Vanessa Bryant Calls Out LA County Sheriff After He Challenges LeBron James Over Shooting of Deputies

*Vanessa Bryant has called out Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after he put NBA star LeBron James on blast.

During a radio interview Monday, Villanueva challenged James to match a $175,000 reward for information regarding the shooting of two deputies who were ambushed by a gunman in Compton over the weekend.

“I want to make a challenge,” Villanueva said. “This challenge is to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward. Because I know you care about law enforcement, you expressed a very, very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact it has on the African American community. And I appreciate that.”

James hasn’t publicly responded to Villanueva, but in a series of posts on her Instagram Story on, Bryant condemned the sheriff for even suggesting that LeBron match the reward money.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Welcome A Puppy on First Father’s Day without Kobe

Vanessa Bryant has questions for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who challenged Lakers star LeBron James to double a reward for the capture of the gunman who ambushed two deputies in Compton. https://t.co/vPa35U3cBU pic.twitter.com/W7jDgkTEoI — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 15, 2020



Villanueva believes LeBron’s financial contribution would be a sign of solidarity with the police department.

Bryant reposted screenshots of tweets from a Twitter user named @ElanMaree, including one that read: “How can he talk about trusting the system?. His sheriff’s department couldn’t be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash scene, his deputies took and shared graphic photos of crash victims. Vanessa Bryant is suing them.”

Another post from the same user said, “He shouldn’t be challenging LeBron James to match a reward or ‘to step up to the plate.’ He couldn’t even ‘step up to the plate’ and hold his deputies accountable for photographing dead children.”

In follow-up posts, Bryant shared a headlines from several outlets about officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department taking pictures of Kobe following the helicopter crash that claimed his life and as well as six others, including his daughter, Gianna.