many of them tell me how they hated Dee when they were young but they LOVE her now that they are parents themselves. Good Mothers get better with the aging for their children.”
In March 2020, the Freeform network launched the debut season of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” which features Sheryl Lee as President Kelly Wade, the United States’ indomitable African American female President, described by the actress as “Kamala Harris on steroids.”
While working on these and other self-generated projects, Sheryl Lee has been hosting “Divas Simply Quarantined,” a digital series on Facebook Live every Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. In support of her non-profit D.I.V.A Foundation, which has raised funds and awareness on behalf of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases for over 30 years, the show is an opportunity to engage people and offer hope during this anxious, stressful year.
“These are difficult times for everybody,” she says. “People are looking to be uplifted, inspired and feel good. I called many of the DIVAS who have been part of our annual gala over the years. We talk about how they’re feeling and how their lives have changed since the Corona lockdown. We also talk about career and where they see themselves in the future. I’m thrilled to have a few thousand dedicated consumers tuning in every week – and growing!”
source:
Tom Estey
Founder & CEO
TOM ESTEY PUBLICITY & PROMOTION
www.tomestey.com
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]