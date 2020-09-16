Entertainment
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Sarah Worried Michael Won’t Show Up for Baby’s Birthday [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Sarah worried her baby daddy Michael won’t show up to her daughter Rayne’s birthday party.
Watch the moment via our exclusive clip above.
The stars of “Life After Lockup” are serving a fresh new take on fast-paced and heart-wrenching storytelling this season, with a special event that features a mix of unseen footage and self-shot stories captured during quarantine using cell phones, Go Pros, video diaries, and interviews recorded on Skype, according to the press release.
At the end of the last season, Sarah took a pregnancy test after she spent the night with Michael– an event that he continues to deny. Michael says he will be there for Baby Rayne’s first birthday party, and Sarah is planning a BIG surprise. Will these two toxic exes finally put their passionate feud to bed or is this the start of a whole new relationship?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Lacey takes a major step for her family’s future. Michael has a shocking confession about Maria, and Sarah melts down. Tony begs for forgiveness. Brittany makes a shocking discovery about her Mom. Lamar puts Tennison in a sticky situation.
READ MORE:‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Sarah Has A New Love Interest’ [WATCH]
The returning couples include:
Andrea & Lamar
After a family vote, Andrea and the kids finally made the move to Los Angeles with Lamar. Andrea will now have to accept the family decision and start her life in a city she doesn’t like. Lamar plans to take Tennison under his wing and teach him how to navigate the streets – and Andrea is determined to have Priscilla baptized in the Mormon faith—will they be seduced by the allure or will Mormon values win?
Marcelino & Brittany
Marcelino and Brittany are cramped in a small home with three young children– including a new baby. With tensions beginning to rise, Brittany has invited her mother back into her life after years of addiction sadly kept them apart. Now that she’s back in the picture and Brittany begins to rely on her, will her mother finally come through?
Angela & Tony
Tony’s weakness for drugs and prostitutes took a wrecking ball to their wedding dream and turned their newly married life into a nightmare, just 48 hours in. Tony tries everything to win his bride back, but Angela may have already moved on to another con who she has been involved with for years – even while saying “I do” to Tony. Meanwhile, her lovelorn best friend Tommy confronts Tony, but will that keep Tony out of the picture for good?
Lacey, John & Shane
After Shane revealed his secret about cheating to Lacey, she decided to kick him to curb and get back with John. Shane expressed there would be ‘no coming back from this.’ Now, after a couple of months of not seeing or speaking to one another, Lacey has news for Shane.
Watch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.
Music
Kanye West Posts Video of Grammy Being Pee’d on + Calls Music Industry ‘Modern-day Slavery’ / WATCH – EURweb
UPdate …
Ye did what?! Yep, Kanye West just posted a video of himself apparently urinating on his own Grammy statuette, which is chillin’ in one of his toilets at home and being subjected to a golden shower. Hard to say for sure if this is real or not, but the imagery is striking … and gross too, we might add.
He captioned his post too and makes it clear he ain’t sorry for this, writing … “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”
Presumably, this is one of the 21 Grammys Kanye has to his name — awards he’s boasted about in the past, but which clearly don’t mean all that much to him these days.
MORE NEWS: Radio Host Fired After Basically Calling Reporter Maria Taylor’s Outfit Porn Attire / See Photo
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, we reported …
*In his latest Twitter rant, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screengrabs of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
Check out his series of posts below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Talks Race, God and ‘Acting White’ in Interview with Nick Cannon [VIDEO]
THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
West’s rant on Tuesday and early Wednesday featured Bible verses, and at one point he defended R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. He also encourgared his followers to buy “buy land.”
“I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”
I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords.
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘King of New York’ Crown Worn by Notorious B.I.G. Sells for Nearly $600K at Hip-Hop Auction
*The plastic crown worn by the Notorious B.I.G. in the 1997 “King of New York” photograph, shot by Barron Claiborne, has sold for nearly half a million dollars.
On Tuesday, Sotheby’s conducted its first-ever auction dedicated to hip-hop items.
Biggie’s crown, which was signed by both Biggie and Claiborne, sold for $594,750, Complex reports.
“Probably the top lot is the crown,” Sotheby’s senior specialist Cassandra Hatton told Reuters last week. “I think that crown is one of the most recognizable symbols of hip hop, 20th century culture. Everybody around the world recognizes this crown. You see it on T-shirts. You see it on coffee cups and prayer candles. It’s huge.”
READ MORE:Faith Evans Slams Lifetime Doc About Her Relationship with Notorious B.I.G.
Memorabilia of more than 120 pieces from hip hop fashion, design, art and pop culture were featured in Sotheby’s Auction House in New York. Items from the Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan reportedly brought in $2 million.
“For Sotheby’s and the art market, it’s extremely significant,” said Sotheby’s Senior Specialist Cassanda Hatton, who has been working on the collection for more than two years. “I just said, ‘I’m doing this. This is important.’ And nobody stopped me.”
The “King of New York” session was Biggie’s last photo shoot before his death in (inser year)
The auction featured hip-hop items from the late 1970s to the present day, including Salt n Peppa’s “Push It” jacket and 22 love letters written by Tupac Shakur to his high school sweetheart.
A portion of the auction’s proceeds will go to the Queens Public Library hip hop programs and the nonprofit Building Beats, which “provides DJ and music programs that teach entrepreneurial, leadership, and life skills to underserved youth,” according to its website.
News
Radio Host Fired After Basically Calling Reporter Maria Taylor’s Outfit Porn Attire / See Photo
*Chicago radio station 670 The Score fired on-air host Dan McNeil after he criticized the outfit of ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor.
News of Taylor’s, 33, debut on Monday Night Football was making the rounds on social media when McNeil posted a screenshot of her and referenced the adult film industry: “NFL sideline reporter or host for the AVN annual awards presentation?,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (pictured below).
Taylor responded directly to McNeil’s comment, writing “Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night,” she tweeted.
READ MORE: Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Make History for Black Women on Late-Night Television
Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU
— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020
Adding, “Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!”
Entercom, the parent company of the radio station, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing McNeil’s departure, calling his tweet “degrading and humiliating.” The company also apologized to “all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”
McNeil was out of a job less than 24 hours after the tweet.
“For each one of us our words have power,” Rachel Williamson, regional president for Entercom, told Deadspin in a statement.
“For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. (Monday) night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable.
“We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]