#BlackLivesMatter
Nielsen Unveils Findings from New ‘Promoting Racial Equality in Sports’ Study
*New York – Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently released findings from its first ever “Promoting Racial Equality in Sports” study capturing U.S. sports fans’ attitudes on racism.
Conducted in July 2020 following nationwide protests against systemic racial injustice and incidents of police brutality, the study sheds new light on support among sports fans for the Black Lives Matter movement and their beliefs on the roles of different players in the sports ecosystem in driving positive social change.
Through these new insights, Nielsen Sports enables sports properties and teams as well as brands that are activating through sponsorship, TV broadcasts and social media to make more data-driven decisions and effectively connect with audiences.
According to the Nielsen Sports study, sports fans outpace the general population in terms of support for racial equality and related movements. Drilling into the numbers, nearly 7 in 10 sports fans indicated support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 sports fans have personally contributed either time or money to Black Lives Matter.
The study also surfaced new insights relating to fans’ expectations of athletes, rights holders and brands in promoting racial equality. Top-level findings include the following:
- 72% of sports fans believe athletes are an important influence on Black Lives Matter
- 59% expect athletes to help advance the Black Lives Matter cause
- 70% indicate teams and leagues should support athlete protests and initiatives on race
- 70% believe teams and leagues should develop marketing campaigns supporting diversity
- 64% expressed increased interest in brands engaged in the fight against racial inequality
- 77% believe brands are more powerful when they partner with sports organizations to drive social change
The study also explored attitudes and behaviors of fans by league, comparing loyalists of the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR across various dimensions. Among the key findings:
- NBA, MLS and NFL fans exhibit the highest level of support for Black Lives Matter among the six leagues tracked
- Among those who support Black Lives Matter, MLS, NHL and MLB fans were most likely to have contributed time and/or money to the cause
“While the problems of racial inequality and systemic injustice are difficult and sensitive, it is critical to tackle them,” said Lyndon Campbell, Senior Vice President, Head of Sports Leagues and Rights Holders at Nielsen Sports. “Brands and rights holders that authentically align with these critical issues as they engage sports fans can drive positive social change while also achieving business objectives. This is the definition of a win-win situation.”
Nielsen Sports is the premier provider of analytics and insights within the sports industry offering the most reliable source of independent and holistic market data in the sector and the most complete view of consumer trends and habits worldwide.
Brienna LaCoste
Flowers Communications Group
[email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitching Netflix Doc about BLM founder Patrisse Cullors (Video)
*Meghan Markle reportedly has a first project lined up as part of her and husband Prince Harry’s mega-deal with Netflix.
The Sun reports that she’s pitching a documentary about Patrisse Cullors, one of three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter movement. Also, The Mirror quoted a source who said that Markle pitched the doc to Netflix because she’s been “blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done” in spearheading the BLM movement.
As previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-year deal with the streaming giant that will see them produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming under their unnamed production company.
Cullors, 36, was driven into action by the acquittal of George Zimmerman for fatally shooting Trayvon Martin in Florida. She, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi founded Black Lives Matter in 2013. Below, Cullors speaks about the ideological direction of BLM in a June 2020 interview, and explains the entire movement in a Jan. 2018 chat with Time.
#BlackLivesMatter
Info Regarding the Breonna Taylor $12 Million Settlement with City of Louisville Released
UPdate …
We’ve got more info on the settlement that Breonna Taylor’s mother and attorney worked out with the city of Louisville. Basically, these are the bullet points (below).
- The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Breonna Taylor’s family $12 million in a settlement six months after she was shot dead by police
- The financial payment is the largest amount the city has ever paid in relation to a police misconduct lawsuit
- It will also include a series of police reforms, including that police commanders must approve all search warrants in advance
- Taylor was killed back in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called ‘no-knock’ arrest warrant
- The settlement is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed against the city and its police department back in April
Here’s what we reported earlier …
*It certainly won’t bring her daughter back, but the city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, according to published reports.
Sources told WAVE 3 News that the settlement includes a significant amount of money reaching into the millions of dollars and is “expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.”
As we’ve previously reported, Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.
The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the Black woman’s apartment in March. Taylor, 26, was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.
IT WASN’T FAIR: Florida City Reverses 13-Year Ban on ‘Saggy Pants’ After Criticism That It Targeted Black Males
The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg. Walker said he didn’t hear police announce themselves and said he thought he was guarding against an intruder.
The settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled by police. The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details Tuesday afternoon.
The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.
