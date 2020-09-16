Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says Parents Have Duty to Teach Kids to Be ‘Anti-Racist’

*Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with American Express on a new grant program benefiting Black-owned small businesses.

The partnership includes a $10 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses over the next four years through an initiative called the “Coalition to Back Black Businesses.”

Here’s more from Forbes:

Eligible Black-owned small businesses have until Sept. 21 to apply for a $5,000 grant. The Coalition, which also includes the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., National Business League, National Black Chamber of Commerce and Walker’s Legacy will then select 280 finalists to complete a more in-depth application by Sept. 22. Those who meet the requirements will receive the $5,000 grant starting Oct. 6. A quarter of grant recipients will go to women-owned Black small businesses, and recipients will be invited to participate in a mentorship program to help further grow their businesses.

O’Neal spoke to Business Insider about the grant program and his longtime partnership with American Express. Below are excerpts from the conversation.

Black-owned small businesses need our help. I am proud to help @AmericanExpress launch the Coalition to Back Black Businesses grant program for U.S. Black-owned small businesses. Applications are open! Learn more and apply here: https://t.co/vV9kDYl9Tx. #AmexAmbassador #ShopSmall pic.twitter.com/jA8ygl0DkI — SHAQ (@SHAQ) September 15, 2020

How did your partnership with this program come together?

I’ve been with American Express almost seven, eight years now. Small businesses need our support more than ever now, and Black business owners have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. American Express asked me to do this, and of course I’m proud to partner with American Express as they’re launching a first-ever “Coalition to Back Black Businesses” grant program. They’re giving $10 million over four years to small businesses, and I think it’s a great program.

How can the program assist on the ground level for small businesses, in the economic fallout of the pandemic?

It helps owners with funding, and we also got a mentorship program to help them grow their businesses and recover from the effects. We’re not only giving money but also guiding them and helping them with what they need to get to the next level.

How does your history of entrepreneurism inform the work you’re doing with Amex here?

I mean, Amex has helped me out a lot. Just recently, a couple of schools in my hometown needed laptops. American Express pitched in, and I pitched in, and we were able to get, I think, two or three schools outfitted with laptops so they could do the online schooling. But listen, American Express, we’ve been partnering for a long time, and they’ve supported me in all my stuff. “Shaq’s Fun House.” “Shaq’s Mama Said Knock You Out”; you know, my mom does this charity dinner of the year for a scholarship program to help nurses go to school for three or four years. American Express has put in for that, so I love American Express. When they asked me to be a part of the “Coalition to Back Black Businesses” grant program, I said, “Of course, I’m in.”

And I’ve always been supportive of small businesses, Black businesses. I live in a small town called McDonough, Georgia, and that’s all there is out here, small businesses. And the businesses are so good to me and so beautiful out here, the only time I go to Atlanta is when I have to go to work. Everything you need is out here. They have a place called The Farm Store. ‘Cause I live on a farm. So, you know, they have everything I need: Hay, seeds, fertilizer, stuff for the desk, you know, knives, pens, ice cream scoopers, stuff that’s sunny, stuff for the dogs, stuff for the tree house. But they were struggling for a while. I probably kept them open personally, but you know, these places are struggling. Because, you think about it, they tell you to stay in the house three, four months. Don’t go anywhere. 40 million people lose their jobs. People are losing their houses. Of course small businesses are going to be impacted.

The application for the grant program has a submission deadline of September 21, and a list of eligibility criteria is outlined on the program’s website.