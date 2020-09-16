‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Sarah Worried Michael Won’t Show Up for Baby’s Birthday [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Sarah worried her baby daddy Michael won’t show up to her daughter Rayne’s birthday party.

Watch the moment via our exclusive clip above.

The stars of “Life After Lockup” are serving a fresh new take on fast-paced and heart-wrenching storytelling this season, with a special event that features a mix of unseen footage and self-shot stories captured during quarantine using cell phones, Go Pros, video diaries, and interviews recorded on Skype, according to the press release.

At the end of the last season, Sarah took a pregnancy test after she spent the night with Michael– an event that he continues to deny. Michael says he will be there for Baby Rayne’s first birthday party, and Sarah is planning a BIG surprise. Will these two toxic exes finally put their passionate feud to bed or is this the start of a whole new relationship?

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Lacey takes a major step for her family’s future. Michael has a shocking confession about Maria, and Sarah melts down. Tony begs for forgiveness. Brittany makes a shocking discovery about her Mom. Lamar puts Tennison in a sticky situation.

The returning couples include:

Andrea & Lamar

After a family vote, Andrea and the kids finally made the move to Los Angeles with Lamar. Andrea will now have to accept the family decision and start her life in a city she doesn’t like. Lamar plans to take Tennison under his wing and teach him how to navigate the streets – and Andrea is determined to have Priscilla baptized in the Mormon faith—will they be seduced by the allure or will Mormon values win?

Marcelino & Brittany

Marcelino and Brittany are cramped in a small home with three young children– including a new baby. With tensions beginning to rise, Brittany has invited her mother back into her life after years of addiction sadly kept them apart. Now that she’s back in the picture and Brittany begins to rely on her, will her mother finally come through?

Angela & Tony

Tony’s weakness for drugs and prostitutes took a wrecking ball to their wedding dream and turned their newly married life into a nightmare, just 48 hours in. Tony tries everything to win his bride back, but Angela may have already moved on to another con who she has been involved with for years – even while saying “I do” to Tony. Meanwhile, her lovelorn best friend Tommy confronts Tony, but will that keep Tony out of the picture for good?

Lacey, John & Shane

After Shane revealed his secret about cheating to Lacey, she decided to kick him to curb and get back with John. Shane expressed there would be ‘no coming back from this.’ Now, after a couple of months of not seeing or speaking to one another, Lacey has news for Shane.

Watch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.