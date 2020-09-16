Urban Hip Hop
Kanye West Posts Video of Grammy Being Pee’d on + Calls Music Industry ‘Modern-day Slavery’ / WATCH – EURweb
Ye did what?! Yep, Kanye West just posted a video of himself apparently urinating on his own Grammy statuette, which is chillin’ in one of his toilets at home and being subjected to a golden shower. Hard to say for sure if this is real or not, but the imagery is striking … and gross too, we might add.
He captioned his post too and makes it clear he ain’t sorry for this, writing … “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”
Presumably, this is one of the 21 Grammys Kanye has to his name — awards he’s boasted about in the past, but which clearly don’t mean all that much to him these days.
*In his latest Twitter rant, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.
In follow-up tweets, he shared screengrabs of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”
He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”
Check out his series of posts below.
THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
West’s rant on Tuesday and early Wednesday featured Bible verses, and at one point he defended R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. He also encourgared his followers to buy “buy land.”
“I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”
I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords.
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN
— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
‘King of New York’ Crown Worn by Notorious B.I.G. Sells for Nearly $600K at Hip-Hop Auction
*The plastic crown worn by the Notorious B.I.G. in the 1997 “King of New York” photograph, shot by Barron Claiborne, has sold for nearly half a million dollars.
On Tuesday, Sotheby’s conducted its first-ever auction dedicated to hip-hop items.
Biggie’s crown, which was signed by both Biggie and Claiborne, sold for $594,750, Complex reports.
“Probably the top lot is the crown,” Sotheby’s senior specialist Cassandra Hatton told Reuters last week. “I think that crown is one of the most recognizable symbols of hip hop, 20th century culture. Everybody around the world recognizes this crown. You see it on T-shirts. You see it on coffee cups and prayer candles. It’s huge.”
Memorabilia of more than 120 pieces from hip hop fashion, design, art and pop culture were featured in Sotheby’s Auction House in New York. Items from the Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan reportedly brought in $2 million.
“For Sotheby’s and the art market, it’s extremely significant,” said Sotheby’s Senior Specialist Cassanda Hatton, who has been working on the collection for more than two years. “I just said, ‘I’m doing this. This is important.’ And nobody stopped me.”
The “King of New York” session was Biggie’s last photo shoot before his death in (inser year)
The auction featured hip-hop items from the late 1970s to the present day, including Salt n Peppa’s “Push It” jacket and 22 love letters written by Tupac Shakur to his high school sweetheart.
A portion of the auction’s proceeds will go to the Queens Public Library hip hop programs and the nonprofit Building Beats, which “provides DJ and music programs that teach entrepreneurial, leadership, and life skills to underserved youth,” according to its website.
Hear Prodigy JUSTIN LEE SCHULTZ’s New Single w/Gerald Albright + Pieces Of A Dream! / LISTEN
*Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and based in Durham, NC, musical wonder-kid Justin Lee Schultz is the good news you did not even know you needed. He is joy personified.
The multi-instrumental wizard who has dazzled audiences on TV shows Harry, Little Big Shots and American’s Most Musical Family, is a prodigy in the fashion of his idols Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock. His talent is exceptional not merely because he is young but also due to his melodic, harmonic and technical maturation.
While his peers are learning the latest Tik Tok dances and amassing kills on Fortnite, Justin prefers studio time and woodshedding for hours. While social distancing has most people jamming at home with their families, Justin has literally been jamming with his musician father and bassist Julius and 16-year-old sister and drummer Jamie-Leigh.
“Music brings me joy because I can express myself when I play. I can also get creative when I’m improvising,” shares the amiable, cherub faced and charismatic 13-year old who has aspirations to one day share the stage with Wonder and Herbie Hancock, as well as Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Jacob Collier, Cory Henry and Robert Glasper. Justin, who plays piano, guitar, bass guitar and talkbox, devotes five to seven hours each day to his musical craft. His anticipated Shanachie Entertainment debut, Gruv Kid, will be released November 13, 2020.
Shanachie VP of Jazz A&R Danny Weiss, who was instrumental in producing another young prodigy, the pioneering jazz-fusion guitarist Larry Coryell states, “The words prodigy and genius do not do him justice. The warmth, the maturity, the feel, the brilliance… these are qualities that only a handful of artists can hope to attain, regardless of their age.” Justin Lee Schultz’s anticipated label debut will unite him with some of the biggest names in contemporary jazz including Bob James, Harvey Mason, Najee, Gerald Albright, Jonathan Butler and Pieces of A Dream, among others. Justin also welcomes his friend and fellow prodigy, youthful Brazilian bassist Michael Pipoquinha on a track, and his sister, drummer Jamie is featured on four tracks. While Justin and his father share the producer hat for much of the recording, they did enlist help from such heavyweights as Jeff Lorber, Paul Brown and Kim Waters, who lend their Midas touch and perfectly showcase Justin’s dazzling talents.
Within 30 seconds of experiencing Justin in his musical element, it is apparent that he was born with a gift. His father Julius shares, “When Justin was five I called him and Jamie up on stage together to play at one of my concerts. It was then that I knew I had something special. It wasn’t my intention for my kids to play music, but when they showed interest and started playing and showing incredible potential, I knew I had something special on my hands. Every time I hear them play, I’m super proud.” Justin cites his dad as his main inspiration. “God blessed me with my musical gift but my dad guided me and nurtured it!” he says.
With a new CD on the way, Justin Lee Schultz has high hopes. “The ultimate dream is to win or even get nominated for a Grammy!” exclaims Justin. “I also hope that I can give people feel joy and happiness when they listen to my music!”
Cardi B Ignored Offset’s Cheating ‘Because of the Baby,’ Says Source
*New details are emerging about why Cardi B finally pulled the plug on her marriage to rapper Offset.
We previously reported… the “WAP” rapper, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member after finding out he had been cheating… again.
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity. Word on the street is that Offset got one too many Instagram groupies and strippers knocked up (allegedly), and Cardi has had enough of looking foolish trying to defend him and their marriage.
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”
View this post on Instagram
Hollywood Unlocked was first to report that Cardi filed the divorce petition with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
A court hearing is set for November 4.
“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the hip-hop stars tells Us.
In a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi opened up about standing by Offset (who was her fiance at the time) after confirming he had been cheating on her.
“I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player,” she said. “But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”
Shortly after the birth of daughter, Cardi and Offset split and she said in a since-deleted Instagram video that they “grew out of love.”
Offset pleaded for his wife to come back in a apology on Instagram.
“I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband,” he said.
A month later, they reconciled.
“Everybody has issues,” Cardi told Vogue in a January 2020 interview. “I believe in forgiveness.”
Most recently, she revealed to ELLE that her marriage has “a lot of drama.”
“There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken,” she said. “They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”
