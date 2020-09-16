Today’s Video
Ellesia Blaque of Philly Vs. Trump: Professor Basically Tells 45 to Shut Up and Let Her Finish (Watch)
*He can interrupt people all he wants to without pushback because he’s the so-called POTUS, but not Ellesia Blaque of greater Philadelphia. Not last night.
The assistant professor of literature at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania was one of the few masked, socially-distant audience members in attendance at President’s Trump’s town hall moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Blaque told the president that she was born with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that qualifies as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Care Act. She reminded Trump that “Obamacare” assured that folks with pre-existing conditions would not get charged more by insurers. But she’s still shelling out over $7,000 a year in copays due to her condition.
Her exchange with Trump began: “Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain.”
Blaque told Trump: “Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare brought to fruition, be removed…”
“No,” Trump began while she was still talking.
“Please stop and let me finish my question, sir. Should that be removed, within a 36 to 72-hour period, without my medication, I will be dead,” she continued. “And I want to know what it is you’re going to do to assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we’re supposed to do, can stay insured. It’s not my fault that I was born with this disease. It’s not my fault that I’m a Black woman and in the medical community I’m minimized and not taken seriously.”
Watch Blaque’s entire moment below:
Trump also addressed questions about the country’s systemic racism and disproportionate police brutality against Black Americans. On both issues, he basically pivoted to defending police officers. Regarding his response to the pandemic, he denied downplaying the virus, as evidenced by his own words in the tapes provided by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward for his new Trump biography, “Rage.”
“I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump said. “My action was very strong.”
The lies just keep coming. Watch them exit his mouth below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitching Netflix Doc about BLM founder Patrisse Cullors (Video)
*Meghan Markle reportedly has a first project lined up as part of her and husband Prince Harry’s mega-deal with Netflix.
The Sun reports that she’s pitching a documentary about Patrisse Cullors, one of three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter movement. Also, The Mirror quoted a source who said that Markle pitched the doc to Netflix because she’s been “blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done” in spearheading the BLM movement.
As previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a multi-year deal with the streaming giant that will see them produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming under their unnamed production company.
Cullors, 36, was driven into action by the acquittal of George Zimmerman for fatally shooting Trayvon Martin in Florida. She, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi founded Black Lives Matter in 2013. Below, Cullors speaks about the ideological direction of BLM in a June 2020 interview, and explains the entire movement in a Jan. 2018 chat with Time.
#BlackLivesMatter
Info Regarding the Breonna Taylor $12 Million Settlement with City of Louisville Released
UPdate …
We’ve got more info on the settlement that Breonna Taylor’s mother and attorney worked out with the city of Louisville. Basically, these are the bullet points (below).
- The city of Louisville has agreed to pay Breonna Taylor’s family $12 million in a settlement six months after she was shot dead by police
- The financial payment is the largest amount the city has ever paid in relation to a police misconduct lawsuit
- It will also include a series of police reforms, including that police commanders must approve all search warrants in advance
- Taylor was killed back in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called ‘no-knock’ arrest warrant
- The settlement is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed against the city and its police department back in April
Here’s what we reported earlier …
*It certainly won’t bring her daughter back, but the city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, according to published reports.
Sources told WAVE 3 News that the settlement includes a significant amount of money reaching into the millions of dollars and is “expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.”
As we’ve previously reported, Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.
The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the Black woman’s apartment in March. Taylor, 26, was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.
IT WASN’T FAIR: Florida City Reverses 13-Year Ban on ‘Saggy Pants’ After Criticism That It Targeted Black Males
The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg. Walker said he didn’t hear police announce themselves and said he thought he was guarding against an intruder.
The settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled by police. The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details Tuesday afternoon.
The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.
#BlackLivesMatter
Wear Their Names: Titans’ Derrick Henry Sports Suit with Names of Racial Injustice Victims
*Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry made a powerful statement against racial injustice just by stepping off the plane in Denver.
On Sunday, the star running back arrived in Colorado to play the Broncos in a suit that featured the names of victims whose lives were lost to police brutality and racial injustice. The suit was black with white text and included names such as Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Emmett Till.
Henry paired the statement suit with a white undershirt and black face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Later that evening, the Titans shared several photos of Henry’s outfit on their Twitter page, writing, “It takes all of us.”
On Monday, the Titans beat the Denver Broncos 16-14. During the game, several players from both the Titans and the Broncos took a knee during the singing of the national anthem, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Watch photos of Henry’s suit below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider4 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]