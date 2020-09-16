UPdate …

Ye did what?! Yep, Kanye West just posted a video of himself apparently urinating on his own Grammy statuette, which is chillin’ in one of his toilets at home and being subjected to a golden shower. Hard to say for sure if this is real or not, but the imagery is striking … and gross too, we might add.

He captioned his post too and makes it clear he ain’t sorry for this, writing … “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”

Presumably, this is one of the 21 Grammys Kanye has to his name — awards he’s boasted about in the past, but which clearly don’t mean all that much to him these days.

View this post on Instagram ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE ! A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewestt_official) on Sep 16, 2020 at 10:21am PDT

Earlier, we reported …

*In his latest Twitter rant, Kanye West attempted to upload his Universal Records contracts, and referred to the music industry as “modern-day slavery.”

“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he shared before telling followers that the PDFs would not load on the platform.

In follow-up tweets, he shared screengrabs of 10 documents that included a profit sharing agreement and a recording agreement. Ye said of the images: “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”

He also told followers “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD.”

Check out his series of posts below.

THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West’s rant on Tuesday and early Wednesday featured Bible verses, and at one point he defended R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. He also encourgared his followers to buy “buy land.”

“I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020