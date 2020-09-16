Obama/Trump/Political
How Gregory Cheadle’s Life Spiraled After Trump Called Him ‘My African American’ (Watch)
*Life for Gregory Cheadle has been hell ever since President Trump pointed at him at a 2016 rally and said, “Look at my African American over here! Look at him!”
Appearing Tuesday on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Cheadle described how being singled out by Trump at the June 3rd rally in Redding led to angry voicemails from family and friends, his Facebook page filled with people calling him an Uncle Tom and the N-word, folks threatening physical harm, and his girlfriend calling it quits because she didn’t want to be associated with him.
Cheadle said he went into hiding over fears for his personal safety and left the Republican Party due to Trump’s racism. He’s now an Independent and leaning toward the Democratic ticket because he likes vp candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. But as of now, he’s still undecided about which ticket will get his vote in November.
Watch his interview with Don Lemon below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
Entertainment
Michael Cohen: Trump’s Hatred of Obama is ‘Purely Racial’
*President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen continues to tell anyone who will listen that Donald Trump is a racist. Cohen’s latest declaration came Monday on “The View,” his latest virtual stop to promote his new book “Disloyal.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin asked him about the origin of Trump’s hatred toward his White House predecessor, Barack Obama. After saying that Obama’s law degrees are a factor, Cohen added, “Why he despises him to the extent that he does, I believe it’s purely racial.”
“I believe it’s solely predicated on the fact that Barack Obama is black,” Cohen affirmed.
Watch the entire exchange below:
Top News
‘Basic Conversation’: Snoop Dogg Calmly Lists All The Groups Trump Has Disrespected (Watch)
*While in his usual enhanced state, Snoop Dogg ran down a list of people that Donald Trump has offended with racist hate speech.
This appeared to be “sparked” by reports this week of #45 disparaging the military and veterans.
“So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected… Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans,” Snoop said in the video posted on Wednesday (Sept. 9). “Hmmm. Seem like he’s disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist.”
He had a message for those who voted for Trump, and his producer Fredwreck reminded him in the comment section that “U forgot Muslims & Arabs.”
Watch below, or click here to view.
View this post on Instagram
P. S. A. USA 🇺🇸. Who else is missing from the presidents list🤷🏾♂️👀
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]